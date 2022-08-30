Officials: Hudson County emergency construction off to successful start

Officials say the emergency construction that’s expected to snarl traffic in Hudson County the next two weeks is off to a good start.

Crews are tearing up a brick sewer line on Route 440 in Jersey City that's more than 100 years old.

Commuters have heard warnings for a week about the potential traffic nightmare, but officials say the first real test today went better than expected.

Businesses in the area, including Wonder Bagel, are reporting decreased foot traffic.

Officials have said the work would likely take 14-15 days, but that it's still too early to tell when things will wrap up.