Buffalo, NY

2 On Your Side

Depew store prepares for new Bills season with kickoff party

DEPEW, N.Y. — Store716 held a kickoff party Sunday, with the Bills' season opener in mind. The Depew store offered special deals and giveaways, pop-up shops from other retailers, and even a beer tent thanks to Community Beer Works. Event organizers said they were preparing for another Bills season the only way that Buffalo knows how: with a great party.
2 On Your Side

No shortage of events this Labor Day weekend in WNY

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — With it being the last unofficial weekend of summer, we are checking out some of the events happening this weekend in Western New York. There is a lot going on this weekend, including the Ballpark Brew Bash happening at Sahlen Field on Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m., or 3 to 7 p.m. for people with VIP tickets, where you can sample beer from more than 50 breweries.
2 On Your Side

Outer Harbor cancels Jimmie Allen concert

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sunday night was supposed to be a chance for Western New Yorkers to see country artist Jimmie Allen. The show is now canceled and a Facebook post says everyone will be refunded. "We had a lot of marketing and advertising, but ultimately we weren't happy with...
2 On Your Side

Bocce Club Pizza closing North Buffalo location

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Thursday, Bocce Club Pizza announced its location on Hertel Avenue is now closed. In a Facebook post, Bocce said the restaurant is "no longer a Bocce’s location due to our licensing agreement expiring." Bocce still has locations open on Bailey Ave. in Amherst, Hopkins...
2 On Your Side

City Hall flag-raising honors Black veterans and active members

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A flag was raised Friday in Niagara Square to honor African-American veterans and active members of the military. It was put together by the African American Veterans Arts and Culture Corporation. The nonprofit was incorporated in 2021 and says this is the first flag-raising of its kind at a city hall in the United States.
2 On Your Side

Tralf Music Hall not reopening

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After announcing earlier this year that it would be closing temporarily for renovations, the Tralf Music Hall will not be reopening. On Tuesday, Tralf Music, the team behind the venue, clarified in a Facebook post that the music hall would not be reopening. The post read,...
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Zoo granted continuing accreditation

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Zoo has have been granted accreditation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. The zoo said Thursday on its Facebook page that "being accredited by the AZA offers assurance that guests are visiting and supporting a facility that provides excellent care for animals, a great experience for the guest, and a better future for all living things."
2 On Your Side

South Buffalo native competes in 'America's Got Talent'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A South Buffalo native is competing in NBC's reality competition show "America's Got Talent" with the singing group Acapop Kids. Jaden Coronado will be a senior at Buffalo Academy for the Visual and Performing Arts and was selected to join the group of singers from across the country to make up Acapop Kids. A member of the group Pentatonix produces the acapella singing group.
2 On Your Side

Buffalo to receive $25M to become tech hub

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo is one of 21 cities to win funding from the Build Back Better Regional Challenge out of more than 500 cities that competed. "The goal is to boost our tech workforce, revamp our manufacturing, and breathe new life into the Queen City's legacy as an industrial powerhouse as we move into the 21st century," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.
2 On Your Side

Trocaire College launches new health career exploration program

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Trocaire College hopes to funnel new workers into the health care field through their new "Health Career Exploration Learn and Earn" program. The 10-week, online program starts on September 26. Preference will be given to high school graduates with little to no college experience in the South Buffalo and Lovejoy areas (14220 and 14210 zip codes), but remaining spots will be open to people from across the City of Buffalo.
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

