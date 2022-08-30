Read full article on original website
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
A Taste of Home at Aunt Millie’sJ.M. Lesinski
West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety InvestmentsJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Boston To Provide Free Bluebike Access To Citizen During Orange Line ShutdownAbdul GhaniBoston, NY
20th National Buffalo Wing Festival underway this weekend
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — It's one of those festivals in Buffalo celebrating one of our region's tastiest delicacies. "We love wings," Christy Falter said. "I've always loved wings since I was a kid," Stefan Correa added. And if anyone knows about wings, it's these two. They both have been...
2 On Your Side
Depew store prepares for new Bills season with kickoff party
DEPEW, N.Y. — Store716 held a kickoff party Sunday, with the Bills' season opener in mind. The Depew store offered special deals and giveaways, pop-up shops from other retailers, and even a beer tent thanks to Community Beer Works. Event organizers said they were preparing for another Bills season the only way that Buffalo knows how: with a great party.
Highmark Stadium prepares for National Buffalo Wing Festival
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Highmark Stadium is getting ready to host its first big event of September. The 20th annual National Buffalo Wing Festival is back at the stadium for the second year in a row, this Saturday and Sunday. You can buy food there with tickets, starting at...
Restaurants, entertainment district gear up for Bills opener in L.A.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With Bills fans having to wait only a week to see Josh Allen and the rest of the roster hit the field, restaurants and the entertainment district in Buffalo are getting ready for big turnouts. Several clubs and restaurants on Chippewa Street in downtown Buffalo are...
No shortage of events this Labor Day weekend in WNY
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — With it being the last unofficial weekend of summer, we are checking out some of the events happening this weekend in Western New York. There is a lot going on this weekend, including the Ballpark Brew Bash happening at Sahlen Field on Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m., or 3 to 7 p.m. for people with VIP tickets, where you can sample beer from more than 50 breweries.
Outer Harbor cancels Jimmie Allen concert
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sunday night was supposed to be a chance for Western New Yorkers to see country artist Jimmie Allen. The show is now canceled and a Facebook post says everyone will be refunded. "We had a lot of marketing and advertising, but ultimately we weren't happy with...
Bocce Club Pizza closing North Buffalo location
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Thursday, Bocce Club Pizza announced its location on Hertel Avenue is now closed. In a Facebook post, Bocce said the restaurant is "no longer a Bocce’s location due to our licensing agreement expiring." Bocce still has locations open on Bailey Ave. in Amherst, Hopkins...
City Hall flag-raising honors Black veterans and active members
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A flag was raised Friday in Niagara Square to honor African-American veterans and active members of the military. It was put together by the African American Veterans Arts and Culture Corporation. The nonprofit was incorporated in 2021 and says this is the first flag-raising of its kind at a city hall in the United States.
Southern California Bills Backers, Fans of Buffalo ready to welcome Mafia to Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES — With less than a week left until the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams kick off the NFL season, the Southern California welcome wagon is getting ready to roll out the red carpet for fellow Bills fans. Bills Backers groups from San Diego, Los Angeles, South...
Tralf Music Hall not reopening
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After announcing earlier this year that it would be closing temporarily for renovations, the Tralf Music Hall will not be reopening. On Tuesday, Tralf Music, the team behind the venue, clarified in a Facebook post that the music hall would not be reopening. The post read,...
Buffalo Zoo granted continuing accreditation
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Zoo has have been granted accreditation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. The zoo said Thursday on its Facebook page that "being accredited by the AZA offers assurance that guests are visiting and supporting a facility that provides excellent care for animals, a great experience for the guest, and a better future for all living things."
Special canoes make maiden voyages around Hoyt Lake in Delaware Park
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Some special canoes were launched Wednesday for their maiden voyages around Hoyt Lake in Delaware Park. A few of those canoes were actually built by kids between the ages of 8 and 13. Those kids took part in the African American Cultural Center's Jumpin' Jambalaya summer program day camp.
Town of Tonawanda Aquatic and Fitness Center reopens Tuesday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a month of renovations, a Town of Tonawanda fitness center is reopening. The city is reopening the Tonawanda Aquatic and Fitness Center (AFC) off Sheridan Drive and Delaware Road on Tuesday. It will have updated features in the workout room and a gender--neutral bathroom. The...
South Buffalo native competes in 'America's Got Talent'
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A South Buffalo native is competing in NBC's reality competition show "America's Got Talent" with the singing group Acapop Kids. Jaden Coronado will be a senior at Buffalo Academy for the Visual and Performing Arts and was selected to join the group of singers from across the country to make up Acapop Kids. A member of the group Pentatonix produces the acapella singing group.
Hustler's Tavern coming back to Lewiston — after a 200-year wait
LEWISTON, N.Y. — A Lewiston family is opening its second restaurant operation in the Village of Lewiston this year. The Vecchies family, under the RAIV Hospitality Group, will open Hustler’s Tavern in late October at 800 Center St., the site that most recently housed Gallo Loco. Hustler’s Tavern...
Meet the new owners of Van Buren Drive-In & Activities Center
DUNKIRK, N.Y. — The Van Buren Drive-In was first opened in 1949, quickly becoming a spot for families in Dunkirk to enjoy a night out at the movies. It eventually closed down in 1991. "Everybody always can remember the last movie they saw here," said Dan Beckley, co-owner of...
Success+Me program highlighting skills for success with Buffalo youth
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Next month a unique program called Success+Me is coming to Buffalo. The event highlights successful skills for young people and will call on the public to be the judge. Two local men came up with the platform to help young people learn how to better themselves....
Buffalo to receive $25M to become tech hub
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo is one of 21 cities to win funding from the Build Back Better Regional Challenge out of more than 500 cities that competed. "The goal is to boost our tech workforce, revamp our manufacturing, and breathe new life into the Queen City's legacy as an industrial powerhouse as we move into the 21st century," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.
Trocaire College launches new health career exploration program
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Trocaire College hopes to funnel new workers into the health care field through their new "Health Career Exploration Learn and Earn" program. The 10-week, online program starts on September 26. Preference will be given to high school graduates with little to no college experience in the South Buffalo and Lovejoy areas (14220 and 14210 zip codes), but remaining spots will be open to people from across the City of Buffalo.
Buffalo project attempts to upgrade school zone safety
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With schools reopening in the City of Buffalo next Tuesday city leaders are pressing their contractor to complete a school zone safety project for every school in the city. This comes in the wake of that major problem for the City Hall attempt to enforce speed...
2 On Your Side
