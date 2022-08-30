ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Jackson, Mississippi to go without drinking water ‘indefinitely’ after extreme flooding

By Louise Boyle
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v1cV8_0hauzncK00

Jackson, Mississippi, will not have reliable drinking water for the forseeable future, authorities have said.

The pumps failed at the main water treatment plant on Monday. City officials linked the breakdown to extreme rainfall and cresting of the local Pearl River, which flooded streets.

However, Governor Tate Reeves said the city-run treatment plant was chronically understaffed and had been poorly operated for years, according to Reuters . The governor declared a state of emergency over the issues.

Jackson has two water-treatment plants, and the larger one is near a reservoir that provides most of the city’s water supply. The reservoir also has a role in flood control.

Jackson’s Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba declared a water system emergency after issues at the O.B. Curtis Water Plant, which left many residents in the majority-Black city with low or no water pressure.

Mayor Lumumba — a Democrat who was not invited to the Republican governor’s news conference — said flooding has created additional problems at the treatment plant, and low water pressure could last a few days.

The low pressure raised concerns about firefighting and about people’s ability to take showers or flush toilets.

Residents were being advised to boil their water before drinking.

Bottled water was being handed out and tanker truckers set up for emergency distribution to 150,000 residents with the National Guard called into assist.

The city clarified on its website that it was not cutting off water to homes after some reports suggested as much.

The city was in contact with the Mississippi Department of Health and the US Environmental Protection Agency over continued issues with the system, according to the official Twitter account.

Jackson has longstanding problems with its water system. A cold snap in 2021 left a significant number of people without running water after pipes froze. Similar problems happened again early this year, on a smaller scale. The city has been under a boil-water notice since late July because tests found a cloudy quality to the water that could lead to health problems.

Legislative leaders reacted with alarm to Jackson’s latest water system problems.

“We have grave concerns for citizens’ health and safety,” Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann said in a statement Monday, suggesting the state take a role in trying to solve the issue.

The Republican House speaker, Philip Gunn, said he has been contacted by hospitals, businesses and schools “pleading that something be done to address the water crisis in Jackson.”

As the Pearl River started to rise last week, some Jackson residents started moving furniture and appliances out of their homes, and others stocked up on sandbags. Two years ago, torrential rain caused the river to reach 36.7 feet (11.2 meters) and Jackson homes in the hardest-hit neighborhoods were filled with dirty, snake-infested floodwaters.

The Mississippi flooding was less severe than flooding that caused death and destruction in Kentucky last month. Those floods left at least 39 dead and robbed thousands of families of all of their possessions. Nearly a month later, residents are wrestling with whether to rebuild at the place they call home or to start over somewhere else .

AP contributed to this report

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BBC

Jackson, Mississippi has 'no water to drink or flush toilets'

Some 180,000 residents in Jackson, Mississippi have "indefinitely" lost access to reliable running water after excessive rainfall and flooding. Rising floodwaters over the weekend breached the city's main water treatment facility, bringing it to the brink of collapse. A state of emergency has been declared, and schools, restaurants and businesses...
JACKSON, MS
iheart.com

'Do Not Drink The Water': Mississippi Governor Warns Residents

"Please stay safe. Do not drink the water. In too many cases, it is raw water from the reservoir being pushed through the pipes," Reeves said. "Be smart, protect yourself, protect your family." Reeves said he plans to declare a state of emergency as state authorities attempt to distribute water...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Government
The Associated Press

Mississippi capital: Water everywhere, not a drop to drink

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s capital city is grappling with multiple water problems — there’s been too much on the ground after heavy rainfall in the past week, and not enough safe water coming through the pipes for people to use. Parts of Jackson were without running water Tuesday because flooding exacerbated longstanding problems in one of two water-treatment plants. The city of 150,000 had already been under a boil-water notice for a month because the Health Department found cloudy water that could cause digestive problems. Long lines have formed each day for limited supplies of bottled water at distribution sites. Restaurant owner Derek Emerson told The Associated Press on Tuesday that water problems “are making it impossible for us to do business in Jackson, Mississippi.” Emerson and his wife, Jennifer, own the upscale Walker’s Drive-In, and he said they have been spending $300 a day for ice and bottled water in the past month. “I love doing business in Jackson, and I like the people of Jackson,” Emerson said. “I just — I hate dealing with the problems.”
JACKSON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Delbert Hosemann
Person
Tate Reeves
Person
Philip Gunn
Government Technology

Torrential Rain Threatening Mississippi Residents

(TNS) - Thunderstorms and a rising river could flood downtown Jackson, Miss., as early as Sunday night, according to local officials. Days of torrential downpours have rapidly caused the Pearl River to rise in the past week and could peak Sunday night into Monday morning at 36 feet. At that height, water is expected to gush through Jackson, the state’s capital, flooding streets and subdivisions and possibly even pouring into homes, according to WLBT.
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#Flood Control#Tap Water#Water Systems#Water Supply#Construction Maintenance#Reuters#Democrat#Republican#The National Guard
WJTV 12

Jackson mayor declares water system emergency

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba declared a water system emergency due to complications from the Pearl River flooding. The mayor said the flooding led to water pressure issues at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility, which has caused little to no water pressure for many Jackson customers. According to the city, […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Water discharge from Barnett Reservoir decreased

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, leaders with the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) announced they decreased the discharge from the Barnett Reservoir to 45,000 cubic feet per second (CFS). According to PRVWSD officials, additional reductions will take place throughout the next few days. The lake currently stands at 298.10 feet above mean […]
RIDGELAND, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi business owner admits to role in dumping industrial waste into city sewer

A Mississippi business owner admitted Wednesday in federal court to dumping industrial waste into a city’s sewer system. The co-owner of Gold Coast Commodities, Inc., who serves as vice president of the Brandon-based fat and oil recycling business, pled guilty today for his part in illegally discharging industrial waste into the Jackson Sewer System, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Charles Carfagno with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Criminal Investigation Division’s Southeast Area Branch.
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
MyArkLaMiss

New state record set for female alligator taken by Mississippi hunters

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – On August 28, a new state record for the longest female alligator was taken by two Mississippi alligator hunters, Jim Denson and Richie Denson, of Madison. According to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP), the alligator was killed on the Pearl River about five miles north of Ross […]
WJTV 12

IRS announces tax relief for Jackson water crisis victims

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), victims of the water crisis in Jackson now have until February 15, 2023, to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments. Following the recent disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the IRS announced that affected taxpayers in certain areas will […]
JACKSON, MS
The Independent

The Independent

820K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy