Gov. DeSantis talks up $2.7 million state grant to city for Fort Pierce King's Landing site

FORT PIERCE — Gov. Ron DeSantis appeared in Fort Pierce Tuesday to tout a $2.7 million state grant to the city to redevelop the 8-acre King's Landing site.

"We're very bullish on St. Lucie County as a whole. We think Fort Pierce, you know, really is a great spot," the governor said.

DeSantis was at the 2nd Street Bistro with Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle. The restaurant is at 122 North Second St.

Fort Pierce Mayor Linda Hudson said the city applied for the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund grant toward the beginning of the year and it was sponsored in the Legislature by Rep. Dana Trabulsy, R-Fort Pierce. The fund received $150 million in federal money to disperse.

"It's a mix of business and residential there and we hope to keep it that way," she said.

The $140 million King's Landing project is downtown between Indian River Drive and Second Street — the site of the former H. D. King Power Plant. Plans include:

A three-story restaurant, retail and residential building

A two-story restaurant building

An eight-story restaurant, retail and residential building

A five-story, 140-room Marriott-branded boutique hotel

A one-story restaurant and retail building

An eight-story retail and residential building

Eight townhomes

106 condos

A 170-space parking garage

What will the King's Landing project look like?

The tallest building will be 11 stories with a rooftop bar. And the hotel alone is expected to have an economic impact of $20.8 million in its first year of operation and an impact of $120.5 million over the first five years, according to a study commissioned by the Economic Development Council of St. Lucie County.

Other features include second locations for local businesses Pierced Ciderworks, Pickled, 12A Buoy, Cobb's Landing and Steamworks Coffeebar.

A surf shop, real estate and insurance offices, a Vero Beach-based furniture-and-design store, Freedom Boat Club, a liquor store and a grocery store have reserved retail space.

The grant money is needed to reconstruct a portion of Indian River Drive, make pedestrian safety enhancements and improve the Moores Creek Bridge, DeSantis said.

"By improving this infrastructure and addressing transportation needs, the project will support additional growth in nearby areas like the Port of Fort Pierce and the Fisherman's Wharf project," DeSantis said.

It took the city about a decade to decide what to do with the site of the former power plant.

There were failed attempts in 2014 and 2018 before June 2019, when the city selected Audubon over Virgin Trains USA to transform the area into a mixed-use project.

'More job opportunities to the area'

About 100 people were packed into a side room at the 2nd Street Bistro. The event was by invite-only. One of the guests, the Rev. Trevor Banks, pastor of Resurrection Love Family Worship Center, said he received notice Monday night.

"I'm glad I got to see him in person and hear the view from Tallahassee that they have of Fort Pierce," Banks said. "There's a lot of economic development going on. We're looking forward to more jobs and more tourism here."

The governor's office cited U.S. Census Bureau data, 81.2% of Fort Pierce residents are employed outside of the community boundary, with 27.8% of commuters travelling more than 10 miles each day and more than a quarter of them traveling greater than 50 miles daily.

"For residents of Fort Pierce, revitalization efforts in the city’s historic downtown waterfront area will bring more job opportunities to the area," the governor's office said in a statement after his appearance.

In a tweet, DeSantis announced he had also visited another Fort Pierce business, Old Florida Coffee , within a block of 2nd Street Bistro.

"Thanks for the great service and hospitality!" he tweeted.

DeSantis makes several public appearances weekly, criss-crossing Florida, to tout action by himself, the Legislature and state officials.

Last summer, he was in Fort Pierce to celebrate passage of a literacy bill, dubbed the New Worlds Reading Initiative, which was introduced by Trabulsy in the Legislature.

Tuesday's symbolic presentation from DeSantis of a $2.7 million oversized cardboard check to Hudson was sandwiched by a litany of politics and issues outside of Fort Pierce, including criticism of President Biden, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, Florida Democrat gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist and his running mate, Karla Hernandez-Mats.

State Democrats had critical words as well for the governor after the event.

The grant money used in Fort Pierce comes from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act, passed by the Democratic-led Congress and signed by President Biden in early 2021.

"It’s disappointing but not surprising to see Gov. DeSantis hold a press conference taking credit for infrastructure funding passed by President Biden and Democrats," the Florida Democratic Party said in a statement.

Crist spokeswoman Samantha Ramirez called DeSantis' claim "a lie."

TCPalm reporter Olivia McKelvey contributed to this staff report.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Gov. DeSantis talks up $2.7 million state grant to city for Fort Pierce King's Landing site