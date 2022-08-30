ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

WANE-TV

DSANI Buddy Walk ready for you at Parkview Field

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Down Syndrome Association of Northeast Indiana is once again bringing its annual Buddy Walk to downtown Fort Wayne. DSANI’s executive director stopped by WANE 15 to chat about the upcoming event. Learn more in the interview above. The 24th annual Buddy Walk...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Autism Acceptance Walk set for Sunday, September 11

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Next weekend the whole family is invited to the Allen County Fairgrounds for the Autism Acceptance Walk. My Autism Ally is hosting the event. The organization stopped by WANE 15 to talk about the event. You can learn more in the interview above. The...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Johnny Appleseed Festival announces shift in layout

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Johnny Appleseed Festival is around the corner, and this year comes with a change in the layout. Organizers announced Sunday morning on Facebook one of the “biggest changes ever at the festival”. Vendors and reenactors with Trappers N’ Traders will now be in a different area of the park.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Chess tables added to Freimann Square

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Freimann Square has gained 4 chess tables with seating on the south side of Main Street, courtesy the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation. The 4 chess tables added to Freimann Square are all painted on the table and are easily accessible for players to bring their own chess pieces. Players can bike, walk, drive or ride to the park and enjoy a game of chess while enjoying a beautiful setting at the same time being served at a first come basis.
FORT WAYNE, IN
City
Fort Wayne, IN
WANE-TV

Head out to the Grabill Country Fair

GRABILL, Ind. (WANE) – Thursday marks the start of the 49th annual Grabill Country Fair. One of the fair’s board members stopped by WANE 15 to tell us about this year’s event. See the interview above for more details. The Grabill Country Fair is September 8-10 in...
GRABILL, IN
WANE-TV

Bob’s Discount Furniture opened near Glenbrook

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- A new furniture chain store opened its doors Friday. Bob’s Discount Furniture is in the Glenbrook Shopping area next to Home Goods. The company started in 1991 to bring a different look to furniture buying. Store Manager Stephen Morgan says they are excited to come to the Summit City and be part of Fort Wayne’s development.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Blue Jacket’s Second Chances Art Exhibit opens Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Blue Jacket is celebrating its 6th annual Second Chances Art Exhibit and is inviting you to check out the artwork. Jared Applegate with Blue Jacket stopped by share more about the event. Learn more in the interview above. The 2022 Second Chances Art Exhibit...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

A stroll through the “Jurassic Maze”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Amazing Fall Fun corn maze in DeKalb County opens for the season Saturday, and WANE 15 got an exclusive look. Every year, attraction officials cut a new design into the corn field. This year, the design features four dinosaurs on display as a part of a Jurassic Park theme. It also features a bridge and tube slide right in the middle of the maze. Larry Smith, founder of Amazing Fall Fun says if you’re brave enough to take it on, they’ve got things in place to help you through.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Enjoy all things marshmallow at annual festival in Ligonier

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re looking to satisfy your sweet tooth on Labor Day weekend, a city in Noble County has the answer. The Ligonier Marshmallow Festival is back to celebrate a major product produced in the area: marshmallows. Through Monday, marshmallow lovers can enjoy bake-offs,...
LIGONIER, IN
WANE-TV

Get an inside look at car auction in Auburn

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – Experience the excitement of Auction Day, anticipated by car enthusiasts at the festival in Auburn. You can take a look at Saturday’s cars here. Classic cars also cruised the streets Saturday afternoon for the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival parade.
AUBURN, IN
WANE-TV

2 trapped in semi rollover crash on highway in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A semitrailer rolled over on the exit ramp of a highway Sunday morning in Fort Wayne, trapping two passengers inside, according to a Facebook post from the Southwest Allen County Fire District. The fire district responded around 8:45 a.m. to reports of a semi...
FORT WAYNE, IN
NewsBreak
WANE-TV

Bluegrass Festival returns to Kendallville

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – You can enjoy dozens of bands at the Kendallville Tristate Bluegrass Festival. The festival kicked off Thursday and is featuring more than 30 hours of live music before it wraps up on Sunday. The concerts start at 1 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday at...
KENDALLVILLE, IN
WANE-TV

Portion of I-69 blocked, in 2nd semi rollover crash of the day

(WANE) – A section of I-69 northbound was blocked off in the right lane after a semitruck crashed about four miles north of Fort Wayne, INDOT announced Saturday afternoon. Allen County Police sent out a public safety alert just before 3 p.m. cautioning drivers to avoid the area near the 321.5 mile-marker near Vandolah Road. According to the alert, a semi was turned over on the highway.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Behind the Artist: Mic Strong

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – From a young age, Michael Armstrong, Jr. has been performing. “My mom and my dad would play a lot of hip hop and growing up I used to run around the house with a bandana on my head like Tupac,” Mic Strong said.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Semi turns corner ‘too fast’, rolls over on road in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a semitrailer rollover crash on Friday. The initial investigation revealed a 2016 Freightliner was traveling on US 6 when it came to the corner of CR 61 “too fast” before making the turn, DeKalb County police said. The semi and its metal scrap load rolled over on its side as a result.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Indiana Tech receives $1M grant for youth programs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana Tech received a $1 million grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. through the company’s Indiana Youth Programs on Campus initiative. Indiana Tech created a plan for the funding called “Industry 5.0 Talent Pathway through Indiana Tech STEAM Academy,” which will expand the university’s existing camp offerings for K-12 students, create new summer camps and develop a variety of after school programs.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

I-69 back open after semi crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The southbound lanes of I-69 are open to traffic again, dispatch confirmed, after a semi crashed near the Coldwater Road exit early Saturday morning. The crash happened around 5 a.m. At the time, police estimated it would be “hours” before the area would reopen....
FORT WAYNE, IN

