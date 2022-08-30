KŌNŌKŌ Jamaican restaurant hosts VIP party on THE AVENUE at White Marsh, to begin accepting reservations on Sept. 1

Read full article on original website
Nottingham MD
White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company to hold craft show in October, vendors sought
WHITE MARSH, MD—The White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company will hold a craft show next month. The event will be held 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Local crafters and artisans who wish to showcase their products are asked to contact Susan at susan.radtke@wmvfc.org. The craft...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Hot Plate: Annabel Lee for sale, Lexington Market Plaza opening, crab soup cookoff at Fleet Week and more
With school back in session and summer winding down, this week marks a transition time in the Baltimore restaurant world, including openings, closings and vacations – plus a handful events serving as a kickoff to a fun, food-filled fall. Here’s a look at what’s happening this week:
restaurantclicks.com
Baltimore Pizza Restaurants You Have to Try
Also known as “Charm City,” Baltimore offers plenty to see and do. I love stopping by the National Aquarium and visiting the thriving harbor area. If you’re a fan of cultural attractions, Baltimore is also home to several museums and performance centers. Although Baltimore’s signature dishes incorporate...
Lexington Market's East building gets celebratory sendoff in downtown Baltimore Saturday
BALTIMORE -- The City of Baltimore is officially saying goodbye to one of its longtime features: the East Market at Lexington Market."Today is our final day here at the East Market of Lexington Market," Paul Ruppert, the president of Baltimore Public Markets, said.But after 70 years, Lexington Market sent off its East Market building with a celebration on Saturday."It's very nostalgic," Steve Cho, the owner of Sausage Master, said. "I'm going to miss the daily routine of just kind of coming in the morning and saying hi to other vendors."For many decades, the space housed one of Baltimore's most iconic...
realtormarney.com
Towson Fall Festival 2022
Towson Fall Festival will be happening on Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 11am-7pm. The Towson Fall Festival is an event showcasing performances by two local bands, That’s What She Said and Doc Marten & the Flannels, food trucks, craft vendors, and more. Here are the details from the Towson Chamber of Commerce on their Facebook event page.
CBS News
Baltimore County baker Jason Hisley to compete in Food Network competition
BALTIMORE -- A high-profile local baker is off to yet another competition on the Food Network. Jason Hisley, owner of Cake by Jason in Timonium, will star in "The Big Bake" show set to air in September. In 2019, Hisley came out on top of the network's"Holiday Wars" dessert baking...
Wbaltv.com
Several major weekend events could bring economic boom to Baltimore
Several major events will take place this weekend in Baltimore that could serve as an economic boom, but also a traffic nightmare. The weekend starts early Saturday morning with the Under Armour Charles Street 12 and two-person relay, a race that starts in Baltimore County, travels down Charles Street into Baltimore City and ends at Under Armour headquarters.
Nottingham MD
Budweiser Clydesdales to appear at THE AVENUE in White Marsh in September
WHITE MARSH, MD—The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales, the symbol of quality and tradition for Anheuser-Busch since 1933, are scheduled to make an appearance on THE AVENUE at White Marsh. The event will take place at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 14th. The eight-horse hitch will be harnessed and hitched to...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Babyface will not perform at Charm City Live festival after ‘miscommunication’ between city and promoter
Singer Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds will not headline the Charm City Live festival later this month as city officials had previously announced. In a statement Wednesday on the Baltimore City Recreation and Parks’ Instagram page, the city’s senior director of communications Monica Lewis wrote there had been “miscommunication” between the city and the festival’s promoter, Blackout Management.
WBAL Radio
'We sincerely apologize': City official says Babyface will not perform at Charm City Live
A city official announced Wednesday that Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds will not be performing in Baltimore at the new Charm City Live festival. "Due to miscommunication between the City of Baltimore and Charm City Live Promoter Blackout Management, we were mistakenly under the impression that Kenneth 'Babyface' Edmonds was confirmed to perform for our event," Monica Lewis, the city's senior director of communications, wrote on the Baltimore City Recreation & Parks' Facebook page.
Baltimore Police union to file grievance over forced overtime for special events
In a letter made public to social media, the president of Baltimore's police union apologized to officers after learning they were notified of forced overtime to cover this weekend's events.
mocoshow.com
$530,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Silver Spring
A $530,000 Multi-Match Jackpot lottery ticket was sold yesterday at the State Line Market located at 7817 Eastern Ave in Silver Spring. Addition details below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. Congratulations to two big winners – a Multi-Match jackpot winner and a top-prize Bonus Match 5 winner! They scored prizes...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore County plans to buy former Sears property at Security Square Mall
Efforts in bringing new life to the Woodlawn area are advancing as Baltimore County plans to purchase the former Sears property at Security Square Mall. Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. announced a $10 million deal with property owner TF Baltimore MD LLC, that will give the county ownership of 18 acres of land and the 202,653 square-foot anchored facility.
Nottingham MD
House fire reported in Middle River
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Friday night house fire in Middle River. At around 10:45 p.m., units responded to a home in the 2200-block of Old Eastern Avenue (21220). At the scene, crews found fire showing from a single-family residence. There has been no word...
Part of Mountain Road in Pasadena closed due to gas leak, police say
BALTIMORE -- Part of a major road in Pasadena, Maryland is closed due to a gas leak, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said.Crews are working on a high-pressure gas line on Mountain Road at the intersection of Meehling Road. Baltimore Gas and Electric tells WJZ the road will be closed for up to 24 hours.Police recommend using Woods Road as an alternate route.Chopper 13 footage shows only one lane of traffic is open, causing delays.
Man hit and killed in Anne Arundel County
A man was hit and killed crossing the street in Severn on Saturday night. This happened on Telegraph Road.
mymcmedia.org
Gaithersburg Couple Wins $1 Million Lottery Prize
Talk about having a lucky day. A Gaithersburg couple recently won the Maryland Lottery playing the Million Dollar Mega Multiplier scratch-off and became millionaires. The 51-year-old woman, whose name was not identified by the Maryland Lottery, purchased the scratch-off ticket with her husband at the 7-Eleven located at 7980 Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring. She nicknamed herself and her husband for the lottery as the “Double Winners.”
Lexington Market to hold closing event for historic East Market
Lexington Market is getting ready to unveil its massive new revitalization this fall, but for now, the market will be saying goodbye to one of its longtime features.
Baltimore Times
98-Year-Old Gwendolyn Johnson Honored by MLA Community Activist Served on Board for 51 Years
With a big smile on her face, 98-year-old Gwendolyn Johnson talked about her longevity while also sharing a conversation she had with her grandchildren. “I feel fine,” said Johnson. “I can’t walk, but I don’t complain because I’ve got two legs. I asked the good Lord if I could live to be 100. One of my grandchildren said, ‘You aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. The good Lord isn’t going to let you come up there yet because you are going to be running around trying to boss his angels.’”
FOUND: Missing Au Pair, working in Bethesda, located unharmed
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — UPDATE: Montgomery County Police said Fanisa Mthembi were found safe and unharmed Friday. The Montgomery County Department of Police is asking for the public's help locating a woman who was last seen a week ago when she ordered a ride to the airport but never made it to her flight.
