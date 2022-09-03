Health Department, Help Me Grow partner to decrease tobacco use in underserved population

LOGAN — The Hocking County Health Department Tobacco program would like to introduce the Hocking County Health Equity Strategic Plan, lasting from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2025. Its mission is to decrease the burden of tobacco use for Hocking County citizens in the underserved population through tobacco prevention and cessation programs, disease prevention education, promoting health lifestyles, and protecting the environment.

According to a news release, health equity is achieved when every person has the opportunity to “attain their full health potential” and no one is “disadvantaged from achieving this potential because of social position or other socially determined circumstances.” Health inequities are reflected in differences in length of life, quality of life, rates and severity of disease, access to treatment, and death.

And yet, researchers have found that there are more tobacco retailers in low-income neighborhoods. Further, tobacco companies have historically targeted women in these areas through discount coupons, discounts at the register, direct-mail coupons, and the use of brands that appeal to the women in this demographic.

When putting this into the perspective of Hocking County, there are about 3,875 residents living at or below the federal poverty limit. Current tobacco use among our residents is 26.5%, higher than the state average of 21.4% and higher than the entire United States average at 17%. Fully 31% of the cancer deaths in the county are due to lung and bronchial cancers.

To work toward health equity, the Hocking County Health Department and Help Me Grow have partnered to reach those most affected by tobacco companies. Their focus is to increase provider involvement and cessation efforts in underserved communities and to increase access to education and outreach activities to reduce initiation and increase cessation.

In an effort to spread the word to all residents of Hocking County including those in underserved areas, they aim to educate and promote the Ohio Tobacco Quit Line where a personal coach is waiting to support those wishing to quit: 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669).

If you, your agency, program, or business, would like to join us in this important work, contact Kahla Cosper, Tobacco Program Coordinator at the Hocking County Health Department by calling (740)385-3030, ext. 241. For additional information, visit https://www.hockingcountyhealthdepartment.com