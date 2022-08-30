Read full article on original website
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with August 28 Homicide in Baton Rouge
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with August 28 Homicide in Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on September 1, 2022, that detectives with the help of the United States Marshals apprehended Marcus Earl Green, 42, for the shooting death of Rosalind Scott on August 28, 2022.
Louisiana Teen Dies in Motorcycle Vs Vehicle Crash on LA 95
Louisiana Teen Dies in Motorcycle Vs Vehicle Crash on LA 95. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on September 1, 2022, that on August 31, 2022, at about 9:30 p.m., LSP Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 95 at the intersection of the westbound on-ramp of Interstate 10 in Acadia Parish. Nathan L. LeBlanc, 17, of Duson, was killed in the crash.
Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested and Charged with 2nd-Degree Kidnapping and Other Charges
Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested and Charged with 2nd-Degree Kidnapping and Other Charges. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On September 1, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that they arrested 40-year-old Wade Patrick Hill for 2nd Degree Kidnapping, Misdemeanor Sexual Battery, Obscenity, and Malfeasance in Office. According to authorities,...
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 12+ Years for Possession of Methamphetamine After Agents Intercepted a Package Containing Drugs
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 12+ Years for Possession of Methamphetamine After Agents Intercepted a Package Containing Drugs. Lafayette, Louisiana – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Irvin J. Butler, 41, of St. Martinville, Louisiana, was sentenced on September 1, 2022. United States District Judge Robert R. Summerhays sentenced him to 151 months (12 years, 7 months) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, on drug trafficking charges. Butler pleaded guilty on May 20, 2022, to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
brproud.com
15-year-old from Louisiana arrested after leading LSP on chase
PLATTENVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate a reported vehicle theft on Friday, August 23. A car was allegedly taken from a business in Plattenville. APSO interviewed the victim and “deputies learned that while the victim was inside the establishment, her vehicle...
Louisiana Agents Seize 1,350 Pounds of Catfish After Catching Man Allegedly Committing Commercial Fishing Offenses
Louisiana Agents Seize 1,350 Pounds of Catfish After Catching Man Allegedly Committing Commercial Fishing Offenses. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on September 1, 2022, that on August 28, 2022, enforcement agents cited a Garyville, Louisiana man for alleged commercial fishing offenses in Plaquemines Parish. Agents cited Daniel...
Multiple Charges Announced Against Four Louisiana Teens Involved in August 30 Thefts and Shootout
Multiple Charges Announced Against Four Louisiana Teens Involved in August 30 Thefts and Shootout. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on August 31, 2022, that four juveniles arrested following a shootout on Tuesday morning had been charged for their multi-day crime spree. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s detectives discovered the teenagers,...
Sheriff’s Deputies in Louisiana Capture Escapee Out of Texas Accused of Double Murder
Sheriff’s Deputies in Louisiana Capture Escapee Out of Texas Accused of Doubler Murder. Louisiana – On August 31, 2022, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that an escaped inmate from Cass County, Texas was apprehended by Caddo deputies on LA 169 south of Moringsport, Louisiana. Charles Spraberry,...
Louisiana Drug Trafficker Sentenced for Possession of Methamphetamine and a Firearm After Drugs, a Gun, and Other Evidence Were Found During a Traffic Stop
Louisiana Drug Trafficker Sentenced for Possession of Methamphetamine and a Firearm After Drugs, a Gun, and Other Evidence Were Found During a Traffic Stop. Lake Charles, Louisiana – Ryan Spencer George, 37, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, was sentenced on September 1, 2022, in U.S. District Court, announced United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown. George was sentenced by United States District Judge James D. Cain, Jr. to 108 months (9 years) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release. George pleaded guilty on May 26, 2022, to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Louisiana Drug Trafficker Sentenced to 15+ Years After Authorities Intercept Phone Calls and Text Messages Revealing Illicit Activities
Louisiana Drug Trafficker Sentenced to 15+ Years After Authorities Intercept Phone Calls and Text Messages Revealing Illicit Activities. Shreveport, Louisiana. – On September 1, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Michael C. Francis, 37, of Bossier City, Louisiana, has been sentenced in United States District Court. Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. sentenced Francis to 188 months (15 years, 8 months) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, on drug trafficking charges.
Two Louisiana Men Indicted for Conspiracy to Distribute More Than 11 Pounds of Cocaine
Two Louisiana Men Indicted for Conspiracy to Distribute More Than 11 Pounds of Cocaine. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 1, 2022, the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Louisiana announced that Anthony Monreal-Fabela, age 21, a resident of Houma, Louisiana, and Diogo Hernandez, age 18, a resident of Bourg, Louisiana, were charged August 4, 2022, in a sealed one-count indictment by a federal grand jury.
KPLC TV
Men who set fire to woman’s body and car to be sentenced Friday in DeRidder
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - What happened to Lexie Doga? Her body was found in a burned car in Beauregard Parish. Three men have been convicted in the case, but specifics of her death remain a mystery. The investigation determined that three men and Lexie Doga started out in Lake...
12-year-old Louisiana middle school student arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot other students
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office (CPSO) arrested a middle school student on Thursday after he allegedly threatened to shoot other students.
Manager accused of stealing, eating items from Louisiana store
LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) — A little over one week ago, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate items possibly being taken from a store by an employee. The store in question was located on Nelson Rd. and the investigation request came from the corporate office. “During the initial investigation detectives were advised […]
KPLC TV
Pete Seay Road barricade suspect in custody
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A barricade suspect on Pete Seay Road is in custody, Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. The person was in a trailer home in the 3500 block of Pete Seay Road, firing at deputies each time they approached the home, Mancuso said. The man also fired at a...
Five From Louisiana and One From Mississippi Indicted in Connection with Fraud and Money Laundering of a Total of $6.4 Million
Five From Louisiana and One From Mississippi Indicted in Connection with Fraud and Money Laundering of a Total of $6.4 Million. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 30, 2022, the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Louisiana announced that Ryan P. Mullen, age 41, a resident of Jayess, Mississippi, Duane A. Dufrene, age 55, a resident of Destrehan, Louisiana, Dillon J. Arceneaux, age 31, a resident of Marrero, Louisiana, Lance M. Vallo, age 37, a resident of Gueydan, Louisiana, Grant C. Menard, age 35, a resident of Kaplan, Louisiana, and Zeb O. Sartin, age 35, a resident of Lafayette, Louisiana, were indicted on Friday, August 26, 2022, by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
Three Acadiana men indicted in fraud, money laundering scheme
Lance Vallo, 37, of Gueydan, Grant Menard, 35 of Kaplan; and Zeb Sartin, 35, of Lafayette, were all named in the indictment handed up by a federal grand jury on Friday.
Louisiana Man Arrested for Unauthorized Entry and Drug Charges After an Off-Duty Officer Suspected an Intruder was In a Home
Louisiana Man Arrested for Unauthorized Entry and Drug Charges After an Off-Duty Officer Suspected an Intruder was In a Home. Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 29, 2022, that deputies were dispatched to an address on Pete Road on Friday, August 26, 2022, in connection to an off-duty Jennings Police officer discovering a property with an open door and a probable intruder inside.
Louisiana Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Receives Commendation Pin After Capturing Suspect Wanted in Multiple Cases and Assisting Someone with A Place to Stay
Louisiana Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Receives Commendation Pin After Capturing Suspect Wanted in Multiple Cases and Assisting Someone with A Place to Stay. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office stated on August 30, 2022, that in May, CPSO Lt. Dan Herman made contact with an individual who needed a place to stay overnight. Lt. Herman paid for a hotel room with his own money to ensure the individual had a place to sleep for the night.
Former Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Obstruction of Justice and Malfeasance in Office After Allegedly Providing Confidential Information to Criminals
Former Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Obstruction of Justice and Malfeasance in Office After Allegedly Providing Confidential Information to Criminals. The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed on September 1, 2022, that they arrested 27-year-old Richmond Barrow for his role in providing confidential law enforcement information with individuals engaging in criminal activities. In June 2022, the BRPD launched an inquiry based on an alleged complaint.
