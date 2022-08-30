ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Woman carjacked by three men in Marquette Park

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RmdiG_0hawJrTO00

Woman carjacked by three men in Marquette Park 00:45

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police caught a carjacker in Gresham Tuesday morning.

A woman was carjacked in Marquette Park Tuesday morning.

Police said the 49-year-old woman parked her car in the 3100 block of West 65th Street when three men approached. Police said the armed offenders demanded her keys.

The men drove off in the victim's car.

No injuries were reported.

The the girlfriend of the victim's son said it all happened as they were getting ready to go to bed at 1 a.m.

"I just hear a whole bunch of commotion and I head towards the door and I see my boyfriend's mom crying in tears and she can't even breathe she's all shaken up," she said.

The family told CBS 2 police found stolen car at 76th and Carpenter streets. They family said at least one suspect was taken into custody.

Police have not confirmed further details on the car or possible arrest.

Comments / 21

Lisa Montgomery
4d ago

Chicago Style a 72 years old lady told me she thought it like this in every city in America because she's never been outside of Chicago and has only watched Chicago newsNever been Downtown not one time if it wasn't for transferring on the bus.She have never walked around nor shopped down town at 72 years old. I said Wow come let me show you around I have done and seen more of Chicago in my 3 Year's moving to Chicago. I have done so much Most was absolutely Free. I am amazed how many haven't seen nothing in Chicago other than the immediately areas they live in

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 32 Chicago

17-year-old carjacks man at gunpoint in Englewood: police

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy is accused of carjacking a man at gunpoint in Englewood Thursday. The teen faces one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm. On Thursday, the teen allegedly carjacked a 40-year-old man in the 6600 block of South Wentworth Avenue. The teen was arrested...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Teen boy shot at, 45 rounds, in South Chicago

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was shot at by four men in South Chicago Friday night. The boy, 15, was walking on the sidewalk near the 7900 block of South Crandon Street at around 11:57 p.m. when four unknown men approached him with handguns and fired 45 rounds at the boy and fled. The boy sustained […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WGN News

Police: Woman stabs man to death in South Shore

CHICAGO —  A man was stabbed multiple times by a woman who he had an altercation with Saturday morning in South Shore. According to the police, the altercation took place near the 2100 block of East 69th Street at 7:20 a.m. Saturday when the known woman stabbed the 38-yer-old man and he sustained multiple stab […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacker#Chicago Police#Violent Crime#Cbs Rrb#West 65th
fox32chicago.com

4 suspects fire nearly 45 rounds at 15-year-old boy on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was critically injured after four suspects fired dozens of rounds at him on Chicago's South Side Friday night. Just before midnight, a 15-year-old boy was walking on the sidewalk in the 7900 block of South Crandon when four unknown offenders approached him. The offenders had...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man shot, killed at South Side gas station

CHICAGO — A 28-year-old man is dead after being shot several times at a South Side gas station. Police said the victim got into an argument with an unknown offender at a gas station in the 700 block of East 103rd Street around 3:50 p.m. Saturday. The offender then pulled out a handgun from a […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Surveillance video released in shooting of retired Chicago officer

CHICAGO — Chicago police have released surveillance video of a shooting that seriously injured a retired officer. The shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. Thursday at 71st Street and Wentworth Avenue, just outside a Currency Exchange where the 60-year-old man worked as a security guard. The video captures a gray Dodge Durango pulling up and two […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Humboldt Park street festival shut down early due to shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A long-running street festival in Humboldt Park was abruptly shut down after chaos erupted Saturday night. Police shut down the 29th annual Fiesta Boricua at least a half hour early. Officers could be heard over scanner calling to the scene  over reports of people throwing bottles. Chicago Fire Department officials said they transported a 41-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen from the 1200 block of North Washtenaw to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition. They also said there was a walk-in gunshot victim at Humboldt Park Health, who was also shot in that area. That victim...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Woman killed, man injured in South Side shooting

CHICAGO —  A woman was killed and a man critically injured in a shooting on the city’s South Side. The 30-year-old man was standing outside a car near the 1600 block of South 79th Street around 4:26 p.m. Thursday, when a someone in a red SUV drove by firing shots, police say. The man was […]
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Journal

Another Chicago Police officer dead of suicide

CHICAGO - Another Chicago police officer died Thursday with officials reporting they believe he took his own life. Jason Arends, 51, was identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as the Chicago Police Officer who investigators believe died by suicide on Thursday afternoon. Police spokesman Tom Ahern confirmed the death on Twitter.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Retired Chicago cop shot while attempting to foil robbery on South Side

CHICAGO — A retired Chicago police officer is in serious condition after being shot while attempting to foil a robbery on the city’s South Side Thursday morning. The shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. at 71st Street and Wentworth Avenue, just outside a Currency exchange. According to police, a 58 year-old woman was outside, opening the door […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
100K+
Followers
28K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy