Read full article on original website
Related
cleveland19.com
Woman asks Ohio sheriff sergeant for help with flat tire, gets arrested for OVI
FREMONT, Ohio (WOIO) - An attempt by the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office to do a good deed has ended with a woman under arrest. The sheriff’s office said the woman stopped by their dispatch center Saturday afternoon and asked a sergeant for help with a flat tire. When...
11 people arrested after shooting at Ohio fair
Eleven people were arrested Saturday night after fights broke out and shots were fired at the Canfield Fair in eastern Ohio.
crawfordcountynow.com
Five students overdose at Upper Sandusky High School ends in drug arrest
UPPER SANDUSKY— On Friday, Officers with the Upper Sandusky Police Department were dispatched to the Upper Sandusky High School in reference to several students having an adverse reaction to illegal narcotics. When officers and Wyandot County Emergency Medical Services arrived, the student’s medical needs were attended to, and then...
cleveland19.com
Police investigate double homicide in Huron County; person of interest identified
WILLARD, Ohio (WOIO) - Willard police said detectives launched a double homicide investigation Saturday after a disturbance call turned deadly. According to police, officers responded just before 9 a.m. to the 1000 block of Myrtle Avenue for a disturbance. When officers arrived, Willard police said family members reported two dead...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
crawfordcountynow.com
Person of interest questioned in Willard homicides
WILLARD—On Saturday at approximately 8:55 AM, the Willard Police Department received a report of a disturbance in the 1000 block of Myrtle Avenue. Officers arrived and were alerted by family members of two deceased persons inside the residence. Officers entered the home and discovered the deceased persons. The names...
WTOL-TV
Man arrested after five Upper Sandusky high school students hospitalized from reactions to illegal narcotics
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio — Wyandot County EMS transported five students to a local hospital for medical treatment Friday after the students began having adverse reactions to illegal narcotics. When officers with the Upper Sandusky Police Department arrived at Upper Sandusky High School, several students were treated on scene. An...
13abc.com
Family of Ohio man fatally shot by police call for charges
Ohio is the only state in the country where lawmakers haven't made strangulation a felony but advocacy groups are pushing them to pass Aisha's law. Groom arrested, accused of punching guest at his own wedding at Kalahari. Updated: 7 hours ago. According the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, video footage from...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Woman wanted in several Ohio counties captured following pursuit
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — A woman wanted in several counties in Ohio has been apprehended following a high-speed chase in Perry County. According to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, 52-year-old Cora Baker was wanted for outstanding warrants in Morgan, Noble, Washington, and Athens County. Reports say investigators obtained...
RELATED PEOPLE
crawfordcountynow.com
Interim Law Director faces second OVI in little more than three months
BUCYRUS—Crawford County Now has confirmed that Interim Law Director Brian Gernert is in custody at the Crawford County Jail facing his second OVI charge. Gernert was charged with disorderly conduct in August of 2021 when officers were called to his office and found him intoxicated. In May, he was charged with OVI and refusal to take a breathalyzer. Gernert has a failure to control conviction stemming back to 2014.
Your Radio Place
Two People in Custody Following a Search Warrant Investigation for Drugs in Coshocton County
COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio — Two people are in custody following a search warrant investigation in Coshocton Tuesday morning. According to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s office, they served a search warrant at a North 9th Street residence and recovered drugs and firearms following the search. The names of the individuals in custody have not yet been released.
huroninsider.com
Man charged with 7th OVI following loud music complaint
SANDUSKY – A 48-year-old man with seven prior OVI convictions was charged with a felony count of OVI on August 27. According to the report from the Sandusky Police Department, police responded to the area of Taylor Street and Brown Street for a report of loud music coming from a vehicle.
Man wrestles gun away from teen robbery suspect
Police say a man in Akron wrestled a gun away from a teen who was trying to rob him.
IN THIS ARTICLE
13-year-old accused in shooting, robbery
The Akron Police Department has two teens in custody for a robbery and a shooting.
13abc.com
Groom arrested, accused of punching guest at his own wedding at Kalahari
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A groom is facing a series of charges after police say he punched a guest at his wedding at an area resort over the weekend. Tyler Russel, 30, is facing two counts of assault, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest charges after a fight broke out at his wedding at the Kalahari Convention Center in Sandusky on Saturday.
ashlandsource.com
12 people criminally charged in Ashland County Court of Common Pleas in August
ASHLAND — The following criminal charges were filed in August with Ashland County Court of Common Pleas. • Joshua L. Clark, 40, of Ashland, was charged with aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and petty theft. The charges were filed by an Ashland County Grand Jury on Aug. 11 in connection with an incident authorities say happened on Feb. 15.
18-year-old missing from Galloway found safe
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old reported missing from Galloway Thursday night has been found safe. Whitehall police reportedly found Faith Trischler around 7:30 a.m. Friday after she was reported missing from the Galloway area on Hubbard Road by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtuz.com
Man Jailed for Death of Infant Placed in Car
Nick McWilliams reporting – A 19-year-old is currently being held in the Tuscarawas County Justice Center on murder and other charges, related to the death of his son. According to a release from the New Philadelphia Police Department, a one-year-old child was brought to Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital unresponsive.
WHIZ
Hagans Arrested in Coshocton Co.
The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said 37-year-old Matthew Hagans was formally charged with having weapons under disability. The sheriff’s office anticipates more charges being filed after a review of the case by the Coshocton County Prosecutor’s Office. Authorities said just before 11am Tuesday, the detective division executed...
whbc.com
New Philly Father Charged in Child’s Hot Car Death
A 19 year old New Philadelphia man is in jail charged with murder in the death of his 1-year old baby. Police say Landon Parrott took the child to the hospital because it was not responsive. The child had been left in a hot car for 5 hours. Police say Parrott eventually told them he left the child in the car on purpose so it did not cause a disturbance in the house. It was 87 degrees outside at the time. Parrott is being held on a quarter of a million dollars bond in the Tuscarawas County jail.
Lima News
Man found shot in car on Hardin County road
KENTON —The Hardin County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a Mount Victory man after he was found in his vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound on a Hardin County road. Early Saturday morning, Hardin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a vehicle stopped in...
Comments / 15