ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Marsh, MD

KŌNŌKŌ Jamaican restaurant hosts VIP party on THE AVENUE at White Marsh, to begin accepting reservations on Sept. 1

By Chris Montcalmo
Nottingham MD
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
restaurantclicks.com

Baltimore Pizza Restaurants You Have to Try

Also known as “Charm City,” Baltimore offers plenty to see and do. I love stopping by the National Aquarium and visiting the thriving harbor area. If you’re a fan of cultural attractions, Baltimore is also home to several museums and performance centers. Although Baltimore’s signature dishes incorporate...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Lexington Market's East building gets celebratory sendoff in downtown Baltimore Saturday

BALTIMORE -- The City of Baltimore is officially saying goodbye to one of its longtime features: the East Market at Lexington Market."Today is our final day here at the East Market of Lexington Market," Paul Ruppert, the president of Baltimore Public Markets, said.But after 70 years, Lexington Market sent off its East Market building with a celebration on Saturday."It's very nostalgic," Steve Cho, the owner of Sausage Master, said. "I'm going to miss the daily routine of just kind of coming in the morning and saying hi to other vendors."For many decades, the space housed one of Baltimore's most iconic...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
White Marsh, MD
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Local
Maryland Food & Drinks
Local
Maryland Restaurants
realtormarney.com

Towson Fall Festival 2022

Towson Fall Festival will be happening on Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 11am-7pm. The Towson Fall Festival is an event showcasing performances by two local bands, That’s What She Said and Doc Marten & the Flannels, food trucks, craft vendors, and more. Here are the details from the Towson Chamber of Commerce on their Facebook event page.
TOWSON, MD
Wbaltv.com

Several major weekend events could bring economic boom to Baltimore

Several major events will take place this weekend in Baltimore that could serve as an economic boom, but also a traffic nightmare. The weekend starts early Saturday morning with the Under Armour Charles Street 12 and two-person relay, a race that starts in Baltimore County, travels down Charles Street into Baltimore City and ends at Under Armour headquarters.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#On The Avenue#Loft#Jamaican Cuisine#Food Drink#K N K Jamaican
baltimorefishbowl.com

Babyface will not perform at Charm City Live festival after ‘miscommunication’ between city and promoter

Singer Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds will not headline the Charm City Live festival later this month as city officials had previously announced. In a statement Wednesday on the Baltimore City Recreation and Parks’ Instagram page, the city’s senior director of communications Monica Lewis wrote there had been “miscommunication” between the city and the festival’s promoter, Blackout Management.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

'We sincerely apologize': City official says Babyface will not perform at Charm City Live

A city official announced Wednesday that Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds will not be performing in Baltimore at the new Charm City Live festival. "Due to miscommunication between the City of Baltimore and Charm City Live Promoter Blackout Management, we were mistakenly under the impression that Kenneth 'Babyface' Edmonds was confirmed to perform for our event," Monica Lewis, the city's senior director of communications, wrote on the Baltimore City Recreation & Parks' Facebook page.
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

$530,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Silver Spring

A $530,000 Multi-Match Jackpot lottery ticket was sold yesterday at the State Line Market located at 7817 Eastern Ave in Silver Spring. Addition details below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. Congratulations to two big winners – a Multi-Match jackpot winner and a top-prize Bonus Match 5 winner! They scored prizes...
SILVER SPRING, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
baltimorefishbowl.com

Baltimore County plans to buy former Sears property at Security Square Mall

Efforts in bringing new life to the Woodlawn area are advancing as Baltimore County plans to purchase the former Sears property at Security Square Mall. Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. announced a $10 million deal with property owner TF Baltimore MD LLC, that will give the county ownership of 18 acres of land and the 202,653 square-foot anchored facility.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

House fire reported in Middle River

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Friday night house fire in Middle River. At around 10:45 p.m., units responded to a home in the 2200-block of Old Eastern Avenue (21220). At the scene, crews found fire showing from a single-family residence. There has been no word...
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
CBS Baltimore

Part of Mountain Road in Pasadena closed due to gas leak, police say

BALTIMORE -- Part of a major road in Pasadena, Maryland is closed due to a gas leak, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said.Crews are working on a high-pressure gas line on Mountain Road at the intersection of Meehling Road. Baltimore Gas and Electric tells WJZ the road will be closed for up to 24 hours.Police recommend using Woods Road as an alternate route.Chopper 13 footage shows only one lane of traffic is open, causing delays.
PASADENA, MD
mymcmedia.org

Gaithersburg Couple Wins $1 Million Lottery Prize

Talk about having a lucky day. A Gaithersburg couple recently won the Maryland Lottery playing the Million Dollar Mega Multiplier scratch-off and became millionaires. The 51-year-old woman, whose name was not identified by the Maryland Lottery, purchased the scratch-off ticket with her husband at the 7-Eleven located at 7980 Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring. She nicknamed herself and her husband for the lottery as the “Double Winners.”
Baltimore Times

​​98-Year-Old Gwendolyn Johnson Honored by MLA Community Activist Served on Board for 51 Years

With a big smile on her face, 98-year-old Gwendolyn Johnson talked about her longevity while also sharing a conversation she had with her grandchildren. “I feel fine,” said Johnson. “I can’t walk, but I don’t complain because I’ve got two legs. I asked the good Lord if I could live to be 100. One of my grandchildren said, ‘You aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. The good Lord isn’t going to let you come up there yet because you are going to be running around trying to boss his angels.’”
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy