Lenny Henry praises new Lord of the Rings series for featuring diverse cast

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
 4 days ago

Lenny Henry has praised Lord of the Rings producers for the new show’s racially diverse cast.

The actor will appear in Prime Video’s fantasy series The Rings of Power as Sadoc Burrows.

In a new interview, the actor and comedian addressed the adaptation’s inclusion of non-white characters, which largely differs from JRR Tolkien’s original book series as well as Peter Jackson’s Middle Earth films.

“That’s to do with it being the 21st century,” Henry told The Times , adding: “People want to see themselves.”

He continued: “Of course, if you go back, there’s going to be that thing that prevails because the books don’t say... although some of the characters are described as hard skinned and darker in complexion – that was then, this is now and we’re telling the story now.”

Speaking about pushing for diversity in the entertainment industry throughout his career, Henry said: “Usually, when you say, ‘Somebody should do something about that’, the somebody that you’re talking about is yourself.”

He namechecked Beverley Knight, Riz Ahmed and Idris Elba as people who are “now saying the same things that I started saying in 2000, which is, ‘The industry needs to change and can it hurry up, please.’”

As well as The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power , which begins on Prime Video on Friday (2 September), Henry will also appear in Netflix series The Witcher: Blood Origin .

In his new memoir Rising to the Surface , which is published today (30 August), Henry discusses finding a “meeting of minds” with his former wife , Dawn French.

House of the Dragon: Who is Jason Lannister and how does he relate to Cersei, Jaime and Tyrion?

A familiar name takes the floor in the third episode of House of the Dragon released Monday (5 September).Jason Lannister (Jefferson Hall) announces his proposal to marry Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy), the heir to the throne chosen by her father, King Viserys I (Paddy Considine).Carrying all the arrogant swagger of a medieval Old Etonian, Jason is easily recognisable as the ancestor of beloved Game of Thrones characters such as Cersei, Jaime and Tyrion Lannister.So, how does Jason relate to his Game of Thrones successors?Jason precedes Cersei, Jaime and Tyrion by roughly 200 yearsSer Jason attempts to woo Rhaenyra with...
TV SERIES
OK! Magazine

Hillary Clinton Ditches Her Pantsuit For Powder Blue Gown In Rare Red Carpet Appearance At 2022 Venice Film Festival

Dressed to impress! Hillary Clinton made a rare red carpet appearance at the 2022 Venice Film Festival on Wednesday, August 31. The former Secretary of State was all smiles while posing for the cameras as she arrived for the debut of Noah Baumbach's film White Noise, starring Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadle. As Hillary is not a regular attendee of international movie premieres, her appearance at the upscale entertainment event sparked confusion for fans. Some theorized her attendance may be connected to her and her daughter Chelsea's upcoming documentary detailing the inspiring life of Zarifa Ghafari, one of...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

House of the Dragon episode 3 ‘fixed’ George RR Martin’s ‘least favourite’ Game of Thrones scene

House of the Dragon just fixed what George RR Martin described as his “least favourite” Game of Thrones scene.The author, who was a consultant on GoT, is taking a much more hands-on approach with the recently released spin-off.It has already been noted how, in the first few episodes, there have been several changes to reflect book details that David Benioff and DB Weiss skipped while making GoT. Episode three of House of the Dragon had the most striking difference yet, which seemed to be an intentional way of correcting a scene Martin has been vocal about disliking.In fact, Martin...
TV SERIES
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is a billion-dollar bet Amazon shouldn’t be allowed to make

What would you do with a billion dollars? For most people, the question is so absurd as to be essentially meaningless. You could do it all. You could move into a mansion, eat only caviar, drink only champagne, hire a cadre of grovelling butlers and still have enough change left over to buy a respectable mid-size sports club. For a company like Amazon, however – or its multi-multibillionaire CEO, Jeff Bezos – a billion is a bit of a different proposition. That kind of money can buy you a wizard, a battalion of elves, and a few dozen hobbits.Back in...
TV & VIDEOS
Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg break unwanted Rotten Tomatoes record with new Netflix movie

Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg have broken a catastrophic record with their brand new Netflix movie.The actors star alongside together in Me Time, a buddy comedy film following a stay-at-home dad who goes on a wild weekend away with an old friend.While Hart’s films are not typically known for being acclaimed, Me Time appears to be particularly disliked.On review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, the film, at the time of writing, had a measly critic score of just seven per cent, positioning it as each actor’s lowest-rated film of all time.Typically on Rotten Tomatoes, there is a large difference between...
MOVIES
