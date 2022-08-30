ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sausalito, CA

All southbound Hwy 101 lanes in Sausalito reopen after pedestrian hit and killed, CHP says

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AS4rZ_0hatcHJk00 All lanes on southbound 101 in Sausalito reopened on Tuesday following a deadly crash where a pedestrian was hit and killed, the California Highway Patrol said.

The Sig Alert was cancelled and lanes reopened around 7:25 a.m., the CHP said.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

Initially, all southbound lanes were closed after a car - or cars - hit a pedestrian. The accident happened at around 4:25 a.m. just before Spencer Ave.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cx3Mp_0hatcHJk00

RELATED: Woman killed in hit-and-run crash in San Jose; city's 21st pedestrian fatality this year: police

While the cause of the accident is still under investigation, the California Highway Patrol of Marin issued an update around noon on Tuesday..

Its preliminary investigation shows a Dodge caravan was driving on southbound 101 and collided with a person standing on the freeway.

The CHP says the pedestrian succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver remained on scene when police arrived and cooperated with investigators.

Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor at the time of the accident, the CHP said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
L.A. Weekly

Carlos Rios Dies in Pedestrian Accident on Highway 101 [Sausalito, CA]

41-Year-Old Man Dead after Pedestrian Crash on Spencer Avenue Off-Ramp. The fatal collision occurred at around 4:35 a.m., at the Spencer Avenue off-ramp on Highway 101. According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver of a Dodge hit Rios in the middle of the freeway. However, it remains unclear why the victim was standing on the lanes at the time.
SAUSALITO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident on Highway 84 in Alameda County

A fatal car crash recently occurred on SR-84 near Newark in Alameda County, the California Highway Patrol said. The incident was reported at approximately 9:10 p.m. on eastbound State Route 84 in the vicinity of the Newark Boulevard on-ramp, CHP traffic officers reported. Details on the Fatal Car Crash on...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash Reported on Interstate 80 in Richmond

Authorities in Richmond reported a fatal multi-vehicle crash on eastbound Interstate 80 in Richmond on August 31, 2022. The incident took place around 2:50 a.m. near Hilltop Drive, the California Highway Patrol said. Details on the Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash in Richmond. A preliminary report revealed that a pickup truck collided...
RICHMOND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
Sausalito, CA
Cars
Sausalito, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sausalito, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
KION News Channel 5/46

CHP: Missing San Jose girl spotted in Santa Cruz crashes in San Mateo County after chase

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- A car carrying five people, including a missing San Jose girl, crashed in San Mateo County after being chased from Santa Cruz Thursday morning, said the California Highway Patrol. Around 12:49 a.m., a 1999 Honda Accord was spotted by Santa Cruz CHP speeding northbound on Mission Street near Swift Street in The post CHP: Missing San Jose girl spotted in Santa Cruz crashes in San Mateo County after chase appeared first on KION546.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

12-year-old girl shot in road rage incident Friday afternoon; suspect in custody

PITTSBURG (BCN) A road rage incident in Pittsburg Friday afternoon injured a 12-year-old girl after she was shot, according to the Pittsburg Police Department. A police spokesperson said the incident happened just before 2 p.m. in the area of Harbor Street and Atlantic Avenue. The girl, whose injuries are not life-threatening, was shot in her right lower leg. She is in stable condition Friday evening at a local hospital.
PITTSBURG, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Three-Vehicle Collision on Cherry Street in Alameda County

Officials in Alameda County reported a fatal car accident on Cherry Street on the morning of Saturday, August 27, 2022. According to the Newark Police Department, the incident happened at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Cherry Street in the vicinity of Mowry Avenue. Authorities said this was the second fatal motor vehicle collision in Newark.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Train Strikes Vehicle on Tracks in Redwood City

A freight train struck a vehicle on the tracks in Redwood City Friday afternoon, officials said. No injuries were reported. The collision happened at about 3 p.m. in the area of Seaport Boulevard and Blomquist Street, Union Pacific said. A man who was in the car was evaluated by first...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chp#Vehicles#Dodge
KRON4 News

All lanes open after fatal I-80 collision

RICHMOND (KRON) – A fatal collision on Interstate 80 led to all eastbound traffic being diverted to the Hilltop Drive offramp, but all lanes were re-opened as of 6 a.m. Wednesday. All lanes were blocked as of 3:09 a.m. Wednesday, and traffic started being diverted at 3:17 a.m. This is a developing story. Check back […]
RICHMOND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Crews battle blaze at home near Walnut Creek fire station

WALNUT CREEK -- Crews responded to a house fire Saturday morning in the vicinity of the recently re-opened fire station in Walnut Creek at 700 Hawthorne Dr.Owners were not home at the time, according to a social media post by the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.There were no injuries reported as of 11:32 a.m.The fire is under investigation.
CBS San Francisco

Pedestrian killed in Marin Highway 101 collision during morning commute

SAUSALITO --  A person walking in the southbound lanes of Highway 101 in Sausalito at the Spencer Avenue off-ramp was fatally struck by a vehicle early Tuesday, forcing the California Highway Patrol to shut down three of the four lanes and backing up the morning commute.The CHP said its dispatch center got calls reporting drivers were being forced to take action to avoid a person wearing a dark hoodie in the roadway.A short time later, the agency got a call that the pedestrian had been struck around 4:35 a.m.Investigators said a Dodge Caravan was traveling in the No. 3 lane when the man apparently stepped in front of the vehicle and was struck.  He was declared dead at the scene. The driver stopped and was cooperating with the CHP.A SigAlert was issued at 5:26 a.m. as 3 southbound lanes heading to the Golden Gate Bridge and into San Francisco were blocked off by the investigation. The Marin County coroner was also dispatched to the scene.The three lanes reopened at 7:25 a.m.The fatal collision remains under investigation. The man's identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. 
SAUSALITO, CA
L.A. Weekly

1 Dead, 4 Hospitalized after Wrong-Way Accident on Highway 29 [Napa, CA]

NAPA, CA (August 31, 2022) – Late Saturday night, one person was killed and four were injured in a wrong-way accident on Highway 29. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m., near George F. Butler Memorial Bridge on August 13th, according to initial reports. For reasons under investigation, one of...
NAPA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS San Francisco

Crews contain vegetation fire in Livermore

LIVERMORE (BCN/CBS SF) -- Fire crews from Cal Fire contained a vegetation fire in Alameda County early Saturday morning.The fire was first reported by Cal Fire at about 10:15 p.m. Friday in the area of North Flynn Road and I-580. Cal Fire said on its official Twitter account that the fire was contained by 1:21 a.m. Saturday to about 4.66 acres. No injuries were reported.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Driver dies in overnight rollover crash on Byron Highway

MARTINEZ (CBS SF/BCN) – A driver died in a solo-vehicle rollover crash in Byron in eastern Contra Costa County on Monday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.The crash was reported at 8:52 p.m. involving a Nissan Altima that was traveling south on Byron Highway when it left the roadway and rolled over several times, causing the driver to be ejected from the vehicle, CHP officials said.The driver's name wasn't yet available Tuesday from the Contra Costa County coroner's office.Anyone who witnessed the crash or the events leading up to it is asked to call the CHP's Contra Costa-area office at (925) 646-4980.
BYRON, CA
news24-680.com

Fire Damages Walnut Creek Home Saturday

Crews (and photographer Jim Boucher) are on the scene of a residential fire in the 2400 block of Lavender Dr. at Rudgear in Walnut Creek. No word yet on cause or estimate of damage.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
CBS San Francisco

Vacaville big-rig crash dumps hundreds of pounds of tomatoes across I-80

VACAVILLE -- A big-rig jackknifed on I-80 early Monday, dumping its load of hundreds of pounds of tomatoes across the freeway, forcing the shutdown of several lanes,According to the California Highway Patrol, an off-duty Fairfield police officer called in the crash around 5:04 a.m.  Upon arrival, officers discovered that the big-rig included two open haulers that had dumped its load of hundreds of tomatoes across multiple lanes, forcing the closure of westbound and eastbound near Alamo in Vacaville.Investigators said the wreck was triggered when the big-rig collided with another vehicle near the Davis Street onramp. The truck's driver lost control...
VACAVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Petaluma mom found dead in house identified

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — A Petaluma woman has been identified after her death went unreported for over a year and her daughter lived at home with her mother’s corpse. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s coroner identified the deceased woman on Friday afternoon as 80-year-old Birgit Almgren. The coroner has still not determined Almgren’s official cause of […]
PETALUMA, CA
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
65K+
Followers
9K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy