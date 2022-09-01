Sunny, dry weekend and warm days ahead for New York

Paradegoers have been out celebrating since as early as 8 a.m., but the celebration is still going strong at the parade’s end in Grand Army Plaza. Eastern Parkway is still currently shut down along with sections of Flatbush and Ocean Parkway. Police on the scene are saying that the Department of Sanitation will follow the end of the parade, with blockades expected to be removed by 8 p.m.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO