A 19 year old New Philadelphia man is in jail charged with murder in the death of his 1-year old baby. Police say Landon Parrott took the child to the hospital because it was not responsive. The child had been left in a hot car for 5 hours. Police say Parrott eventually told them he left the child in the car on purpose so it did not cause a disturbance in the house. It was 87 degrees outside at the time. Parrott is being held on a quarter of a million dollars bond in the Tuscarawas County jail.

NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO