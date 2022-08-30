ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johns Creek, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Georgia Sun

Are you ready for the 2022 North Georgia State Fair?

September is here, which means it is fair season in Georgia. The North Georgia State Fair will kickoff Sept. 22 in Cobb County. As the largest fair in metro Atlanta, the North Georgia State Fair, presented by Superior Plumbing attracts more than 350,000 people every year from north Georgia and neighboring states.
COBB COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Scarecrows are about to invade Woodstock

WOODSTOCK — The weather is starting to cool down, which means an army of scarecrows are about to invade Downtown Woodstock. Visit Woodstock GA announced the dates of the 2022 WDSTK Scarecrow Invasion in Downtown Woodstock. Registration begins on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 10 a.m. at the Woodstock Visitors Center at 8588 Main Street.
WOODSTOCK, GA
The Georgia Sun

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens demands answers about Atlanta Medical Center shutdown

Atlanta officials say they were blindsided yesterday when Wellstar Health System announced it would be shuttering Atlanta Medical Center in Downtown Atlanta effective Nov. 1. The News: Wellstar announced yesterday that it would be closing Atlanta Medical Center, which it has operated since 2016. The announcement sent shockwaves through the city, and resulted in Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens demanding answers.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Johns Creek, GA
Local
Georgia Entertainment
The Georgia Sun

Taste Around Town in Chamblee debuts Sept. 23

Mark your calendars and get ready to sip, savor, mix and mingle your way through DeKalb County’s culinary diverse and impressively-unique food scene at Taste of Atlanta’s next food and beverage tasting experience–Taste Around Town in Chamblee. Debuting Sept. 23 and 24, Taste Around Town in Chamblee...
CHAMBLEE, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duke Ellington
Person
Cole Porter
The Georgia Sun

Roswell plans property tax cut

ROSWELL — Roswell residents should not see an increase in their city taxes if the city’s current tax plan is approved. The city plans to reduce its property tax rate to offset inflationary increases in property values. The mayor and city council are proposing reducing the property tax rate for fiscal year 2023 from 4.718 mills to 4.463 mills, which is 5.4 percent lower than last year’s rate and, according to city officials, would be the lowest the rate has been in 35 years.
ROSWELL, GA
The Georgia Sun

Mercedes-Benz Stadium marks 5th anniversary

ATLANTA — Today marks the fifth anniversary of Mercedes-Benz Stadium opening its doors. In that time, the stadium and its leadership have proven to be gamechangers in the sports and entertainment industry. When Arthur M. Blank set out to build MBS, his vision was to create a world-class venue...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Symphony#Art#Performing Arts#Ga 30022#Ga 30097
The Georgia Sun

Nancy Pelosi was in Georgia this week. Here’s why

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi paid a visit to Atlanta’s Sweet Auburn neighborhood Thursday to promote a provision of the Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act intended to stitch together communities divided by racist transportation policy. The measure builds on a grant called the Reconnecting Communities Pilot Program based on legislation...
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Homelessness isn’t just a city problem in Georgia

Though many associate homelessness with urban centers, the problem of lack of housing is more widespread, speakers said at a recent state Senate hearing on homelessness. Rising rental prices and wages that have not kept up have pushed some Georgians out of their homes, experts and local observers alike affirmed.
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Out of Darkness Walk in Atlanta raises funds to support suicide prevention

Suicide is the third leading cause of death for Georgia residents age 10 to 34, yet suicide can be prevented. The annual Out of the Darkness Community Walk, hosted by the Georgia Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will be held November 6 at 2 p.m. at Piedmont Park. Volunteers from Georgia are joining the thousands of people who are gathering in towns across the United States to promote suicide prevention.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
The Georgia Sun

Peachtree Corners is hosting an Electric Vehicle Car Show

PEACHTREE CORNERS — The city of Peachtree Corners is asking residents to celebrate National Drive Electric Week with an event called Electrify PTC. Families, friends, and neighbors are invited to the city’s first-ever electrified car show, hosted by Peachtree Corners in partnership with Siemens, Mercedes-Benz, Qwik Charge, Ford, Jim Ellis and other partners.
PEACHTREE CORNERS, GA
The Georgia Sun

The Georgia Sun

Atlanta, GA
20K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Georgia Sun is a news and infotainment website devoted to all things Georgia. We believe the news doesn’t have to be stuffy and staying informed need not be boring. Here you will find a casual take on the news and important issues of the day, broken down into an easy to digest format.

 https://www.thegeorgiasun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy