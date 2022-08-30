ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Morgan Evans Releases Statement On Divorce From Kelsea Ballerini: “I Wish It Were Otherwise But Sadly It Is Not”

By Casey Young
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sbIOW_0hay4wxD00
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Yesterday, Kelsea Ballerini announced that she was filing for divorce from her husband of almost five years and fellow artist, Morgan Evans.

She put out a statement Instagram, saying that they are both “actively healing,” and that she’s thankful for the years of marriage they shared together, but provided no further detail on the exact reasons for the divorce.

Here’s her full statement from her Instagram stories:

“Friends, I’ve always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold. This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce.

This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that has ultimately come to an end. It’s hard to find the words here, but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Moran and hopeful for the next seasons.

With very active schedules coming up, please be mindful that we are both fragile, actively healing, and showing up the best we can. Kels.”

And now, Morgan has issued a much shorter statement regarding the divorce announcement, confirming that they are going through divorce proceedings, and also adding that he wished things were different:

“I am very sad to confirm that after almost 5 years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways. I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NYU9z_0hay4wxD00

I know there’s two sides to every story, and we’ll probably never knew the full truth as to why they’re parting ways and what led to it, but those two sentences make it pretty clear that it was probably more one-sided in terms of who wanted out.

The pair was married in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico back in December of 2017, after first meeting in March of 2016 while co-hosting the CMC Awards in Evans’ native Australia.

These are the only two statements that either one of them have released publicly thus far.

Kelsea is gearing up to release her fourth studio album Subject to Change on September 23rd.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelsea Ballerini
Deadline

Chris Rock Slams Will Smith’s “Hostage” Apology Video During London Stand-up Show, Dave Chappelle Responds To His Own Attack

London’s O2 Arena was rocking Saturday evening as Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock continued their European stand-up tour, including new commentary on their assaults on stage. We were in the crowd. Rock, who took the stage first, dedicated a small portion of his lengthy set to talking about Will Smith, during which he said, “f*ck your hostage video,” in an apparent response to the actor’s viral YouTube apology video. Smith posted the apology on YouTube in July. This is the first time Rock has directly addressed the video in public. As in previous sets, the comedian noted the stinging effect of Smith’s...
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Luke Combs Refunds Entire Concert Due To Vocal Issue, Still Performs: “We’re Gonna Put On The Best Free Show We Can”

Ol’ Luke is at it again. Luke Combs kicked off his fall Middle Of Somewhere Tour this weekend with back to back nights at the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor, Maine. Friday night, Luke spotted a couple kids in the crowd holding up a sign that read: “We made $100 bucks stacking 5 cords of wood, bought two Luke Combs tickets… man, he sounds good. Our dads swore it was a waste of time but they were wrong. Today’s my 12th birthday, […] The post Luke Combs Refunds Entire Concert Due To Vocal Issue, Still Performs: “We’re Gonna Put On The Best Free Show We Can” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
BANGOR, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Whiskey Riff

Morgan Wallen’s ‘Dangerous: The Double Album’ Becomes Billboard’s Longest Running Top 10 Album For A Solo Artist

Morgan Wallen’s sophomore album, Dangerous: The Double Album, has seen the kind of success that most musicians can only dream about, in any genre, let alone country music. It became the best-selling album of 2021 (in any genre), the only country album to ever spend its first 10 weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart, and broke pretty much every other streaming record in the book.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Watch John Carter Cash Perform Johnny & June’s “Jackson” With His Wife Ana Cristina

I finished watching Walk The Line last night, the iconic biopic movie documenting the life of Johnny Cash, and his roller coaster relationship with June Carter until they finally got married. Needless to say, I’m questioning how I’ve made it this far in my life without watching this movie, and I’ve found myself going down rabbit holes of Johnny and June videos on YouTube. With that being said, I found this gem of Johnny and June’s son John Carter Cash, singing the […] The post Watch John Carter Cash Perform Johnny & June’s “Jackson” With His Wife Ana Cristina first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Jason Aldean’s PR Firm Cuts Ties After Wife’s Gender Comments

After 17 years, Jason Aldean’s public relations firm, GreenRoom PR, has split with the singer. The news comes on the heels of Jason’s wife, Brittany Aldean’s, very public argument with Cassadee Pope and Maren Morris after she shared an Instagram makeup tutorial post with a comment about her “tomboy phase” and being thankful that her parents didn’t try to change her gender. The post drew criticism from Pope, Morris, and a number of others who found it transphobic. And while […] The post Jason Aldean’s PR Firm Cuts Ties After Wife’s Gender Comments first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Watch Charly McClain Perform Her Original Version Of “Who’s Cheatin’ Who,” A Popular Alan Jackson Hit

Charly McClain… where have you been all of my life?. And secondly, how did it slip my mind that “Who’s Cheatin’ Who” is not an Alan Jackson original?. Instead, Alan’s 1997 release of the song was a well-done cover. And believe it or not, Alan topped out on the Billboard Charts at number two, while Charly’s rose all the way to the number one spot as a breakthrough single in 1981.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

185K+
Followers
11K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy