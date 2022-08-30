Read full article on original website
Third political candidate announces campaign stop in Forsyth CountyJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Annual Beloved Benefit Raises $6M to support underserved communities in the city of Atlanta - Recap from June 7, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Fun in FoCo: Rodeo, concerts and racing highlight holiday weekendJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
SBA Georgia District Office Enters Strategic Alliance Memorandum with Southern Crescent Women in Business, IncSouthern Crescent WomenHenry County, GA
Did you see the purple spotlights shining in Downtown Cumming? Here’s a look if you missed itMichelle HallCumming, GA
Are you ready for the 2022 North Georgia State Fair?
September is here, which means it is fair season in Georgia. The North Georgia State Fair will kickoff Sept. 22 in Cobb County. As the largest fair in metro Atlanta, the North Georgia State Fair, presented by Superior Plumbing attracts more than 350,000 people every year from north Georgia and neighboring states.
Glass recycling center opens in Alpharetta in September
ALPHARETTA — Alpharetta residents will have a new option for recycling glass beginning Sept. 12 when the City of Alpharetta opens a new drop-off center. The center will be located in the parking lot of the Alpharetta Department of Public Works at 1790 Hembree Road. Only glass can be...
Scarecrows are about to invade Woodstock
WOODSTOCK — The weather is starting to cool down, which means an army of scarecrows are about to invade Downtown Woodstock. Visit Woodstock GA announced the dates of the 2022 WDSTK Scarecrow Invasion in Downtown Woodstock. Registration begins on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 10 a.m. at the Woodstock Visitors Center at 8588 Main Street.
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens demands answers about Atlanta Medical Center shutdown
Atlanta officials say they were blindsided yesterday when Wellstar Health System announced it would be shuttering Atlanta Medical Center in Downtown Atlanta effective Nov. 1. The News: Wellstar announced yesterday that it would be closing Atlanta Medical Center, which it has operated since 2016. The announcement sent shockwaves through the city, and resulted in Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens demanding answers.
Atlanta garbage collection will be delayed on Labor Day. Here’s when you can expect service
ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta announced the Department of Public Works will not collect garbage, recycling, yard trimmings or bulk items on Monday in observance of the Labor Day holiday. The schedule has been revised to include a one-day delay throughout the holiday week. Customers whose regular collection...
Taste Around Town in Chamblee debuts Sept. 23
Mark your calendars and get ready to sip, savor, mix and mingle your way through DeKalb County’s culinary diverse and impressively-unique food scene at Taste of Atlanta’s next food and beverage tasting experience–Taste Around Town in Chamblee. Debuting Sept. 23 and 24, Taste Around Town in Chamblee...
Now you can stream movies and TV shows with your Cobb County library membership
Cobb County residents just got a new perk with their library membership. If you have a library card through Cobb County, you can now stream movies and TV shows using a service called Kanopy on any of your devices. Kanopy’s catalog includes favorites like “Sesame Street,” “Super Why,” and “Curious...
A 3-hour limit is being enforced for on-street parking in downtown Alpharetta
ALPHARETTA — Business is booming in downtown Alpharetta, which means parking in at a premium once again. The city of Alpharetta announced this week that it would be actively enforcing its three hour limit for on-street parking in the downtown Alpharetta area. The time limit applies between 7 a.m....
Changes are coming to Peachtree Corners Circle medians. Traffic delays are expected
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Drivers in Peachtree Corners will notice some changes to the medians along Peachtree Corners Circle in the coming months. Getting underway in September, the city will begin a median landscaping project on Peachtree Corners Circle between Springs Lane and Westchase Village Lane. The project will consist...
Roswell plans property tax cut
ROSWELL — Roswell residents should not see an increase in their city taxes if the city’s current tax plan is approved. The city plans to reduce its property tax rate to offset inflationary increases in property values. The mayor and city council are proposing reducing the property tax rate for fiscal year 2023 from 4.718 mills to 4.463 mills, which is 5.4 percent lower than last year’s rate and, according to city officials, would be the lowest the rate has been in 35 years.
Roswell will host a reception Monday for former City Councilman Marcelo Zapata
ROSWELL — The City of Roswell will host a reception at City Hall Monday night to honor former City Councilman Marcelo Zapata. The reception will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. on Monday. The event will take place in the Rotunda on the first floor of Roswell City Hall just before the city council open forum.
Mercedes-Benz Stadium marks 5th anniversary
ATLANTA — Today marks the fifth anniversary of Mercedes-Benz Stadium opening its doors. In that time, the stadium and its leadership have proven to be gamechangers in the sports and entertainment industry. When Arthur M. Blank set out to build MBS, his vision was to create a world-class venue...
Nancy Pelosi was in Georgia this week. Here’s why
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi paid a visit to Atlanta’s Sweet Auburn neighborhood Thursday to promote a provision of the Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act intended to stitch together communities divided by racist transportation policy. The measure builds on a grant called the Reconnecting Communities Pilot Program based on legislation...
DeKalb County is giving away 5,000 boxes of food to combat high grocery prices
In an effort to combat soaring food prices at area grocery stores, DeKalb County is partnering with local faith leaders to distribute 5,000 boxes of 100 percent Georgia-grown fruits and vegetables, eggs, and chicken on Saturday, Aug. 27. Residents will receive about $45 worth of food on a first-come, first-served...
Homelessness isn’t just a city problem in Georgia
Though many associate homelessness with urban centers, the problem of lack of housing is more widespread, speakers said at a recent state Senate hearing on homelessness. Rising rental prices and wages that have not kept up have pushed some Georgians out of their homes, experts and local observers alike affirmed.
Out of Darkness Walk in Atlanta raises funds to support suicide prevention
Suicide is the third leading cause of death for Georgia residents age 10 to 34, yet suicide can be prevented. The annual Out of the Darkness Community Walk, hosted by the Georgia Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will be held November 6 at 2 p.m. at Piedmont Park. Volunteers from Georgia are joining the thousands of people who are gathering in towns across the United States to promote suicide prevention.
Peachtree Corners is hosting an Electric Vehicle Car Show
PEACHTREE CORNERS — The city of Peachtree Corners is asking residents to celebrate National Drive Electric Week with an event called Electrify PTC. Families, friends, and neighbors are invited to the city’s first-ever electrified car show, hosted by Peachtree Corners in partnership with Siemens, Mercedes-Benz, Qwik Charge, Ford, Jim Ellis and other partners.
Rivers Alive cleanup projects set for September 17 in Roswell
Rivers Alive, Georgia’s annual waterway cleanup, comes to Roswell on Sept. 17, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event, cohosted by Keep Roswell Beautiful and the City of Roswell, is part of a statewide campaign to clean and preserve Georgia’s 70,100 miles of rivers and streams. Rivers...
Teen life-flighted to Grady after pedestrian crash in Kennesaw
KENNESAW — Cobb County and Kennesaw Police are investigating a serious crash between a motor vehicle and pedestrian at Kennesaw Due West Road and Westover Way. The crash occurred just after 5 p.m. Wednesday. A 15-year-old was attempting to cross Kennesaw Due West Road from Westover Way when a...
7-year-old killed in hit-and-run in Clayton County
JONESBORO — A 7-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the early morning hours Sunday. Clayton County Police say between of 2:15 a.m. and 2:30 a.m., officers responded to Tara Blvd N/B at Southside Commercial Pkwy in Jonesboro in reference to a hit and run call. Upon arrival,...
