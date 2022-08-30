Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
DUI Motorcyclist Killed In Central PA Crash Was Not Wearing Helmet: Police
A 35-year-old motorcyclist was drunk and was not wearing a helmet when he crashed and died Friday, Sept. 2 in Dauphin County, authorities said. Thomas Toolan was heading east on his 2008 Harley-Davidson on the 7600 block of Allentown Boulevard "at a suspected high speed" when he veered into the right shoulder and struck the guide rail around 10:15 p.m., PA State Police said.
WGAL
Police identify victims of fatal crash in Lancaster County
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a fatal crash in East Earl Township, Lancaster County, Saturday afternoon. Police say a van, driven by 74-year-old Mona Coldiron, of Oxford, was traveling north on Reading Road, when it crossed the center line and collided with a motorcycle. According to police,...
1 dead in crash in Dauphin County: police
Update: Police said the crash was not a hit-and-run, but instead a motorcyclist killed. A pedestrian was killed on Friday night in Dauphin County. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian, hit-and-run crash that occurred in the 7600 block of Allentown Boulevard in West Hanover Township.
NBC Philadelphia
2 Dead in Montco Crash Friday Night, Police Say
Two people died in a two-vehicle collision in Limerick Township Friday night, authorities said. Around 9:20 p.m., Limerick and Upper Providence police responded to the crash on the 1200 block of South Township Line Road between Linfield Trappe and Rittenhouse Roads, Limerick police said. Two “heavily damaged” vehicles were found...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox29.com
Teen dies after being shot 8 times at gas station in West Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police say a teenager was shot to death in broad daylight at a West Philadelphia gas station on Sunday. The 19-year-old victim was reportedly shot in the parking lot of the Global Gas Station on the 4600 block of Lancaster Avenue around 1:40 p.m. He suffered at least...
Truck struck motorcycle on shoulder, injuring 2, in crash that slowed I-78, police say
A tractor-trailer crashed Thursday into a motorcycle stopped on the side of Interstate 78 in Lehigh County, and troopers are still looking for witnesses to the collision that injured two people. Two men from New Jersey were injured, one seriously, in the crash at 1:30 p.m. along I-78 West at...
Police: 2 people shot in separate incidents in Philadelphia overnight
Philadelphia police are investigating after two people were shot in separate incidents overnight.
Two dead in Lancaster County crash
Two people have died in a multiple vehicle crash in East Earl Township, Lancaster County on Saturday, according to abc27. The Lancaster County Coroner said they were called to the scene of the 300 block of Reading Road at 12:55 p.m., according to abc27. First responders are advising the public...
IN THIS ARTICLE
DA: Man shoots mother of his 3 children following argument inside home
While all four children were in another room, authorities say Karell Young shot the mother of his three children following an argument inside the home.
morethanthecurve.com
Driver successfully rescued from vehicle after going off turnpike bridge and landing on Plymouth Road in Plymouth Meeting
Friday afternoon was a busy day for Plymouth Township’s fire companies. While units from Plymouth Fire Company were assisting with a house fire in Norristown, the Harmonville Fire Company No. 1 responded to where the Pennsylvania Turnpike crosses over Plymouth Road in Plymouth Meeting to a vehicle accident. According to the report from Plymouth Fire Company, the vehicle had been traveling along the turnpike when it struck the barrier and flipped over going off the turnpike bridge and landing on Plymouth Road. The driver was trapped in the vehicle.
Police investigating shooting in Ridley Park, Delaware County
RIDLEY PARK, Pa. (CBS) -- Police are investigating a shooting in Delaware County. They were called to North Swarthmore Avenue in Ridley Park just before 5 p.m. on Saturday.Police say it's likely a domestic incident, and did not say the extent of the victim's injuries.No arrests have been made but investigators don't believe there is a threat to the public.
wrnjradio.com
Cow dies after being hit by car in Hunterdon County
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A cow died early Friday Friday morning after being hit by a car in Hunterdon County, according to Clinton Township Police Administrative Division Commander Lt. Harry P. Bugal Jr. On September 2, at around 1:53 a.m., police responded to the area of Route...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 teen suspects identified in Pottstown, Pa. double shooting, one at large
Police say the suspects and the victims were driving around together in the area of Grant Street and Union Alley.
WFMZ-TV Online
PSP: Driver flees after hitting house, leaves woman, baby
UNION TWP., Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for the man who allegedly crashed an SUV into a house in Berks County at a high rate of speed and then fled the scene, leaving a woman and her infant daughter behind. The chain of events culminating in the...
WFMZ-TV Online
1 dead after 2 shootings in Allentown, coroner says
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police are investigating a pair of shootings in Allentown overnight. A 22-year-old man died in a shooting in the 1000 block of Juniata Street, said the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. Police and the coroner's office were at the scene around 1 a.m. Thursday. Officers had part of...
Alcohol Thought To Be Factor In Crash That Killed Driver With No Headlights In Bucks Co.: PD
Alcohol was believed to have played a factor in a crash that killed a driver in Bucks County, authorities said. An unidentified man was traveling on the 800 block of Trenton Road in a vehicle with its headlights off when he struck another vehicle that was backing into a driveway around 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, Falls Township police said.
fox29.com
Officials: Teen handcuffed by possible police impersonator during traffic stop in Chester County
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. - Reports of a police impersonator in Chester County have prompted an investigation, and now law enforcement are asking for the public's help. A 17-year-old boy told police he was pulled over by a black Ford Taurus on Route 340 in Caln Township Thursday morning. He says...
Amber Alert: PSP issues statewide alert
UPDATE: As of Wednesday evening, PSP canceled the Amber Alert. Kalia-Henry was found safe. Berks County, Pa.— The Pennsylvania State Police issued a statewide Amber Alert for Janae Kalia-Henry. Police are looking for a Silver Chevy Traverse. Kalia-Henry is a 13-year-old Black girl with black hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a red shirt, with pink and purple pants. According to the Reading City Police Department, Kali-Henry was last seen in the area Schutlkill Avenue at around 2 a.m. this morning (Aug. 31). She was abducted by an unknown man and last seen traveling in the Silver Traverse that had a PA registration.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Man Wanted for Numerous Warrants Locked Up After Providing False Information to Police
A Schuylkill County man is locked in prison after he being wanted on numerous warrants and for providing false information to police. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville, on Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022, around 8:20am, a male and female were reported be in the rear yard of a home on Lotus Alley in West Mahanoy Township trying to remove a snow blower from a shed.
Man allegedly strangles woman in North Wildwood road rage attack
A Bucks County man has been arrested for allegedly attacking and strangling a woman during a road rage incident in North Wildwood, New Jersey according to officers.
Comments / 2