FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Amazing Fall Fun corn maze in DeKalb County opens for the season Saturday, and WANE 15 got an exclusive look. Every year, attraction officials cut a new design into the corn field. This year, the design features four dinosaurs on display as a part of a Jurassic Park theme. It also features a bridge and tube slide right in the middle of the maze. Larry Smith, founder of Amazing Fall Fun says if you’re brave enough to take it on, they’ve got things in place to help you through.

DEKALB COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO