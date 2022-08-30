ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Liz Truss’s energy plans will be disastrous for our bills and the planet

By Donnachadh McCarthy
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XkfPu_0hanxi8C00

The celebratory champagne corks must have popped in the headquarters of the oil and gas corporations on the day Ofgem announced the devastating rise in energy prices for poverty-stricken British consumers.

Especially after they read Liz Truss ’s disastrous “response” in the Daily Mail addressing the lifting of the home energy price cap .

Truss, the former commercial manager for the oil giant Shell, proposes a massive ramping up of commercial projects by the oil corporations, including expansion of North Sea oil and gas, a resumption of fracking on the UK mainland and a frenzied building of eye-wateringly expensive new nuclear power plants.

The proposed explosion of oil and gas projects will not knock a single penny from fuel bills, as the UK’s fossil fuel industry is fully integrated into global markets, and so production will remain priced at inflated global prices for UK consumers.

And the ramping up of nuclear power will add billions to UK consumers’ bills, as nuclear energy is already over twice the cost of wind and solar and it will take decades before any new plants could reduce consumer addiction to fossil fuels.

Truss’s statement was silent on insulation or energy efficiency investments that would actually bring down bills for consumers, by reducing dependency on fossil fuels.

After the Mail ’s 2011 successful “anti-green-crap” campaign – according to Carbon Brief reportedly at the instigation of the then Lord Lawson’s Global Warming Policy Foundation – destroyed the home insulation programme that was then successfully insulating 2.4 million homes a year.

If that programme had been implemented, up to 18 million UK families would have enjoyed lower bills this winter and the pressure on the UK’s electricity and gas markets would have been far lower.

Truss has not committed to lifting her government’s de-facto ban on onshore wind, the cheapest source of energy in the UK, but has promised a crackdown on solar farms. Blocking onshore wind and solar increases consumer bills and keeps us enslaved to nuclear and oil corporations.

Further thrilling the oil executives, she ruled out expanding windfall taxes on the huge profits pouring into their coffers. She also opposes “handouts” for consumers.

This means that in order to bail out millions of consumers and small businesses who are sliding into bankruptcy and destitution, she has proposed putting the entire bill onto future taxpayers, by borrowing billions for tax-cuts to enable businesses and consumers pay their bills to the fossil fuel corporations.

In a world where we need to urgently remove all subsidies from fossil fuels if we are to survive, Truss proposes to oversee the greatest transfer of wealth in history, from UK families to the executives and shareholders in her former oil industry and in the nuclear industry, with fossil fuel and nuclear subsidies on steroids.

The Mail ’s editorial welcomed Truss’s pledges saying: “For too long we have been beholden to unreliable renewables and turbulent global markets – and in the latest eye-watering bills, the chickens have come home to roost. This paper welcomes her pledge to tap the North Sea’s vast oil and gas reserves, massively ramp up nuclear power and begin fracking for cheap shale gas.”

This was unsurprising, as Truss has adopted to the letter, the disastrous anti-climate action agenda advocated by the Mail for years.

Ten years ago, when renewables were more expensive than fossil fuels and nuclear-powered electricity, there was some short-term economic “logic” to such a position, even if in the medium term burning fossil fuels will literally destroy our climate and with it the global economy.

However, after a decade of rapidly falling prices for renewables, the latest contracted cost for new renewables is under £50/Mwh – for comparison, fossil-gas powered electricity is expected to hit £650/Mwh this winter.

Nuclear electricity is now also over twice the price of renewables. The Tory government recently overrode the planning inspector’s refusal of planning permission for the proposed new Sizewell C nuclear power plant, over uncertainty on where the water required to run the plant would come from.

Ministers are proposing that a nuclear levy be added to bills to fund its construction – before it produces a single kWh of electricity. And they still have nowhere to safely secure its toxic radioactive waste for the thousands of years required.

To keep up to speed with all the latest opinions and comment, sign up to our free weekly Voices Dispatches newsletter by clicking here

The projects, including plans to restart earthquake-triggering fracking, will divert hundreds of billions of pounds needed to be invested in consumer-bill reducing renewables, energy efficiency and energy storage.

From a global climate protection perspective, for which Truss expects us to believe her declaration of support to the Conservative Environment Network for net zero by 2050, her message is rather that every country on earth should frenziedly exploit all of their own fossil fuels as fast as they possibly can.

This is a genocidal suicide note to humanity. Truss has shown that she is utterly unfit to lead this country. Her hard-right proposals are ruinous for the UK’s economy and ruinous for any remaining hope that the world can remain under 1.5C.

In Liz, we truly cannot trust.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

‘Catastrophic winter’ ahead for households as bills soar, energy boss warns

Households face a “dramatic and catastrophic winter”, a senior energy firm executive has warned ahead of the increase in the price cap on bills.EDF managing director Philippe Commaret warned that half of UK households could be in fuel poverty in January as a result of rocketing energy prices.His comments came as the National Grid prepared to hold an exercise to test the resilience of the UK’s systems in the event of a gas supply emergency.In January, half of the UK households might be in fuel poverty. That’s the reason why we want to take actions in order to do everything...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
The Independent

Martin Lewis warns ‘people will die this winter’ as energy bill price cap soars 80%

Consumer champion Martin Lewis has warned that people will die this winter as the October energy price cap is set to soar 80 per cent. The energy price cap will increase from the current £1,971 to £3,549 from 1 October, regulator Ofgem has announced.Reacting to the announcement this morning, Mr Lewis said the most vulnerable will be hit hardest by soaring energy bills.“I've been accused of catastrophising about the energy hikes that have now come true,” Mr Lewis wrote.“Yet let me be plain, 'doom-mongering' or not.“More help is desperately needed for poorest or people will die this winter due...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Shale Oil#British Energy#Nuclear Power#Business Industry#Linus Business#Shell#Global Warming Policy F
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging

The latest research is bringing scientists closer than ever before to applying their research on human beings. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:AlJazeera.com, Salk.edu, CNN.com, HarvardMagazine.com, and The National Library of Medicine.
The Independent

Disability benefits for millions ‘to be rendered worthless’ by soaring energy bills

Millions of Britons with disabilities or long-term illnesses are to have their benefits wiped out by soaring bills, new figures reveal. Energy bills are expected to reach an estimated £5,386 per year by January, but benefits to help the 2.9 million who receive personal independence payment (PIP) are not due to rise until April 2023. Charities are warning that disabled people will be among the hardest-hit groups over winter as a result, and are already being forced to cut back on carers amid spiralling living costs.Of those who claim PIP – the main disability benefit for working-age individuals...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
STOCKS
The Independent

The Independent

823K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy