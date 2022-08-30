All southbound Hwy 101 lanes in Sausalito reopen after pedestrian hit and killed, CHP says

All lanes on southbound 101 in Sausalito reopened on Tuesday following a deadly crash where a pedestrian was hit and killed, the California Highway Patrol said.

The Sig Alert was cancelled and lanes reopened around 7:25 a.m., the CHP said.

Initially, all southbound lanes were closed after a car - or cars - hit a pedestrian. The accident happened at around 4:25 a.m. just before Spencer Ave.

While the cause of the accident is still under investigation, the California Highway Patrol of Marin issued an update around noon on Tuesday..

Its preliminary investigation shows a Dodge caravan was driving on southbound 101 and collided with a person standing on the freeway.

The CHP says the pedestrian succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver remained on scene when police arrived and cooperated with investigators.

Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor at the time of the accident, the CHP said.