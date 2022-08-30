Read full article on original website
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Steps out of lineup Sunday
Martinez is not in the lineup Sunday against the Rangers, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports. Martinez started the last 14 games and will receive a day off after he posted a .276/.323/.431 slash line with two home runs, five RBI and six runs during that span. Tommy Pham will serve as the designated hitter while Franchy Cordero starts in left field.
Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Retreats to bench Saturday
Choi isn't starting Saturday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Although right-hander Clarke Schmidt is starting for the Yankees on Saturday, Choi will be on the bench for the fifth time in the last six games. Harold Ramirez is taking over at first base and batting cleanup.
Red Sox's Nick Pivetta: Diagnosed with left calf contusion
Pivetta was removed from Friday's game against the Rangers due to a left calf contusion, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. Pivetta sustained his injury while fielding a grounder in the top of the third inning Friday, and he was replaced to begin the fourth frame. The right-hander will presumably be monitored further before the Red Sox determine his status for his next start. If Pivetta is cleared to pitch, he tentatively lines up to start on the road against Tampa Bay on Wednesday.
Rays' J.P. Feyereisen: Likely done for 2022
Manager Kevin Cash said Friday that Feyereisen recently felt additional discomfort in his shoulder and is "highly unlikely" to return this season, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The 29-year-old has been sidelined with a pinched nerve in his shoulder since early June, and it appears he won't...
Mets' Tylor Megill: Pitches in relief
Megill (shoulder) struck out the side after entering in relief during a rehab outing with Double-A Binghamton on Thursday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. The Mets are set to have a fully healthy rotation shortly, as Carlos Carrasco (oblique) is likely to return during the team's weekend series against the Nationals. That leaves Megill without a spot in the starting five, though he could pitch in high-leverage situations out of the big-league bullpen once activated.
WATCH: Albert Pujols hits clutch, pinch-hit homer for 695th of career
In what will very likely end up being his final at-bat against the Chicago Cubs, Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit the 695th career of his illustrious career in dramatic fashion on Sunday afternoon. Pujols came to bat with a runner on in the eighth inning in a 0-0 tie. He...
Yankees' Andrew Benintendi: Exits with injury
Benintendi was removed from Friday's game against the Rays in the top of the third inning due to an apparent right hand injury, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports. Benintendi went 1-for-1 with a double to begin Friday's matchup, but he appeared to hurt his right hand on a swing in the top of the third. He was replaced by a pinch hitter, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be available to return Saturday.
Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec: Heading down to minors
Dalbec will be optioned to Triple-A Worcester on Sunday, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports. McWilliams confirms that top prospect Triston Casas will join the club and adds that it will be Dalbec who loses his roster spot. Dalbec was once a top prospect himself, but he has struggled to a .211/.282/.362 line this year. He will now attempt to reset himself at Triple-A before potentially rejoining the club late in the season.
Red Sox's Reese McGuire: Remains on bench
McGuire will sit Friday against Texas, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. McGuire started five out of seven games from Aug. 24 through Aug. 30, going 8-for-19 at the plate and seemingly solidifying himself as Boston's primary catcher. He's now been on the bench for three straight games, however, with Connor Wong getting the nod behind the plate Friday after Kevin Plawecki started the previous two contests.
Mets' Max Scherzer: Early exit Saturday
Scherzer was removed from Saturday's game against the Nationals after five innings and 67 pitches, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. A reason for his exit was not immediately available, but something seems to be up with Scherzer given the circumstances. The game was tied 1-1, he was chasing his 200th career win and his pitch count was manageable. The Mets figure to provide an update later in the evening.
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Likely to avoid IL
Yelich is day-to-day with neck soreness after leaving Thursday's game but is not expected to be placed on the injured list, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. Manager Craig Counsell stated that Yelich irritated his neck on a swing, which caused him to exit Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks in the fourth inning. The skipper noted that Yelich could miss a "couple of days" but there wasn't worry beyond that. The veteran outfielder has also battled back injuries throughout his career, though it's unclear if the issues are related.
Pirates' Kevin Newman: Out of lineup
Newman will sit Friday against the Blue Jays. Newman finds himself on the bench for the third time in the last five games. A lack of walks and power has limited him to a modest .707 OPS despite a .281 batting average, though he's hit the ball well over his last five appearances, grabbing eight hits. Rodolfo Castro will be the second baseman Friday.
Red Sox's Rich Hill: Walks four in no-decision
Hill pitched four-plus innings in a no-decision against Texas on Thursday. He allowed four runs on five hits and four walks while striking out two batters. Hill pitched his best game of the season his previous time out, striking out 11 batters over seven scoreless innings against Tampa Bay. He couldn't carry over that momentum, however, as he tied a season high with four walks and was lifted after allowing the first three batters he faced in the fifth frame to reach base. Hill hasn't had many big blowups this season, but he's allowed at least four runs in six of his 20 outings, leading to a mediocre 4.52 ERA for the year. He no longer strikes out batters on a consistent basis, further dampening his value in fantasy.
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Will play, but not every day
Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo and general manager Mike Hazen presented reasons why Carroll will not be an everyday player over the final month of the season, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Lovullo said Carroll will play "a lot" but not "every day," because the prospect will need time...
Pirates' Ben Gamel: Out with foot injury
Gamel is dealing with a left foot issue and will not start Friday's game against the Blue Jays, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. Manager Derek Shelton didn't seem overly concerned about the issue, but it was enough to cause Gamel to limp and enough to cost him at least one start. Jack Suwinski will be the right fielder Friday.
Angels' Andrew Velazquez: Not in Friday's lineup
Velazquez isn't starting Friday against the Astros, Sarah Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Times reports. Velazquez has gone 0-for-9 with six strikeouts over his last four matchups and will be held out of the lineup for a second consecutive game. David Fletcher is starting at shortstop and leading off.
Phillies' Zack Wheeler: Won't start Tuesday
Wheeler (forearm) won't start Tuesday against the Marlins, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Wheeler was targeting a Tuesday return, but he underwent an MRI on Thursday that showed some inflammation in his forearm, while interim manager Rob Thomson indicated Wheeler is getting better but is still experiencing discomfort. The team remains relatively unconcerned, but the right-hander will be re-evaluated Monday or Tuesday prior to potentially throwing a bullpen next week.
Yankees' Estevan Florial: Back in big leagues
Florial was recalled by the Yankees on Saturday. Florial got into eight games for the Yankees earlier this season, going 1-for-20 with eight strikeouts. He'll give the team some extra outfield depth with Andrew Benintendi (wrist) on the injured list and could be needed to start some games, but he's yet to show anything that would get fantasy managers excited.
Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: May lose playing time
Arroyo started at first base and went 0-for-3 in Saturday's 5-3 win over Texas. Arroyo became the first Red Sox player to make consecutive starts at first base -- one against a left-hander and one against right-hander -- over the last week of games. Just as it looks like he might get the bulk of playing time at first, the Red Sox will call up first base prospect Triston Casas on Sunday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports. The lefty-swinging Casas is expected to make his major-league debut Sunday against Texas right-hander Dane Dunning.
Mets' Pete Alonso: Closing in on MLB record
Alonso went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 7-3 win over the Nationals. The slugging first baseman launched his 32nd homer of the year in the bottom of the sixth inning off Josiah Gray, putting the Mets in the lead for good. That gave Alonso his 26th game-winning RBI of the year, leaving him one shy of the major-league record jointly held by Willie Mays and Joe Torre. The 27-year-old also has 106 RBI in total on the season, giving him 29 remaining games on the schedule to rack up 14 more RBI and tie the career-best mark he set as a rookie in 2019.
