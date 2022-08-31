ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Taylor Swift announced her new album during MTV VMAs – and you can pre-order it now

By Eva Waite-Taylor
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VdOFg_0hanxebI00

At the MTV Video Music Awards 2022 ( VMAs ), Taylor Swift scooped the biggest prize of all – taking home several awards, including Best Video and Best Long-form Video of the year for her song All Too Well (10-minute version).

During her acceptance speech, Taylor thanked her fans for their support and announced that her new album , Midnights , will be dropping on 21 October. And it’s fair to say the Swifties went wild for it.

Taylor also shared the news on social media, and described the 13-track album as “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life”. She wrote: “This collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams.”

She added: “The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching – hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve, we’ll meet ourselves.”

This is Taylor’s 10th studio album, and the news comes a year after she announced that she was rerecording her first six albums because the master rights were sold without her consent by her record label.

If you’re a super fan, you’ll be glad to know that Midnight will be available on vinyl, CD and cassette (yes, cassette!). To make sure you’re the first to get your hands on the album, here’s how you can pre-order it now.

‘Midnights’ vinyl: £32.99, Taylorswift.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PsZi4_0hanxebI00

If you own a record player , you need Taylor Swift’s Midnights on vinyl. The disc is a unique moonstone-blue marbled colour that comes inside a collectible album sleeve – each size features a different full-sized photo of Taylor.

Inside the cover, you’ll also find a full-size gatefold photo and a collectible eight-page lyric booklet. The ideal gift for any Swiftie.

Buy now

‘Midnights’ cassette: £11.99, Taylorswift.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Vp6U_0hanxebI00

Cassette tapes are apparently making a comeback. Should you be part of their resurgence, Taylor’s delivered. The cassette comes in the same moonstone blue colour as the vinyl, and it also features never-before-seen photos of Swift.

Buy now

‘Midnights’ CD: £12.99, Taylorswift.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mhi6G_0hanxebI00

Last but not least, Midnights is also available as a CD. Much like the cassette and vinyl, the CD is a moonstone blue colour and features a lyric booklet and never-before-seen photos. The ideal collectible for any super fan.

Buy now

Looking for a turntable? Read our guide to the best record players

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Leonardo DiCaprio’s rumoured new 22-year-old girlfriend responds to being asked if she’s seen Titanic

While Leonardo DiCaprio may have split from his former girlfriend Camila Morrone, it seems that the actor has already moved on: He was recently pictured with a mysterious model.Earlier this week, reports broke that DiCaprio, 47, and Morrone, 25, ended their relationship after four years together. The pair were reportedly last seen together during the Fourth of July weekend in Malibu, California. Since the news of their split, new photos have emerged of DiCaprio partying in St Tropez back in July with his new rumoured girlfriend, Maria Beregova.Beregova, a 22-year-old Ukrainian model living in London, didn’t provide too much...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kanye West lashes out at Kris Jenner over her parenting skills: ‘My kids will not do Playboy and sextapes’

Kanye West has lashed out at Kris Jenner over her parenting skills.On Thursday (1 September), the Donda rapper uploaded multiple posts on Instagram, showing messages in which he criticised his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s mother for the way she raised her children.“Don’t let Kris make you do Playboy like she made [Kylie] and Kim do,” West, who legally changed his name to Ye last year, wrote in a since-deleted post.He seemed to be referring to the 2019 and 2007 Playboy magazine shoots Kylie and Kim did in the past.The “Use This Gospel” rapper also posted a screenshot of a chat...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Weeknd abruptly ends LA concert mid-song after losing his voice: ‘I’m devastated’

The Weeknd barely got through three songs at his concert in Los Angeles on Saturday night before having to abruptly end the show due to vocal issues.In the midst of performing his song “Can’t Feel My Face,” the Los Angeles Times reported that The Weeknd walked off stage. He returned to the stage shortly after and told the crowd: “I just lost my voice. This is killing me, I don’t want to stop the show. But I can’t give you the concert that I want to give you right now.”The singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, went on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Kanye West blasts Kim Kardashian for having ‘say’ in where their children go to school

Kanye West has taken to Instagram to share his co-parenting struggles with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.Kardashian, 41, filed for divorce from the rapper, 45, in February last year. She was declared “legally single” in March this year.Now West has shared messages reportedly exchanged between himself and Kardashian in a series of since-deleted images.The argument appears to be centred on which school their four children should attend. West would like North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, to attend the school he founded, Donda Academy.West founded the school named after his late mother Donda West in October 2021. Applications...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
The Independent

The Weeknd cancels concert after dealing with vocal issues

The Weeknd suddenly ended his sold-out concert in Southern California after losing his voice during a mid-song performance.The four-time Grammy winner was performing his third song “Can’t Feel My Face” before he abruptly stopped his show Saturday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. He then walked off stage, eventually returned and told the audience he lost his voice. While onstage, the Weeknd apologized for canceling the show and promised the audience a refund. “I’m going to make sure everyone is good, you’ll get your money back,” he told the crowd. “But I’ll do a show real soon for you...
INGLEWOOD, CA
The Independent

Fans in hysterics as Kate Beckinsale poses in Greggs X Primark swimsuit: ‘I couldn’t love her more’

Kate Beckinsale surprised and delighted fans after she showed them how to take a Greggs X Primark swimsuit “from day to night”.The Underworld star, 49, took to Instagram to prove how stylish the one-piece swimsuit, which is monogrammed with the popular British bakery chain’s branding, can be.She added a chunky white belt around her waist and a large white fascinator with mesh covering half her face, with vintage earrings to complete the look.Beckinsale, who lives in Los Angeles, joked in the caption: “Everyone relax – it is possible to take a Gregg’s swimsuit from day to night PANIC OVER...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg break unwanted Rotten Tomatoes record with new Netflix movie

Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg have broken a catastrophic record with their brand new Netflix movie.The actors star alongside together in Me Time, a buddy comedy film following a stay-at-home dad who goes on a wild weekend away with an old friend.While Hart’s films are not typically known for being acclaimed, Me Time appears to be particularly disliked.On review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, the film, at the time of writing, had a measly critic score of just seven per cent, positioning it as each actor’s lowest-rated film of all time.Typically on Rotten Tomatoes, there is a large difference between...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Entertain#Mtv#Pre Order#Studio Album#Best Video
The Independent

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is a billion-dollar bet Amazon shouldn’t be allowed to make

What would you do with a billion dollars? For most people, the question is so absurd as to be essentially meaningless. You could do it all. You could move into a mansion, eat only caviar, drink only champagne, hire a cadre of grovelling butlers and still have enough change left over to buy a respectable mid-size sports club. For a company like Amazon, however – or its multi-multibillionaire CEO, Jeff Bezos – a billion is a bit of a different proposition. That kind of money can buy you a wizard, a battalion of elves, and a few dozen hobbits.Back in...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

The Independent

822K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy