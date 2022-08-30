Read full article on original website
Related
Olympiacos sign Marcelo following release from Real Madrid
Greek giants Olympiacos have announced the signing of Real Madrid legend Marcelo on a free transfer.
Frank Lampard hails 'incredible' Jordan Pickford performance in Merseyside derby
Everton manager Frank Lampard praised the performance of Jordan Pickford after his saves earned the Toffees a point in the Merseyside derby draw with Liverpool.
Hector Bellerin agrees contract termination with Arsenal; Barcelona move nears
Hector Bellerin is on the verge of returning to boyhood club Barcelona after agreeing to terminate his contract at Arsenal, 90min understands.
Chelsea's head of international scouting leaves club
Chelsea have parted company with head of international scouting Scott MacLachlan after 11 years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sergino Dest reveals motivation behind loan to AC Milan
Sergino Dest completed his move to AC Milan on deadline day.
Bukayo Saka outlines how Arsenal hope to beat Man Utd
Bukayo Saka believes Arsenal must strike the right balance during their trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United.
Milan vs Inter preview: How to watch on TV live stream, kick-off time, team news & predictions
Previewing AC Milan's Serie A clash with Inter on Saturday, including how to watch, predicted lineups and more.
90min
Why Erling Haaland decided not to join Real Madrid
Erling Haaland's father has explained the reasons behind his son deciding not to join Real Madrid during the summer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Carlo Ancelotti warns Real Madrid over Celtic Champions League test
Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has warned his players to expect a difficult test when they visit Glasgow to face Celtic in the Champions League group stages in midweek.
Alisson admits Liverpool did not deserve to win Merseyside derby
Alisson reacts to Liverpool's 0-0 draw with Everton in Merseyside derby.
UEFA confirm punishments for FFP violations; Barcelona, Chelsea & Man City on watchlist
UEFA have confirmed that eight teams have been sanctioned for breaches of Financial Fair Play over the last five years.
UEFA・
Everton 0-0 Liverpool: Player ratings as Merseyside derby ends goalless
Player ratings from the first Merseyside derby of the 2022/23 season between Everton and Liverpool.
Jurgen Klopp: No guarantees Darwin Nunez won't be sent off again
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had admitted that he can't guarantee Darwin Nunez won't see red again ahead of Saturday's Merseyside derby with Everton.
Everton vs Liverpool - confirmed Merseyside derby lineups
Jurgen Klopp has recalled Darwin Nunez to Liverpool's starting lineup for the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park following the conclusion of his three-match ban.
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Manchester United - Premier League
How Arsenal could line up against Manchester United in the Premier League.
Nantes 0-3 PSG: Player ratings as Lionel Messi inspires routine win
Match report from Nantes 0-3 Barcelona in Ligue 1.
Newcastle 0-0 Crystal Palace: Hosts denied by controversial VAR call
Newcastle United were denied all three points in their 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace after Tyrick Mitchell's own goal was controversially ruled out by VAR.
Aston Villa 1-1 Man City: Player ratings as Bailey equaliser punishes Cityzens
A second half equaliser from Aston Villa through Leon Bailey condemned Man City to a second successive draw away from home in the Premier League.
Wesley Fofana opens up on 'dream' Chelsea transfer & 'hard' negotiations
Wesley Fofana opens up on the process of joining Chelsea from Leicester.
Transfer rumours: Man City turned down Neymar; Man Utd's De Jong regret
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Neymar, Frenkie de Jong, Hakim Ziyech, Ruben Neves and more.
90min
807
Followers
8K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0