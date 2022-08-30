ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get Ready For A 'Great Reset' Of Our Monetary Policy

By B.D. Hobbs
 3 days ago

We've been hearing about the 'great reset' for the last couple of years since Joe Biden took office. But now some economists are warning that a 'great reset' is happening with our U.S. monetary policy.

"The monetary policy is now shifting from expanding, meaning creating money, to contraction, meaning destroying money" said economist E.J. Antoni with the Heritage Foundation, "And just as expanding the money supply initially causes the economy to look like it's growing, the exact opposite happens when they contract the money supply. It looks like the economy is shrinking very fast."

The economy is shrinking, while our U.S. national debt continues to rise, now at over $30 trillion! With over $6 trillion of new money has been spent over the last couple of years.

"The big problem is the debt, because as interest rates rise, it's just like your credit card" Antoni told KTRH, "If you have a lot of credit card debt and interest rates start to rise, what happens to your monthly payment? It's going to become unaffordable, and we are looking at exactly that disastrous scenario, in terms of the national debt."

The interest alone on our U.S. national debt is going to hit $1 trillion a year at the end of this year. Add to that, this current recession, and the Biden administration's on-going assault on U.S. energy, it is understandable why there is so much concern for the future of our economy, and our nation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UGsYn_0hagncTb00
Photo: Getty Images

