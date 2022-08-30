More than 100 schools in Philadelphia School District to close early Tuesday, Wednesday due to extreme heat

More schools in Philadelphia region closing early Tuesday due to dangerous heat 01:57

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- First-year superintendent of the Philadelphia School District says 57% of district schools do not have adequate air conditioning. As a result, the number of schools letting students out early due to extreme heat forecasted for Tuesday and Wednesday has jumped from 100 to 118 schools.

One day into the 2022-23 school year and thousands of students are being dismissed early. According to the school district's website, when officials expect temperatures inside the school building to reach 90 degrees or higher, the decision to shift to virtual learning or let students out early is made.

CBS3 was at Meredith Elementary School, one of the schools that will dismiss students early due to an insufficient cooling system.

You can see on one side of the building A.C. window units, but towards the front of the school, the gym windows are open.

This is a common problem in many Philadelphia schools, there aren't enough units to keep the school cool and safe for students and staff.

One mother tells Eyewitness News the early start to the school year is more frustrating than last-minute heat-related dismissals.

"I'm surprised that the school district keeps having us start before Labor Day when we keep having heat waves," mother Heike Doerr said. "This isn't the first year that we're seeing lots of half days during the first week of school. Makes for a tough entry for the kids when there's no consistency in that schedule."

On the first day of school, the district's new superintendent addressed the issue.

"Installed some 532 air conditioners this summer, we have a few more that need to be installed over time," Dr. Tony Watlington said. "The buildings without air conditioning, 57% of our schools don't have adequate air conditioning where we can guarantee all staff and children will be appropriately cool, we will continue to study and take a look at what all our options are."

Also weighing in is the president of the Teacher's Union, Jerry Jordan, posting on social media, "I want to reiterate to you, we cannot and will not rest until every school community has what they need to thrive and yes that means air conditioning for every building."

Some schools, like Spring Garden Elementary, have air conditioning units but are still dismissing early.

The district says they differentiate between schools that have window units compared to central air systems. Any school not included in the early dismissals will continue with its normal schedule.

After-school activities are also canceled.