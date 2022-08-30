'To Replace Mane' - Former Player Says Liverpool Should Have Signed Son Heung-Min

Kris Boyd says Tottenham Hotspur striker would have been the perfect replacement for Sadio Mane.

There has been a lot of talk recently in respect of whether Liverpool are missing Sadio Mane who departed the club this summer after six glorious years.

The Senegalese was reported to want a fresh challenge after winning everything there was to win at Anfield and was snapped up by Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Liverpool had already brought in Mane's perceived replacement last January when they surprised everyone by signing Luis Diaz from FC Porto under the noses of Tottenham Hotspur.

The Colombian has been a revelation since joining and the quality of his performances allowed manager Jurgen Klopp to shift Mane into a central striking role where he excelled.

Speaking on Sky Sports News (via HITC ) after Tottenham's victory at Nottingham Forest on Sunday, former Scotland international Kris Boyd was speaking about Son Heung-min 's slow start to the season and admitted he would have been the perfect replacement for Mane.

“When you have set the standards so high, then the performances of Kulusevski and Kane as well. Son last season was unbelievable.

“You felt he took his game to that next level. If I was Liverpool, that would have been the person I would have gone and got, to replace Mane.

“The same ilk, in terms of workrate, he sets the tempo, he goes after teams and he has that quality as well. It might have been a slow start from him personally, but there is nothing to worry about there.”

It is unclear as to whether Boyd is suggesting the Spurs striker as a replacement for Mane on the left or through the middle.

There is no doubt that the 30-year-old would have been a brilliant addition but in Diaz and Darwin Nunez Liverpool have set themselves up for the future and not only the present.

