ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

More than 100 schools in Philadelphia School District to close early Tuesday, Wednesday due to extreme heat

By Wakisha Bailey, Jasmine Payoute
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I5wNY_0hanhnyT00

More schools in Philadelphia region closing early Tuesday due to dangerous heat 01:57

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- First-year superintendent of the Philadelphia School District says 57% of district schools do not have adequate air conditioning. As a result, the number of schools letting students out early due to extreme heat forecasted for Tuesday and Wednesday has jumped from 100 to 118 schools.

One day into the 2022-23 school year and thousands of students are being dismissed early. According to the school district's website, when officials expect temperatures inside the school building to reach 90 degrees or higher, the decision to shift to virtual learning or let students out early is made.

CBS3 was at Meredith Elementary School, one of the schools that will dismiss students early due to an insufficient cooling system.

You can see on one side of the building A.C. window units, but towards the front of the school, the gym windows are open.

More than 100 schools in Philadelphia School District to close early Tuesday, Wednesday due to extreme heat CBS3

This is a common problem in many Philadelphia schools, there aren't enough units to keep the school cool and safe for students and staff.

One mother tells Eyewitness News the early start to the school year is more frustrating than last-minute heat-related dismissals.

"I'm surprised that the school district keeps having us start before Labor Day when we keep having heat waves," mother Heike Doerr said. "This isn't the first year that we're seeing lots of half days during the first week of school. Makes for a tough entry for the kids when there's no consistency in that schedule."

On the first day of school, the district's new superintendent addressed the issue.

"Installed some 532 air conditioners this summer, we have a few more that need to be installed over time," Dr. Tony Watlington said. "The buildings without air conditioning, 57% of our schools don't have adequate air conditioning where we can guarantee all staff and children will be appropriately cool, we will continue to study and take a look at what all our options are."

Also weighing in is the president of the Teacher's Union, Jerry Jordan, posting on social media, "I want to reiterate to you, we cannot and will not rest until every school community has what they need to thrive and yes that means air conditioning for every building."

Some schools, like Spring Garden Elementary, have air conditioning units but are still dismissing early.

The district says they differentiate between schools that have window units compared to central air systems. Any school not included in the early dismissals will continue with its normal schedule.

After-school activities are also canceled.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Camden City School District begins push to re-enroll disengaged students from pandemic

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A push to get kids to come back to school. Camden City School District went door to door on Friday to promote the district's new "each one, reach one" initiative.The goal is to re-enroll students who became disengaged and decided to leave school during the COVID-19 pandemic.The district is hoping the students will consider going back to the classroom for the 2022-23 school year.
CAMDEN, NJ
TODAY.com

Schools without AC dismissing students early due to extreme heat

Dozens of schools in cities across the country are shutting down early this week or reverting to remote learning as hot weather and improper air conditioning make some classrooms untenable. In Philadelphia, more than 100 schools will dismiss students early Tuesday and Wednesday because of extreme heat forecast this week....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Philadelphia, PA
Education
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
phillygoes2college.org

Cecil B. Moore Scholarship: Full-Tuition at Temple for North Philadelphia Students

Learn below about Temple University’s Cecil B. Moore Scholars Program which creates an academic pathway and offers full-tuition scholarships for Philadelphia public school students living in North Philadelphia. There are 20-25 scholarships offered each academic year. Interested students, families, and counselors can register here for an upcoming information session.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

NEXT Weather: Labor Day weekend looks relatively quiet throughout the Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The weather across the Delaware Valley will remain pleasant as high pressure sits in control through Saturday.  Many people will hit the roads for the long holiday weekend. Good news is the weather is looking relatively quiet through at least Sunday afternoon.The weekend features the return of the 90s coupled with steamy conditions. On Saturday we'll enjoy a mix of sun and clouds with an uptick in humidity. For Made in America ticket holders, the weather promises to stay dry, hot and humid.  By Sunday evening, a weakening cold front approaches the area and this will trigger a few spotty late-day showers or thunderstorms. The chance for spotty afternoon storms continues Monday.  As of now, neither day looks like a washout, however, the chance for rain is certainly there.  If you're heading down the shore, spotty shower chances will also materialize Sunday and Monday, otherwise, look for partly to mostly sunny skies and warm afternoon temperatures.  The ocean water temperature remains warm in the low 80s.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Jordan
CBS Philly

Delaware County's largest school district warning closures may be in store due to teacher shortage

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- Delaware County's largest school district says they don't have enough teachers. The shortage could impact whether students in Upper Darby can even go to school as they returned to classrooms Monday morning.As students head back to the classroom in Upper Darby, staffing shortages have reached crisis levels. Right now, the district is short about 40 teachers,10 bus drivers, seven bus assistants, 10 crossing guards and custodians. "I feel like that's going to be extremely tough, especially for the teachers," Jameera Brown, parent of a Charles Kelly Elementary School student, said. "It's a lot of students." Superintendent Daniel McGarry...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Temple Ambler to host remembrance program 1 year after remnants of Ida rolled through the region

AMBLER, Pa. (CBS) -- Thursday marks one year since the remnants of Hurricane Ida slammed into the Philly region, which left several communities in ruins.An EF-2 tornado touched down in Upper Dublin, Montgomery County on Sept. 1 in 2021. A year later, many people there are still rebuilding.On Thursday, Temple Ambler will host a remembrance program as the community comes together to reflect on the resilience of the surrounding community.
AMBLER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Waves#Air Conditioning#K12#A C#Eyewitness News
CBS Philly

Ida 1 Year Later: What PennDOT's doing to prevent future flooding on Vine Street Expressway

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One year ago, devastating flooding swept through communities along the Schuylkill River, including Manayunk. The river merged with the canal and water surged into Main Street buildings and homes.Just a few miles away, those same floodwaters knocked out a critical pump station that normally keeps water out of the Vine Street Expressway. Without the pumps, the expressway filled with water like a bowl."One year since Ida, I can't believe it happened," Rasham Shah said. "I can't believe that -- we never would've thought that this much water would've come up from the Schuylkill."Logan Square residents are still...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Vine Street Expressway backflipper recalls plunge into brown floodwaters after Hurricane Ida

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One of the more memorable moments a year ago was the viral video of the Vine Street Expressway backflip. Philadelphia resident Justyn Myers took the plunge into the flooded, dirty water.Health officials were horrified and warned people to stay out of the water.Myers told Eyewitness News on Friday that he is a carpe diem kind of guy.One of his hobbies is cliff jumping, so when Myers saw the flooding, he decided to go for it.He asked passersby to record it."It's like I was never going to have this opportunity again. Stripped down to my boxers. I hit it," Justyn Myers said. "I put my clothes back on, I ran home and I showered immediately and then I went back to work.Myers said he tried to keep his mouth closed during the plunge into the brown water.He said he had no ill effects from the water.By the way, if you were wondering how he drove home without getting his car wet, well, he rode a motorcycle home.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

2 Shot Near Philadelphia SEPTA Station, School

Lee esta historia en español aquí. Two people were shot outside a convenience store in front of a Philadelphia SEPTA station and only a short distance from a school Wednesday morning, police said. Both victims were stable after police said gunfire broke out shortly after 9 a.m. on...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Boys Choir looking to expand after pausing auditions during the pandemic

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Boys Choir is expanding. And they need some new voices after taking a two-year pause from auditions during the pandemic."I'll Be There" has always been an amazing cover song, but this version is special.  The Philadelphia Boys Choir recorded the cover of the tune in the studio 10 years ago and many of these young men have either moved up or moved on.  "We need members every year," artistic director and conductor Jeffrey Smith said. "Their voices don't stay Soprano or Alto forever, so each year maybe 30 kids or so have to move on."When...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania declares drought watch in 36 counties as dry weather continues

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pennsylvania declared a drought watch in 36 counties as dry conditions continue to impact the state. In our area, the watch includes Philadelphia, Delaware, Montgomery, Bucks, Berks, Lehigh and Northampton counties.People living in these counties are being asked to voluntarily conserve water.That means you should only water your lawn if necessary and run the dishwasher and washing machine less often if you can.New Jersey declared a drought watch earlier this month.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
75K+
Followers
22K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy