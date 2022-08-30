ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crews battle flames in Strongsville house fire

By Cris Belle
 5 days ago

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — Crews battled flames in a Strongsville home on Monday evening.

The Strongsville fire unit arrived at the scene at 12380 Janette Drive just after 7:30 p.m. and found heavy fire at the rear of the garage and extending into the house, according to a release from the department.

Crews say storage in the attic and garage made it challenging to completely extinguish the flames as well as warm temperatures, high humidity and a thunderstorm adding to the difficulty.

Occupants of the home were able to make it out safely however the family dog was later found dead in the basement, police say.

The department initially responded with 14 firefighters on two fire engines and two ladder trucks. Berea, Middleburg Heights and North Royalton Fire Departments provided aid.

Officials ruled the cause of the fire to be accidental due to improperly discarded charcoal.

There are no reports of civilian or firefighter injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Southwest Emergency Response Team Fire Investigation Unit.

