ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, PA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

DUI Motorcyclist Killed In Central PA Crash Was Not Wearing Helmet: Police

A 35-year-old motorcyclist was drunk and was not wearing a helmet when he crashed and died Friday, Sept. 2 in Dauphin County, authorities said. Thomas Toolan was heading east on his 2008 Harley-Davidson on the 7600 block of Allentown Boulevard "at a suspected high speed" when he veered into the right shoulder and struck the guide rail around 10:15 p.m., PA State Police said.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police identify victims of fatal crash in Lancaster County

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a fatal crash in East Earl Township, Lancaster County, Saturday afternoon. Police say a van, driven by 74-year-old Mona Coldiron, of Oxford, was traveling north on Reading Road, when it crossed the center line and collided with a motorcycle. According to police,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

1 dead in crash in Dauphin County: police

Update: Police said the crash was not a hit-and-run, but instead a motorcyclist killed. A pedestrian was killed on Friday night in Dauphin County. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian, hit-and-run crash that occurred in the 7600 block of Allentown Boulevard in West Hanover Township.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

2 Dead in Montco Crash Friday Night, Police Say

Two people died in a two-vehicle collision in Limerick Township Friday night, authorities said. Around 9:20 p.m., Limerick and Upper Providence police responded to the crash on the 1200 block of South Township Line Road between Linfield Trappe and Rittenhouse Roads, Limerick police said. Two “heavily damaged” vehicles were found...
LIMERICK, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berks County, PA
Cars
Berks County, PA
Crime & Safety
Berks County, PA
Accidents
Perry County, PA
Accidents
City
Newport, PA
County
Berks County, PA
Newport, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
County
Perry County, PA
Newport, PA
Accidents
Perry County, PA
Crime & Safety
PennLive.com

Two dead in Lancaster County crash

Two people have died in a multiple vehicle crash in East Earl Township, Lancaster County on Saturday, according to abc27. The Lancaster County Coroner said they were called to the scene of the 300 block of Reading Road at 12:55 p.m., according to abc27. First responders are advising the public...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Red Corner#Shed Roads
morethanthecurve.com

Driver successfully rescued from vehicle after going off turnpike bridge and landing on Plymouth Road in Plymouth Meeting

Friday afternoon was a busy day for Plymouth Township’s fire companies. While units from Plymouth Fire Company were assisting with a house fire in Norristown, the Harmonville Fire Company No. 1 responded to where the Pennsylvania Turnpike crosses over Plymouth Road in Plymouth Meeting to a vehicle accident. According to the report from Plymouth Fire Company, the vehicle had been traveling along the turnpike when it struck the barrier and flipped over going off the turnpike bridge and landing on Plymouth Road. The driver was trapped in the vehicle.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
CBS Philly

Police investigating shooting in Ridley Park, Delaware County

RIDLEY PARK, Pa. (CBS) -- Police are investigating a shooting in Delaware County. They were called to North Swarthmore Avenue in Ridley Park just before 5 p.m. on Saturday.Police say it's likely a domestic incident, and did not say the extent of the victim's injuries.No arrests have been made but investigators don't believe there is a threat to the public.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
wrnjradio.com

Cow dies after being hit by car in Hunterdon County

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A cow died early Friday Friday morning after being hit by a car in Hunterdon County, according to Clinton Township Police Administrative Division Commander Lt. Harry P. Bugal Jr. On September 2, at around 1:53 a.m., police responded to the area of Route...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
WFMZ-TV Online

PSP: Driver flees after hitting house, leaves woman, baby

UNION TWP., Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for the man who allegedly crashed an SUV into a house in Berks County at a high rate of speed and then fled the scene, leaving a woman and her infant daughter behind. The chain of events culminating in the...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

1 dead after 2 shootings in Allentown, coroner says

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police are investigating a pair of shootings in Allentown overnight. A 22-year-old man died in a shooting in the 1000 block of Juniata Street, said the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. Police and the coroner's office were at the scene around 1 a.m. Thursday. Officers had part of...
ALLENTOWN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Amber Alert: PSP issues statewide alert

UPDATE: As of Wednesday evening, PSP canceled the Amber Alert. Kalia-Henry was found safe. Berks County, Pa.— The Pennsylvania State Police issued a statewide Amber Alert for Janae Kalia-Henry. Police are looking for a Silver Chevy Traverse. Kalia-Henry is a 13-year-old Black girl with black hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a red shirt, with pink and purple pants. According to the Reading City Police Department, Kali-Henry was last seen in the area Schutlkill Avenue at around 2 a.m. this morning (Aug. 31). She was abducted by an unknown man and last seen traveling in the Silver Traverse that had a PA registration.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Man Wanted for Numerous Warrants Locked Up After Providing False Information to Police

A Schuylkill County man is locked in prison after he being wanted on numerous warrants and for providing false information to police. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville, on Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022, around 8:20am, a male and female were reported be in the rear yard of a home on Lotus Alley in West Mahanoy Township trying to remove a snow blower from a shed.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy