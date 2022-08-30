Family says man left friend to die on boardwalk after motorcycle crash on Queens boardwalk

A passenger was killed when a motorcycle crashed on a boardwalk in Queens and now police are searching for the driver who fled the scene.

The 25-year-old motorcyclist was traveling westbound on the Rockaway Beach boardwalk at Beach 47 Street with a 26-year-old passenger when he lost control, struck a bench, and then hit a man who was rollerblading.

In the process, the passenger, 26-year-old David Molina, suffered severe head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motorcyclist fled on foot.

The 55-year-old on roller blades suffered minor head injuries and was taken to Jamaica Medical Center to be treated.

The family of the victim is devastated and said the driver of the motorcycle is Molina's good friend. They said they are not sure why he left his friend behind on the boardwalk to die.

"They went for a ride, his mother came back from work and found out," Molina's aunt told Eyewitness News in Spanish. "They had told he had passed away from a motorcycle accident. We were waiting, they told her he was at the morgue. She's in despair. He was her only son."

Molina's family is from Honduras but he grew up in Cedarhurst on Long Island.

Neighbors are in shock.

"I hope God gives her strength and patience -- it's a horrible feeling, as a mom," said Peri Gundogeu.

Motorized or electric bikes, scooters, and ATVs are prohibited on the boardwalk.

With the family's help, police believe they know who the driver of the motorcycle is and they hope to make an arrest soon.

Police have made an arrest after 44-year-old employee was stabbed by a fellow co-worker at a Wendy's in Canarsie, Brooklyn.

----------