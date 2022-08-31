ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 National Battle of the Bands Did Not Disappoint 55,000 HBCU Fans

By Kyle T. Mosley
HBCU Legends
HBCU Legends
 4 days ago

The National Battle of the Bands (NBOTB) did not disappoint the record-setting crowd of 55,000 fans inside NRG Stadium on Saturday, August 27.

The evening's showcase featured eight HBCU marching bands and a live concert performed by rap sensations Quavo and Takeoff, formerly of the hip-hop trio Migos with Offset.

Grambling, Southern, North Carolina A&T, Prairie View, Bethune-Cookman, Alabama A&M, Alcorn State, and Kentucky State took to the field and delivered first-class performances.

I am an old bandhead (former drum major and loves marching bands) and had to admit that these bands presented the nation's best sounds and marching skills.

Several elite marching units missing from the NBOTB festivities were The Incomparable Marching 100 from Florida A&M, the Ocean of Soul from Texas Southern, Jackson State's Sonic Boom of the South, and the Aristocrats of Tennessee State.

Although the marching was crisp, sounds were banging, dancing teams were twirling, and drum majors were high-stepping to bring many to their feet during the performances.

Aug. 27, 2022; 2022 National Battle of the Bands at NRG Stadium; Houston, TX; Photo Credit: Kyle A. Mosley, HBCU Legends

"It takes an incredible amount of planning and work to produce an event weekend of this magnitude. I'm proud of our team and grateful for the support of our sponsors and community partners who help to make this event a reality," Derek Webber, Executive Producer, National Battle of the Bands, said.

"We raised scholarships for the participating bands, provided local youth access to over 20 HBCUs during the college fair, feed the homeless, empowered small business owners during our entrepreneurship conference, and created an experience the entire family could enjoy and afford. To me, that's what it's all about."

On the morning of the NBOTB event, national and local banks, entrepreneurs, and business professionals conducted a workshop in Houston's 5th Ward community. Pepsi and the National Battle of the Bands organization presented a check for $184,000 for scholarships for the HBCU participating bands.

Aug. 27, 2022;8th National Battle of the Bands; Houston, TX; Scholarship Check presentation by NBOTB and Pepsi; Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends

With the success of the eighth installment of the NBOTB, I'd like to know if Webber will expand the field and hold the showcase a week or two earlier to include more marching bands.

Regardless, the concept and execution were excellent. Even an old bandhead like myself appreciated the entire presentation and looks forward to next year's National Battle of the Bands.

