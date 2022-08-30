AAA: Gas prices drop in Ohio

CLEVELAND — The average price for gasoline across Northeast Ohio is 12 cents lower this week at $3.50.6 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: Northeast Ohio Average — $3.50.6

Average price during the week of August 22, 2022 — $3.62.9

Average price during the week of August 30, 2021 — $2.90.5

Average prices of the unleaded self-service gasoline in various areas:

$3.33.8 — Alliance

$3.48.0 — Ashland

$3.45.8 — Ashtabula

$3.59.5 — Aurora

$3.63.0 — Chesterland

$3.60.3 — Cleveland

$3.48.3 — Elyria

$3.56.7 — Independence

$3.47.8 — Lorain

$3.47.7 — Lyndhurst

$3.45.1 — Massillon

$3.53.5 — Mentor

$3.61.8 — New Philadelphia

$3.41.3 — Niles

$3.55.7 — Norwalk

$3.45.8 — Oberlin

$3.51.8 — Parma

$3.41.4 — Ravenna

$3.57.5 — Solon

$3.50.8 — Willard

$3.47.6 — Youngstown

Trend Analysis:

The national average for a gallon of gas fell a nickel this past week to $3.85. Even though crude oil prices increased slightly over the past week, lower domestic demand for gasoline is keeping gas prices lower. This week's national average is $1.16 less than the record set in mid-June and 71 cents more than a year ago.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand decreased from 9.35 million barrels per day to 8.43 million barrels per day last week. This rate is 920,000 barrels per day lower than last year. Moreover, according to EIA, total domestic gasoline stocks remained almost unchanged week over week. With gas demand down and supplies unchanged, prices at the pump continue to fall. This steady daily decrease, now in its 74th consecutive day, is the longest streak since Oct. 11, 2018 when the national average price of gas fell for 85 consecutive days.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.