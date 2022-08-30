ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

AAA: Gas prices drop in Ohio

By Norwalk Reflector staff news@norwalkreflector.com
Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 5 days ago

CLEVELAND — The average price for gasoline across Northeast Ohio is 12 cents lower this week at $3.50.6 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: Northeast Ohio Average — $3.50.6

Average price during the week of August 22, 2022 — $3.62.9

Average price during the week of August 30, 2021 — $2.90.5

Average prices of the unleaded self-service gasoline in various areas:

$3.33.8 — Alliance

$3.48.0 — Ashland

$3.45.8 — Ashtabula

$3.59.5 — Aurora

$3.63.0 — Chesterland

$3.60.3 — Cleveland

$3.48.3 — Elyria

$3.56.7 — Independence

$3.47.8 — Lorain

$3.47.7 — Lyndhurst

$3.45.1 — Massillon

$3.53.5 — Mentor

$3.61.8 — New Philadelphia

$3.41.3 — Niles

$3.55.7 — Norwalk

$3.45.8 — Oberlin

$3.51.8 — Parma

$3.41.4 — Ravenna

$3.57.5 — Solon

$3.50.8 — Willard

$3.47.6 — Youngstown

Trend Analysis:

The national average for a gallon of gas fell a nickel this past week to $3.85. Even though crude oil prices increased slightly over the past week, lower domestic demand for gasoline is keeping gas prices lower. This week's national average is $1.16 less than the record set in mid-June and 71 cents more than a year ago.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand decreased from 9.35 million barrels per day to 8.43 million barrels per day last week. This rate is 920,000 barrels per day lower than last year. Moreover, according to EIA, total domestic gasoline stocks remained almost unchanged week over week. With gas demand down and supplies unchanged, prices at the pump continue to fall. This steady daily decrease, now in its 74th consecutive day, is the longest streak since Oct. 11, 2018 when the national average price of gas fell for 85 consecutive days.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lyndhurst, OH
City
Niles, OH
City
Oberlin, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Ravenna, OH
City
Lorain, OH
City
Norwalk, OH
City
Ashtabula, OH
City
Elyria, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Ashland, OH
Local
Ohio Traffic
City
Solon, OH
City
Massillon, OH
City
Youngstown, OH
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Solon
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk, OH
2K+
Followers
154
Post
293K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Norwalk Reflector

Comments / 0

Community Policy