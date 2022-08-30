ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Louisiana Teen Dies in Motorcycle Vs Vehicle Crash on LA 95

Louisiana Teen Dies in Motorcycle Vs Vehicle Crash on LA 95. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on September 1, 2022, that on August 31, 2022, at about 9:30 p.m., LSP Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 95 at the intersection of the westbound on-ramp of Interstate 10 in Acadia Parish. Nathan L. LeBlanc, 17, of Duson, was killed in the crash.
ACADIA PARISH, LA
Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested and Charged with 2nd-Degree Kidnapping and Other Charges

Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested and Charged with 2nd-Degree Kidnapping and Other Charges. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On September 1, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that they arrested 40-year-old Wade Patrick Hill for 2nd Degree Kidnapping, Misdemeanor Sexual Battery, Obscenity, and Malfeasance in Office. According to authorities,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 12+ Years for Possession of Methamphetamine After Agents Intercepted a Package Containing Drugs

Louisiana Man Sentenced to 12+ Years for Possession of Methamphetamine After Agents Intercepted a Package Containing Drugs. Lafayette, Louisiana – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Irvin J. Butler, 41, of St. Martinville, Louisiana, was sentenced on September 1, 2022. United States District Judge Robert R. Summerhays sentenced him to 151 months (12 years, 7 months) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, on drug trafficking charges. Butler pleaded guilty on May 20, 2022, to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

15-year-old from Louisiana arrested after leading LSP on chase

PLATTENVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate a reported vehicle theft on Friday, August 23. A car was allegedly taken from a business in Plattenville. APSO interviewed the victim and “deputies learned that while the victim was inside the establishment, her vehicle...
PLATTENVILLE, LA
Louisiana Agents Seize 1,350 Pounds of Catfish After Catching Man Allegedly Committing Commercial Fishing Offenses

Louisiana Agents Seize 1,350 Pounds of Catfish After Catching Man Allegedly Committing Commercial Fishing Offenses. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on September 1, 2022, that on August 28, 2022, enforcement agents cited a Garyville, Louisiana man for alleged commercial fishing offenses in Plaquemines Parish. Agents cited Daniel...
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
Louisiana Drug Trafficker Sentenced for Possession of Methamphetamine and a Firearm After Drugs, a Gun, and Other Evidence Were Found During a Traffic Stop

Louisiana Drug Trafficker Sentenced for Possession of Methamphetamine and a Firearm After Drugs, a Gun, and Other Evidence Were Found During a Traffic Stop. Lake Charles, Louisiana – Ryan Spencer George, 37, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, was sentenced on September 1, 2022, in U.S. District Court, announced United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown. George was sentenced by United States District Judge James D. Cain, Jr. to 108 months (9 years) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release. George pleaded guilty on May 26, 2022, to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Louisiana Drug Trafficker Sentenced to 15+ Years After Authorities Intercept Phone Calls and Text Messages Revealing Illicit Activities

Louisiana Drug Trafficker Sentenced to 15+ Years After Authorities Intercept Phone Calls and Text Messages Revealing Illicit Activities. Shreveport, Louisiana. – On September 1, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Michael C. Francis, 37, of Bossier City, Louisiana, has been sentenced in United States District Court. Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. sentenced Francis to 188 months (15 years, 8 months) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, on drug trafficking charges.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Two Louisiana Men Indicted for Conspiracy to Distribute More Than 11 Pounds of Cocaine

Two Louisiana Men Indicted for Conspiracy to Distribute More Than 11 Pounds of Cocaine. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 1, 2022, the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Louisiana announced that Anthony Monreal-Fabela, age 21, a resident of Houma, Louisiana, and Diogo Hernandez, age 18, a resident of Bourg, Louisiana, were charged August 4, 2022, in a sealed one-count indictment by a federal grand jury.
HOUMA, LA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 42

Manager accused of stealing, eating items from Louisiana store

LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) — A little over one week ago, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate items possibly being taken from a store by an employee. The store in question was located on Nelson Rd. and the investigation request came from the corporate office. “During the initial investigation detectives were advised […]
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Pete Seay Road barricade suspect in custody

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A barricade suspect on Pete Seay Road is in custody, Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. The person was in a trailer home in the 3500 block of Pete Seay Road, firing at deputies each time they approached the home, Mancuso said. The man also fired at a...
SULPHUR, LA
Five From Louisiana and One From Mississippi Indicted in Connection with Fraud and Money Laundering of a Total of $6.4 Million

Five From Louisiana and One From Mississippi Indicted in Connection with Fraud and Money Laundering of a Total of $6.4 Million. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 30, 2022, the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Louisiana announced that Ryan P. Mullen, age 41, a resident of Jayess, Mississippi, Duane A. Dufrene, age 55, a resident of Destrehan, Louisiana, Dillon J. Arceneaux, age 31, a resident of Marrero, Louisiana, Lance M. Vallo, age 37, a resident of Gueydan, Louisiana, Grant C. Menard, age 35, a resident of Kaplan, Louisiana, and Zeb O. Sartin, age 35, a resident of Lafayette, Louisiana, were indicted on Friday, August 26, 2022, by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
MARRERO, LA
Louisiana Man Arrested for Unauthorized Entry and Drug Charges After an Off-Duty Officer Suspected an Intruder was In a Home

Louisiana Man Arrested for Unauthorized Entry and Drug Charges After an Off-Duty Officer Suspected an Intruder was In a Home. Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 29, 2022, that deputies were dispatched to an address on Pete Road on Friday, August 26, 2022, in connection to an off-duty Jennings Police officer discovering a property with an open door and a probable intruder inside.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Louisiana Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Receives Commendation Pin After Capturing Suspect Wanted in Multiple Cases and Assisting Someone with A Place to Stay

Louisiana Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Receives Commendation Pin After Capturing Suspect Wanted in Multiple Cases and Assisting Someone with A Place to Stay. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office stated on August 30, 2022, that in May, CPSO Lt. Dan Herman made contact with an individual who needed a place to stay overnight. Lt. Herman paid for a hotel room with his own money to ensure the individual had a place to sleep for the night.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Former Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Obstruction of Justice and Malfeasance in Office After Allegedly Providing Confidential Information to Criminals

Former Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Obstruction of Justice and Malfeasance in Office After Allegedly Providing Confidential Information to Criminals. The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed on September 1, 2022, that they arrested 27-year-old Richmond Barrow for his role in providing confidential law enforcement information with individuals engaging in criminal activities. In June 2022, the BRPD launched an inquiry based on an alleged complaint.
BATON ROUGE, LA
