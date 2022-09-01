ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Sunny, dry weekend and warm days ahead for New York

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

News 12 Storm Team Meteorologist Allan Nosoff predicts a sunny and dry weekend for New York.

TODAY: Beautiful and sunny. Dry, low humidity. Highs near 83. Lows near 63. Lightly breezy 10-15mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with a few thin clouds. Highs near 80. Lows near 66.

SATURDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Warm. Noticeably humid. Highs near 82. Lows near 69.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs near 85. Lows near 70.

MONDAY - LABOR DAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Highs near 79. Lows near 68.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs near 80. Lows near 66.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vu7cl_0haji1v700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZoMS7_0haji1v700https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09CRSf_0haji1v700

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
News 12

West Indian American Day Parade winds down, but celebration still going strong

Paradegoers have been out celebrating since as early as 8 a.m., but the celebration is still going strong at the parade’s end in Grand Army Plaza. Eastern Parkway is still currently shut down along with sections of Flatbush and Ocean Parkway. Police on the scene are saying that the Department of Sanitation will follow the end of the parade, with blockades expected to be removed by 8 p.m.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steamy#Labor Day Weekend#Meteorologist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News 12

Popular Plainview Diner set to close its doors after 50 years

It is the end of an era for a Long Island diner that have been serving up favorites for decades. The final orders are coming up at the Plainview Diner, as it gets set to close its doors after 50 years. The iconic restaurant opened in 1972. Karen Murphy has been working there for 35 years.
PLAINVIEW, NY
News 12

News 12

105K+
Followers
35K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy