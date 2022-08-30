Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Underappreciated Tom Cruise Movie Dominating Netflix Top 10
Tom Cruise is one of the most famous actors working today, and his new movie, Top Gun: Maverick, is thriving in theatres. The actor also has two more installments to the Mission: Impossible franchise in the works, which will mark his 7th and 8th time playing Ethan Hunt since 1996. Throughout his career, he has also been nominated for three Academy Awards for Born on the Fourth of July, Jerry Maguire, and Magnolia. Not to mention fan favorites ranging from Interview with the Vampire to Edge of Tomorrow and classics such as Eyes Wide Shut and Best Picture-winner Rain Main. The list goes on and on, and there's one movie that is sometimes left out of the conversation. Collateral was released back in 2004 and was helmed by iconic director Michael Mann. The movie also starred Jamie Foxx who earned an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Now, 18 years later, the movie is dominating Netflix.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Rian Johnson Details Mark Hamill's Initial Hesitation With The Last Jedi's Luke Skywalker
Lucasfilm has been on a bit of a streak with their steaming service offerings like The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Obi-Wan Kenobi. The studios last few films have been critically ripped apart or didn't make enough at the box office, but there was one film that was critically lauded and made bank. Star Wars: The Last Jedi was the third film the studio released after they were purchased by Disney, and while critics adored the film, there are definitely two sides. A faction of Star Wars fans really didn't like The Last Jedi and have been criticizing it online for years. Recently, director Rian Johnson revealed that he's more proud of the film than ever, and now he's discussing Mark Hamill's hesitation with the film's interpersonal of Luke Skywalker. During a new interview with Empire Magazine (via CBR), Johnson talked candidly about working with Hamill.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Andor's Genevieve O'Reilly Explains the Development of Mon Mothma
Star Wars: Andor is premiering on Disney+ later this month, and it will see Diego Luna return as Cassian Andor before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The show will also feature some other Star Wars staples, including Mon Mothma. The character was first played by Caroline Blakiston in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and was later portrayed by Genevieve O'Reilly in a cut scene from Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. O'Reilly had the chance to play the role again in Rogue One as well as voicing the character on Star Wars: Rebels, and now she's back again for Andor. Recently, O'Reilly had a chat with Entertainment Weekly about further developing the character for the upcoming Disney+ show.
ComicBook
Chadwick Boseman's Wife Taylor Simone Ledward "Honored" to Accept Emmy for Late Husband
Chadwick Boseman won a posthumous Emmy Award Saturday night for voicing T'Challa in Marvel's What If...?. Boseman's wife Taylor Simone Ledward picked up the award for Outstanding Character Voice-Over, calling it an honor for the late actor to get his first Emmy award. "When I learned Chad was nominated, I...
RELATED PEOPLE
ComicBook
DC's Blue Beetle Star Talks About How The Movie Will Showcase New Kind of Role For Latino Actors
Blue Beetle star Xolo Mariduena thinks the movie will showcase a new role for Latino actors. DC Comics is betting big on Jaime Reyes next year with this massive movie hitting the big screen. The Hollywood Reporter spoke to the Cobra Kai star about getting to put on that suit. Over the course of the conversation, the idea of being a hero in a representative capacity came up. Sure, lots of kids love Blue Beetle, but the role could end up meaning a lot for Latino viewers. (Recall the groundswell of support surrounding Black Panther and Shang-Chi when those two projects debuted.) Mariduena is thinking the same thing. The environment surrounding Blue Beetle was so supportive and that went a long way to helping tell the story that they wanted to tell. Getting diverse perspectives on-screen is something that HBO Max and Warner Bros. Discovery is going to need going forward.
Chris Rock Slams Will Smith’s “Hostage” Apology Video During London Stand-up Show, Dave Chappelle Responds To His Own Attack
London’s O2 Arena was rocking Saturday evening as Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock continued their European stand-up tour, including new commentary on their assaults on stage. We were in the crowd. Rock, who took the stage first, dedicated a small portion of his lengthy set to talking about Will Smith, during which he said, “f*ck your hostage video,” in an apparent response to the actor’s viral YouTube apology video. Smith posted the apology on YouTube in July. This is the first time Rock has directly addressed the video in public. As in previous sets, the comedian noted the stinging effect of Smith’s...
ComicBook
Top Gun: Maverick Crosses $700 Million at the Box Office
Top Gun: Maverick is a force to be reckoned with. The Tom Cruise movie previously passed $1 billion at the worldwide box office and quickly became Paramount's biggest movie of all time. Just this week, the movie's digital release became the top week-one title of all time. Unsurprisingly, Maverick has been crowned the movie of the summer, and it just hit yet another milestone. The movie has officially passed $700 million at the domestic box office.
ComicBook
She-Hulk's Tim Roth Reveals Marvel Allowed Him To Improvise, Calls Tatiana Maslany's Performance "Remarkable"
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law stars Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters, and the first three episodes of the series have already seen the return of some MCU stars, including Tim Roth (Emil Blonsky/Abomination). Roth first played Blonsky in The Incredible Hulk in 2008 before he appeared as Abomination again in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings last year. Roth is also known for many iconic films, including Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction, as well as the series Lie To Me. ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Roth about She-Hulk, and he talked about his character's supposed redemption as well as reading She-Hulk comics, his love for Deadpool, and much more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
ComicBook
Game of Thrones' Joffrey Actor Jack Gleeson Gets Married
Game of Thrones actor Jack Gleeson has reportedly gotten married. As a report from The Irish Mirror revealed, Gleeson married his longtime girlfriend, UK-based actress and comedian Roisin O'Mahony, this past Saturday, August 27th. The news was corroborated by Fr Patsy Lynch, the priest who married Gleeson and O'Mahony, who told reporters that the wedding was actually a "pre-wedding ceremony." Gleeson is best known for portraying Joffrey Baratheon on the hit HBO series Game of Thrones, as well as roles in Batman Begins and Out of Her Mind.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Namor Actor Tenoch Huerta Didn't Know How to Swim Before Filming
Marvel Studios is getting ready to release the sequel to Black Panther, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Wakanda Forever will continue the Black Panther legacy after the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman. The film released its first trailer during San Diego Comic-Con and it gave us a glimpse at Namor (Tenoch Huerta) and even the next Black Panther. Huerta will play the first live-action version of the character who lives underwater, but it seems that the actor couldn't swim before landing the role. During a new interview with Gizmodo, the actor revealed that he had to stretch the truth to get the role.
ComicBook
Tusks: Kevin Smith Confirms 2024 Plans for Tusk Sequel
While Kevin Smith has been out promoting his latest sequel, the upcoming Clerks III, the filmmaker is apparently already gearing up for another follow-up, a sequel to his 2014 horror movie Tusk. News of the sequel popped up when star Justin Long revealed that Smith had been in contact with he and his co-stars, Genesis Rodriguez and Haley Joel Osment, about potentially doing another film. In perhaps the most fitting move possible for a Tusk sequel, Smith took to his podcast to not only confirm the news but also tease what fans can expect from the movie and when he plans to start shooting it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Vampire Academy Movie Coming to Netflix This Week
Later this month, the latest adaptation of Richelle Mead's popular Vampire Academy series will debut on Peacock with a new, live action series from Julie Plec. However, the upcoming series isn't the first time Vampire Academy has been adapted for live action. The first book in the series was adapted into a feature film back in 2014 and now, that film is coming to Netflix. The 2014 Vampire Academy movie will be available to stream on Netflix beginning Monday, September 5th.
Jonah Hill Insisted on Auditioning for ‘Superbad’ Even After Seth Rogen Turned Him Down ‘100 Times’
Jonah Hill and Seth Rogen aren't that far apart in age, despite the former playing a teenager based on the latter's high school experiences.
ComicBook
The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power Star Responds to Fans Surprised by Galadriel's Action Scenes
Down the list of goofy things that people are eager to complain about with regard to The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is that the elf character Galadriel has her fair share of action scenes. Played by Morfydd Clark in the hit new Prime Video series, many fans still identify the character with Cate Blanchett's version from the feature films that doesn't lift a sword and spends the entire franchise pontificating on the likely failure of The Fellowship of the Ring. It's worth remembering that elves in Tolkien's mythology live for thousands of years and the one seen in The Lord of the Rings trilogy has been around for a long time, much longer than the one we see in The Rings of Power, and that's why she's out kicking ass the way she is.
ComicBook
She-Hulk: New Teaser Spotlights Show's Marvel Cameos
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been breaking the Internet over the past few week, as the legal comedy has added some unique spice to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Thus far, the series has been chock-full of bonafide epic cameos, both from Marvel veterans and from the larger pop culture world. A new featurette released by Marvel on Friday celebrates those cameos in an epic way, particularly Episode 3's reveal of Megan Thee Stallion portraying herself and twerking alongside Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany).
ComicBook
New Thor: Love and Thunder Deleted Scene Shows Major Change to Zeus
Russell Crowe made his Marvel Cinematic Universe in Thor: Love and Thunder, playing the Greek god Zeus. While the god of gods didn't have all too large of a role in the cut of the movie that hit theaters, one deleted scene released by Marvel Studios Saturday suggests there's a version of the film where Crowe played a much larger role.
ComicBook
Thor: Love and Thunder Theory Blames Korg for Lying About What Really Happened in the Movie
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been expanding a lot this year with the introduction of Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, America Chavez, and even The Mighty Thor. The Mighty Thor is technically a new character from the comics. Jane Foster wields Thor's hammer and gets all of his abilities. Thor: Love and Thunder introduces us to the character played by Natalie Portman, all the while telling a very interesting story. Korg(Taika Waititi) narrates the film from start to finish, and that might be an indication that some of the things in the film didn't actually happen. One Marvel Studios fan on Reddit reveals an interesting theory that Korg was lying to the children he told the story too.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Explains How Edgeshot's Sacrificial Plan Works
Warning! Massive spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 365 to follow! My Hero Academia is now in the midst of a major gambit to try and save Katsuki Bakugo's life, and the newest chapter of the series has explained exactly how Edgeshot's sacrificial plan to save him will actually work! Things have taken a turn in the past few chapters as Bakugo took a fatal blow from Tomura Shigaraki in the heat of battle. Previous chapters revealed that his heart has unfortunately stopped completely, but the heroes themselves refuse to give up and are trying their best to save the young hero somehow.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Legion Reveals Full Details on The Mandalorian and Grogu Expansion, Available For Pre-Order
Atomic Mass Games made fans of Disney's The Mandalorian extremely happy when they revealed that Din Djarin (Mando) and Grogu (Baby Yoda) would be joining Star Wars: Legion in the near future, and thankfully the new additions are right around the corner. Asmodee has revealed more details on the Star Wars: Legion – Din Djarin & Grogu Operative Expansion, including the expansion's release date, which will be October 21st of this year. Now you'll be able to add the delightful duo to all of your upcoming Legion games, and the new expansion will retail for $24.99. The Mando and Grogu expansion is now up for pre-order right here.
Comments / 0