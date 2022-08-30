ROSWELL — Roswell residents should not see an increase in their city taxes if the city’s current tax plan is approved. The city plans to reduce its property tax rate to offset inflationary increases in property values. The mayor and city council are proposing reducing the property tax rate for fiscal year 2023 from 4.718 mills to 4.463 mills, which is 5.4 percent lower than last year’s rate and, according to city officials, would be the lowest the rate has been in 35 years.

ROSWELL, GA ・ 12 HOURS AGO