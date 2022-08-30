ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

crawfordcountynow.com

Five students overdose at Upper Sandusky High School ends in drug arrest

UPPER SANDUSKY— On Friday, Officers with the Upper Sandusky Police Department were dispatched to the Upper Sandusky High School in reference to several students having an adverse reaction to illegal narcotics. When officers and Wyandot County Emergency Medical Services arrived, the student’s medical needs were attended to, and then...
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
cleveland19.com

Police investigate double homicide in Huron County; person of interest identified

WILLARD, Ohio (WOIO) - Willard police said detectives launched a double homicide investigation Saturday after a disturbance call turned deadly. According to police, officers responded just before 9 a.m. to the 1000 block of Myrtle Avenue for a disturbance. When officers arrived, Willard police said family members reported two dead...
WILLARD, OH
Crime & Safety
crawfordcountynow.com

Person of interest questioned in Willard homicides

WILLARD—On Saturday at approximately 8:55 AM, the Willard Police Department received a report of a disturbance in the 1000 block of Myrtle Avenue. Officers arrived and were alerted by family members of two deceased persons inside the residence. Officers entered the home and discovered the deceased persons. The names...
WILLARD, OH
13abc.com

Family of Ohio man fatally shot by police call for charges

Ohio is the only state in the country where lawmakers haven't made strangulation a felony but advocacy groups are pushing them to pass Aisha's law. Groom arrested, accused of punching guest at his own wedding at Kalahari. Updated: 7 hours ago. According the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, video footage from...
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Woman wanted in several Ohio counties captured following pursuit

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — A woman wanted in several counties in Ohio has been apprehended following a high-speed chase in Perry County. According to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, 52-year-old Cora Baker was wanted for outstanding warrants in Morgan, Noble, Washington, and Athens County. Reports say investigators obtained...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Interim Law Director faces second OVI in little more than three months

BUCYRUS—Crawford County Now has confirmed that Interim Law Director Brian Gernert is in custody at the Crawford County Jail facing his second OVI charge. Gernert was charged with disorderly conduct in August of 2021 when officers were called to his office and found him intoxicated. In May, he was charged with OVI and refusal to take a breathalyzer. Gernert has a failure to control conviction stemming back to 2014.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Two People in Custody Following a Search Warrant Investigation for Drugs in Coshocton County

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio — Two people are in custody following a search warrant investigation in Coshocton Tuesday morning. According to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s office, they served a search warrant at a North 9th Street residence and recovered drugs and firearms following the search. The names of the individuals in custody have not yet been released.
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
huroninsider.com

Man charged with 7th OVI following loud music complaint

SANDUSKY – A 48-year-old man with seven prior OVI convictions was charged with a felony count of OVI on August 27. According to the report from the Sandusky Police Department, police responded to the area of Taylor Street and Brown Street for a report of loud music coming from a vehicle.
SANDUSKY, OH
13abc.com

Groom arrested, accused of punching guest at his own wedding at Kalahari

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A groom is facing a series of charges after police say he punched a guest at his wedding at an area resort over the weekend. Tyler Russel, 30, is facing two counts of assault, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest charges after a fight broke out at his wedding at the Kalahari Convention Center in Sandusky on Saturday.
SANDUSKY, OH
ashlandsource.com

12 people criminally charged in Ashland County Court of Common Pleas in August

ASHLAND — The following criminal charges were filed in August with Ashland County Court of Common Pleas. • Joshua L. Clark, 40, of Ashland, was charged with aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and petty theft. The charges were filed by an Ashland County Grand Jury on Aug. 11 in connection with an incident authorities say happened on Feb. 15.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

18-year-old missing from Galloway found safe

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old reported missing from Galloway Thursday night has been found safe. Whitehall police reportedly found Faith Trischler around 7:30 a.m. Friday after she was reported missing from the Galloway area on Hubbard Road by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
GALLOWAY, OH
wtuz.com

Man Jailed for Death of Infant Placed in Car

Nick McWilliams reporting – A 19-year-old is currently being held in the Tuscarawas County Justice Center on murder and other charges, related to the death of his son. According to a release from the New Philadelphia Police Department, a one-year-old child was brought to Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital unresponsive.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
WHIZ

Hagans Arrested in Coshocton Co.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said 37-year-old Matthew Hagans was formally charged with having weapons under disability. The sheriff’s office anticipates more charges being filed after a review of the case by the Coshocton County Prosecutor’s Office. Authorities said just before 11am Tuesday, the detective division executed...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

New Philly Father Charged in Child’s Hot Car Death

A 19 year old New Philadelphia man is in jail charged with murder in the death of his 1-year old baby. Police say Landon Parrott took the child to the hospital because it was not responsive. The child had been left in a hot car for 5 hours. Police say Parrott eventually told them he left the child in the car on purpose so it did not cause a disturbance in the house. It was 87 degrees outside at the time. Parrott is being held on a quarter of a million dollars bond in the Tuscarawas County jail.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
Lima News

Man found shot in car on Hardin County road

KENTON —The Hardin County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a Mount Victory man after he was found in his vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound on a Hardin County road. Early Saturday morning, Hardin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a vehicle stopped in...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH

