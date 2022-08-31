PS5 stock live: Here’s where to buy the console at its old price from Argos, BT, ShopTo and more

Since its November 2020 launch, the PlayStation 5 has been notoriously difficult to get hold of as pandemic-related supply chain issues slowed production to a crawl. But while the stock situation has improved massively over the last four months, with retailers making PS5 bundles readily available, PlayStation has announced the PS5 will be going up in price due to inflation , and the price hike has already come into effect at some retailers.

Luckily, we’ve still managed to spot a few bundles available at the same price before the increase was announced. Today, PS5 pre-price hike bundles are available at ShopTo , Argos , John Lewis & Partners , Currys , EE , Scan and Box . PS5 digital edition bundles are in stock at BT Shop for BT Broadband customers. Bundles have gone up to their new price at Game , and while the standalone disc edition console is in stock at Very , it too costs the new, inflated price.

Because retailers prefer selling pricier bundles, standalone consoles are sparse and sell out quickly. While the standard edition PS5 is easier to snag, the cheaper digital edition is a bit more difficult to get your hands on.

Still hunting down a PlayStation 5? Bookmark this liveblog and watch out for our real-time restock alerts. We’ll help you find a PS5 – whether as part of a bundle, on its own or at its old price – and share the latest intel on the best games and accessories to buy, plus the latest game reviews .

