Potosi, WI

Birchwood author on the road promoting ‘The Man in the Arena’

By By Michelle Jensen
Rice Lake Chronotype
 4 days ago

Asking himself what if he had gone to the U.S. Air Force Academy gave a Birchwood author inspiration for his latest book, which sends a retired lieutenant colonel through a series of life-altering challenges.

David Tindell grew up in the Mississippi River village of Potosi in Wisconsin’s Grant County. It’s a beautiful spot in the southwest corner of the state in the driftless area, he said.

The summer before his freshman year in high school, Tindell’s family took a driving trip to Colorado with no particular itinerary in mind, he said. They decided to visit the Air Force Academy as one of their stops.

“My father asked me if one day I might be interested in going there,” Tindell said. “Well, I said no for two reasons.”

First of all, Tindell already knew he wanted to go into radio, so that meant attending UW-Platteville, which had a world-class radio and TV program at the time.

“The second reason was that my dad, of course, was an idiot,” Tindell said. “I was 14, what did he know? But I’ve often wondered, what if I had.”

Tindell couldn’t have become a pilot because of his height and poor eyesight, but graduates also could go into intelligence, special tactics and special operations. After 20 to 25 years, plus their four in the Academy, it was possible to retire at around the age of 50. When he thought about this, Tindell wondered why he hadn’t taken that route.

“I thought, what was I thinking?” he said. “So I thought, well, why don’t I write about it.”

“The Man in the Arena” protagonist is Lt. Col. Scott Armstrong, who grew up in Ferryville in Crawford County just to the west of Tindell’s home county. The author said he uses real locations, but not real people.

Armstrong had gone to the Academy because on his deathbed his grandfather, a World War II veteran, made him promise to attend. He goes into the service and likes it, Tindell said, and is in the Air Force for 20-some years when a traumatic event causes his marriage to break up.

“And he doesn’t handle it very well at all,” Tindell said. “And in fact it causes problems on the job for him.”

During a deployment overseas two men under his command are captured by the enemy. To rescue them Armstrong must defy specific orders regarding rules of engagement.

“But he decides to do it, and he succeeds in rescuing the two men,” Tindell said.

However, because Armstrong disobeyed orders, the Air Force decides it’s time for him to retire. He doesn’t have an alternative or any place to go, so he heads home to Crawford County.

“His parents are dead, his sisters have moved out west and it’s been 30 years since he’s been there,” Tindell said. “But where else can he go?”

Back in Crawford County, Armstrong meets a divorcee with a teen daughter. Unfortunately, there’s an undercurrent of crime in the county that local authorities don’t seem to be able to handle: drugs and trafficking, Tindell said.

“They target this woman’s daughter, and he decides he has to step up and be “The Man in the Arena” that his grandfather always wanted him to be.”

Tindell will be at Redbery Books, 43455 Kavanaugh Road, Cable, on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to meet his fans. The book also is available on Amazon and at Rice Lake’s River City Records & Books, 2900 Main St., and Northwind Book & Fiber, 205 Walnut St., Spooner.

As he tours the Northwoods to promote “The Man in the Arena,” which is a standalone book, Tindell also has begun the next book in his “Quest” series he has titled “Quest for Redemption.” He also pens the “White Vixen” series.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake, WI
ABOUT

The Chronotype is a weekly newspaper published Wednesdays in Rice Lake. Rice Lake is a beautiful community in northwest Wisconsin with a population of over 8,300, located in Barron County. The Chronotype has been published since 1874, making it the oldest continually operated business in Barron County. In August 2014, the company was purchased by Adams Publishing Group, from third generation family ownership. The Early Bird is a free circulation newspaper/advertising shopper published on Fridays. It covers all of Barron and most of Rusk counties, with a circulation of 28,000. The Early Bird includes area news, information, entertainment and advertising. It is the most economical cost per household delivered of any print media in the area. Chronotype.com, part of APG’s umbrella site, apg-wi.com, is our responsive internet site, featuring news and advertising and is accessible on your computer, tablet and phone.

 https://www.chronotype.com

