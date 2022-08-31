ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Biden blasts MAGA Congress members, 'sickening' threats against FBI

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

WILKES-BARRE, Pa., Aug 30 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden condemned violent threats against FBI agents who searched predecessor Donald Trump's home as "sickening," as he called for more police funding and an assault weapons ban in Pennsylvania.

Launching his first of three visits in a week to the political battleground, Biden angrily denounced people who have lashed out at federal law enforcement officials involved in the unprecedented search of the Republican former president's Florida home on Aug. 8.

"It's sickening to see the new attacks on the FBI, threatening the life of law enforcement agents and their families for simply carrying out the law and doing their job," Biden said.

"I want to say it as clearly as I can. There is no place in this country - no place - for endangering the lives of law enforcement. No place. None. Never. Period. I'm opposed to defunding the police. I'm also opposed to defunding the FBI."

Earlier this month, the FBI and U.S. Department of Homeland Security warned of an increase in threats following the search of Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago, when agents removed what prosecutors described as 11 sets of classified documents, including some marked top secret, as part of a criminal investigation. read more

In recent weeks, Biden has largely sidestepped conversations about the investigation, with the White House saying the Justice Department operates independently. The Biden administration's intelligence chief recently opened a probe into the national security risks of potential classified disclosure. read more

Biden has sharpened his attack on members of the Republican party devoted to Trump, a theme expected to play heavily in a major prime-time address during another visit to Pennsylvania on Thursday.

"Let me tell this to my MAGA Republican friends in Congress. Don't tell me you support law enforcement if you won't condemn what happened on the 6th," he said, referring to the Jan. 6, 2021 riot by Trump supports at the Capitol.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel pushed back against Biden's message, saying in a statement on Tuesday: "The agenda of Biden Democrats has left Pennsylvania communities less safe, and this is why Pennsylvanians will be voting for a new direction in November."

PENNSYLVANIA CRUCIAL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c1nUl_0haowCcC00

Tuesday's visit to the small city of Wilkes-Barre gave Biden an opportunity to address a concern for voters in a critical state that helped lift the Democrat to the presidency and plays host to one of the closest-watched 2022 Senate races.

Trump, who is flirting with challenging Biden for a second term in 2024, is expected to hold a rally in the same city on Saturday.

As in 2020, when Biden was elected president, Pennsylvania will be a key battleground state in the November midterms and in the next presidential election.

It is home to one of a handful of competitive Senate races that will determine whether Democrats can hold onto their razor-thin majority in the U.S. Senate.

John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania and the state's current lieutenant governor, did not join Biden for the event on Tuesday but planned to meet with him on Labor Day during his third visit to the state in a week.

Some Democratic candidates in the state and elsewhere have wrestled with whether to join Biden on the campaign trail, with some fearing his low approval ratings could drag down their campaigns. read more

Many Republican candidates are portraying Democrats as unwilling to fight growing crime rates in some parts of the country, trying to tie them to the "defund the police" movement that arose out of racial justice protests in 2020. Many Democrats, including Biden, have never supported slashing police funds. read more

The rate of U.S. gun deaths surged 35% in 2020 to the highest point since 1994, with especially deadly levels for young Black men, according to U.S. statistics published in May. read more

On Tuesday, Biden criticized Republican lawmakers who have opposed his plans to fund law enforcement and cut gun violence.

Biden has called for Congress to pass an assault weapons ban as well as $37 billion for crime prevention programs, with $13 billion to hire and train an additional 100,000 police officers over the next five years.

"We're living in a country awash in weapons of war," he said. "For God's sake, what's the rationale for these weapons outside of a war zone?"

Reporting by Nandita Bose and Trevor Hunnicutt in Washington; Additional reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Bill Berkrot and Stephen Coates

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 2771

jim boogaloo
3d ago

I just want to say this and I may say it somewhere else on the internet. my parents grew up during the Civil Rights in the south where they saw many atrocities all over the country. I did not marry the love of my life because she was white and I was afraid to bring her back to my black father who was not openly prejudice but couldn't help carry the scars of the Civil Rights because he was young during all of it and middle-aged. but what he raised was a liberal family who from what I can see being taught by them all was not prejudice. this is where the right wings are acting like our foreign 

Reply(160)
51
Big E
3d ago

Hey Joe why weren’t you saying that two summers ago when Black Lives Matter and everybody was rioting in this country thousands of police officers were injured killed what about that big guy????? You are so full of it!!! Wake up America!!!

Reply(143)
708
Joe Ciccio
3d ago

Well you should clean up the mess at the FBI. Garland just commanded the FBI agents to not talk to Congress members. Really? Isn’t the whistle blower laws supposed to protect such tyranny?

Reply(153)
414
Related
The List

Joe Biden's Approval Rating Just Took A Serious Turn

Nearly one in five Americans are saddled with student debt, according to The Washington Post. With current interest rates for undergraduates starting at 4.99%, these debts continue to grow even as the debtor attempts to pay them off (via NerdWallet). While former presidents have made efforts to reduce this debt, no one has offered loan forgiveness — until now. President Joe Biden made a historic announcement, proclaiming that nearly 43 million Americans are eligible for at least $10,000 worth of student loan forgiveness. Some people will even have their student debt completely eliminated. Furthermore, the COVID-era student loan payment pause has been extended a final time until 2023 (via The Washington Post).
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Ex-FBI special agent claims Joe Biden's Department of Justice pushed hard for Bureau to raid Mar-a-Lago and thinks top-brass will have tried to push back

A former FBI special agent speculated the Department of Justice may have pushed hard for the bureau to raid Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort earlier this month and implied they did so at the behest of the Biden administration. On Thursday, ex-special agent Maureen O'Connell, who specialized in forensics, gangs, and...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

The hopelessly corrupt Biden administration is sending America into a downward spiral

Against all odds, the fundamental transformation of the United States, envisioned by the radical Left and implemented by an all-too-willing Democratic Party, is underway. August is typically a quiet time in our nation’s capital with Congress out of session, but seismic events in the past two weeks have combined to make clear what Democrats have planned for this country.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Washington, PA
CNBC

Mike Pence says FBI search of Trump's home raises 'deep concern,' urges Garland to explain

Former Vice President Mike Pence expressed "deep concern" about the FBI's search of ex-President Donald Trump's resort home Mar-a-Lago. Pence's tweets echoed complaints by the former president's supporters that the DOJ and Biden-appointed Attorney General Merrick Garland are unjustly targeting Trump and his allies. Trump and his supporters have attacked...
POTUS
The Independent

Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers

An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronna Mcdaniel
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Eric Trump mocked for claiming Americans are offering him ‘apology’ dinners over FBI raid

Donald Trump’s youngest son has been mocked on social media for claiming Americans were offering to buy him dinner as an apology for last week’s FBI search on Mar-a-Lago.The younger Mr Trump told Sean Hannity on Monday night that he and his wife Lara had got into an “argument” with two people who wanted to buy their dinner at a restaurant on Sunday night.He added that both diners wanted to pay for Mr and Ms Trump’s meal because of “what the US government has done to our family”, in reference to the FBI’s execution of a search warrant on...
POTUS
The Independent

Trump news – live: Poll says majority of Americans back Mar-a-Lago raid as Pence rebukes GOP for FBI attacks

As he considers whether to mount a 2024 presidential campaign, Mike Pence this morning told an audience that he would consider testifying before the 6 January select committee if invited.“If there’s an invitation to participate, I would consider it,” he reportedly said. “It would be unprecedented in history for a Vice President to be summoned to testify on Capitol Hill, but as I’ve said, I don’t wanna prejudge.”Mr Pence’s former chief of staff, Marc Short, has already testified to both the select committee and a grand jury convened by the Department of Justice to investigate the attempt to overthrow...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris' bizarre response when asked who is 'footing the bill' for student loans: VP dodges question and instead attacks Republicans for voting for a 'tax cut for the richest Americans'

Vice President Kamala Harris stuck to the script when asked Monday who was 'footing the bill' for President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. Instead of answering the question, she pivoted to a talking point previously delivered by the president. 'Well, let's start with this: First of all, a lot...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Agents#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Maga#Fbi#Wilkes Barre#Republican#The White House#The Justice Department
Reason.com

The New Federal Gun Law Violates Our Civil Liberties

"I'm about to sign into law a bipartisan … gun safety legislation," President Joe Biden said at the signing of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act on June 25. "And time is of the essence. Lives will be saved….When it seems impossible to get anything done in Washington, we are doing something consequential. If we can reach compromise on guns, we ought to be able to reach compromise in other critical issues."
LAW
Daily Mail

'If you don't hear from me, I tried attacking the FBI': Armed man shot dead after targeting FBI Ohio office warned of attack just HOURS before on Trump's Truth Social, told supporters to kill feds after Mar-a-Lago search and attended Capitol riot

Police shot dead an armed man who attempted to breach the FBI's Ohio field office in an attack he boasted about on Truth Social, former President Donald Trump's social media platform, just hours beforehand. Ricky Walter Shiffer, 42, first warned on the site Tuesday that he was 'proposing a war'...
CINCINNATI, OH
CNBC

Why even more Americans are arming up with AR-15 guns

The AR-15 is one of the most controversial weapons in America. Lightweight and easily customizable AR-15 style weapons have skyrocketed in popularity in recent years, taking center stage at gun ranges and shooting competitions across the country. Advocates say the weapons are a symbol of freedom, and important for personal safety.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Reason.com

President Biden's Apparently Incorrect Claim That AR-15 Bullets Travel 5 Times Faster Than Others

Do you realize the bullet out of an AR-15 travels five times as rapidly as a bullet shot out of any other gun …?. The muzzle velocity of an AR-15 (which is to say, the speed at which the bullet travels when it leaves the rifle) is about 3300 feet per second (here's an anti-AR-15 Washington Monthly article confirming that). Other rifles have muzzle velocities in the same general range, 2500-4000 feet per second or so according to this list, or 2700-3150 in this list (PDF p. 45), though the velocity is also influenced in some measure by barrel length. If the AR-15 bullets are faster than most rifles (not "any other" rifles), they're only slightly faster.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Reuters

567K+
Followers
352K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy