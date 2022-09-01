Sunny, dry weekend and warm days ahead for New York
News 12 Storm Team Meteorologist Allan Nosoff predicts a sunny and dry weekend for New York.
TODAY: Beautiful and sunny. Dry, low humidity. Highs near 83. Lows near 63. Lightly breezy 10-15mph.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with a few thin clouds. Highs near 80. Lows near 66.
SATURDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Warm. Noticeably humid. Highs near 82. Lows near 69.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs near 85. Lows near 70.
MONDAY - LABOR DAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Highs near 79. Lows near 68.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs near 80. Lows near 66.
Comments / 0