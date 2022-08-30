ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson County, NJ

Officials: Hudson County emergency construction off to successful start

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24PitD_0hajGq3D00

Officials say the emergency construction that’s expected to snarl traffic in Hudson County the next two weeks is off to a good start.

Crews are tearing up a brick sewer line on Route 440 in Jersey City that's more than 100 years old.

Commuters have heard warnings for a week about the potential traffic nightmare, but officials say the first real test today went better than expected.

Businesses in the area, including Wonder Bagel, are reporting decreased foot traffic.

Officials have said the work would likely take 14-15 days, but that it's still too early to tell when things will wrap up.

Comments / 2

Angela Huggins
3d ago

How it is a nightmare when people were warned to make other arrangements? Work has to be done. Timing may be bad but that's life.

Reply
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Government
County
Hudson County, NJ
Hudson County, NJ
Government
Daily Voice

New Study: Where Are The Wealthiest Counties In NJ?

Somerset, Morris and Bergen counties rank among the wealthiest in the Garden State, according to a new study. The recent study from SmartAsset assessed wealth in U.S. counties by comparing them across three categories: the amount of investment income residents receive, median home value and per capita income. Somerset County's...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foot Traffic#Jersey#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
NBC New York

4-Alarm Inferno Guts NJ Apartments, Leaving 9 Families Homeless

A raging fire in New Jersey gutted at least three apartments in multiple buildings early Thursday, though no injuries were reported. Firefighters in Paterson say they responded to the blaze on Marshall Street around 4 a.m. The fire started in one home and quickly spread to two others, intensifying to a fourth-alarm blaze, meaning additional reinforcements were needed, by daybreak.
PATERSON, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne proposes further amendments to cannabis regulations

Bayonne plans to again amend local recreational cannabis regulations, this time pertaining to the preliminary application and review process, administration fees, support resolution, and the location of establishments, among other topics. The City Council has introduced an ordinance amending the existing cannabis regulations at its August meeting. Inside the 18-page...
BAYONNE, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News 12

News 12

104K+
Followers
35K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy