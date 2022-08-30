Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
DSANI Buddy Walk ready for you at Parkview Field
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Down Syndrome Association of Northeast Indiana is once again bringing its annual Buddy Walk to downtown Fort Wayne. DSANI’s executive director stopped by WANE 15 to chat about the upcoming event. Learn more in the interview above. The 24th annual Buddy Walk...
WANE-TV
Autism Acceptance Walk set for Sunday, September 11
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Next weekend the whole family is invited to the Allen County Fairgrounds for the Autism Acceptance Walk. My Autism Ally is hosting the event. The organization stopped by WANE 15 to talk about the event. You can learn more in the interview above. The...
WANE-TV
Johnny Appleseed Festival announces shift in layout
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Johnny Appleseed Festival is around the corner, and this year comes with a change in the layout. Organizers announced Sunday morning on Facebook one of the “biggest changes ever at the festival”. Vendors and reenactors with Trappers N’ Traders will now be in a different area of the park.
WANE-TV
Chess tables added to Freimann Square
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Freimann Square has gained 4 chess tables with seating on the south side of Main Street, courtesy the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation. The 4 chess tables added to Freimann Square are all painted on the table and are easily accessible for players to bring their own chess pieces. Players can bike, walk, drive or ride to the park and enjoy a game of chess while enjoying a beautiful setting at the same time being served at a first come basis.
WANE-TV
Head out to the Grabill Country Fair
GRABILL, Ind. (WANE) – Thursday marks the start of the 49th annual Grabill Country Fair. One of the fair’s board members stopped by WANE 15 to tell us about this year’s event. See the interview above for more details. The Grabill Country Fair is September 8-10 in...
WANE-TV
Traffic back to normal at Jefferson, Fairfield after kid hit on bike
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police and firefighters responded to a report of a child hit by a car near the intersection of Jefferson Boulevard and Fairfield Avenue Friday night. According to police at the scene, the child was taken to a hospital, but the belief is that the...
WANE-TV
Bob’s Discount Furniture opened near Glenbrook
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- A new furniture chain store opened its doors Friday. Bob’s Discount Furniture is in the Glenbrook Shopping area next to Home Goods. The company started in 1991 to bring a different look to furniture buying. Store Manager Stephen Morgan says they are excited to come to the Summit City and be part of Fort Wayne’s development.
WANE-TV
Blue Jacket’s Second Chances Art Exhibit opens Friday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Blue Jacket is celebrating its 6th annual Second Chances Art Exhibit and is inviting you to check out the artwork. Jared Applegate with Blue Jacket stopped by share more about the event. Learn more in the interview above. The 2022 Second Chances Art Exhibit...
WANE-TV
A stroll through the “Jurassic Maze”
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Amazing Fall Fun corn maze in DeKalb County opens for the season Saturday, and WANE 15 got an exclusive look. Every year, attraction officials cut a new design into the corn field. This year, the design features four dinosaurs on display as a part of a Jurassic Park theme. It also features a bridge and tube slide right in the middle of the maze. Larry Smith, founder of Amazing Fall Fun says if you’re brave enough to take it on, they’ve got things in place to help you through.
WANE-TV
Enjoy all things marshmallow at annual festival in Ligonier
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re looking to satisfy your sweet tooth on Labor Day weekend, a city in Noble County has the answer. The Ligonier Marshmallow Festival is back to celebrate a major product produced in the area: marshmallows. Through Monday, marshmallow lovers can enjoy bake-offs,...
WANE-TV
Get an inside look at car auction in Auburn
AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – Experience the excitement of Auction Day, anticipated by car enthusiasts at the festival in Auburn. You can take a look at Saturday’s cars here. Classic cars also cruised the streets Saturday afternoon for the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival parade.
WANE-TV
2 trapped in semi rollover crash on highway in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A semitrailer rolled over on the exit ramp of a highway Sunday morning in Fort Wayne, trapping two passengers inside, according to a Facebook post from the Southwest Allen County Fire District. The fire district responded around 8:45 a.m. to reports of a semi...
WANE-TV
Bluegrass Festival returns to Kendallville
KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – You can enjoy dozens of bands at the Kendallville Tristate Bluegrass Festival. The festival kicked off Thursday and is featuring more than 30 hours of live music before it wraps up on Sunday. The concerts start at 1 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday at...
WANE-TV
Portion of I-69 blocked, in 2nd semi rollover crash of the day
(WANE) – A section of I-69 northbound was blocked off in the right lane after a semitruck crashed about four miles north of Fort Wayne, INDOT announced Saturday afternoon. Allen County Police sent out a public safety alert just before 3 p.m. cautioning drivers to avoid the area near the 321.5 mile-marker near Vandolah Road. According to the alert, a semi was turned over on the highway.
WANE-TV
Behind the Artist: Mic Strong
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – From a young age, Michael Armstrong, Jr. has been performing. “My mom and my dad would play a lot of hip hop and growing up I used to run around the house with a bandana on my head like Tupac,” Mic Strong said.
WANE-TV
Councilman Glynn Hines to commissioners: Find another place to build jail, not in the southeast
Fort Wayne councilman-at-large Glynn Hines appeared before the Allen County Commissioners Friday to reiterate his displeasure that a new county jail is proposed at Adams Center and Paulding roads within close proximity and visibility of four public schools. “Most importantly, based on the citizens southeast, specifically, they are terrorized by...
WANE-TV
Semi turns corner ‘too fast’, rolls over on road in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a semitrailer rollover crash on Friday. The initial investigation revealed a 2016 Freightliner was traveling on US 6 when it came to the corner of CR 61 “too fast” before making the turn, DeKalb County police said. The semi and its metal scrap load rolled over on its side as a result.
WANE-TV
Indiana Tech receives $1M grant for youth programs
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana Tech received a $1 million grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. through the company’s Indiana Youth Programs on Campus initiative. Indiana Tech created a plan for the funding called “Industry 5.0 Talent Pathway through Indiana Tech STEAM Academy,” which will expand the university’s existing camp offerings for K-12 students, create new summer camps and develop a variety of after school programs.
WANE-TV
I-69 back open after semi crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The southbound lanes of I-69 are open to traffic again, dispatch confirmed, after a semi crashed near the Coldwater Road exit early Saturday morning. The crash happened around 5 a.m. At the time, police estimated it would be “hours” before the area would reopen....
WANE-TV
Mom from FW drives drunk, crashes on interstate with 2 kids, weed, alcohol in car
WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne woman was arrested on several charges after allegedly driving drunk Friday night on the other end of the state with her kids in the car, along with weed and alcohol, according to Indiana State Police. State police responded to a crash...
