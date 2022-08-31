ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transfer news LIVE: Man United confirm €100m Antony deal as Cristiano Ronaldo targets exit

By Jack Rathborn
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

The transfer window enters its final days and hours but Manchester United have made a huge move by confirming a deal with Ajax worth up to €100m for the Brazil winger Antony . The 22-year-old is set to become the second-most expensive transfer in United’s history and ends a long-running transfer saga, with Erik ten Hag now reunited with his forward from Eredivisie.

That could be it for United, but reports suggest Cristiano Ronaldo ’s future is still not settled. His agent Jorge Mendes is working around the clock to find a suitor, with Napoli and Sporting CP the final options if the Portuguese wants to return to Champions League football this season.

Elsewhere, West Ham continue to spend lavishly with 24-year-old Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta arriving from Lyon while Chelsea will be frantic in the final days with Wesley Fofana set to join from Leicester and links to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Anthony Gordon .

Follow all the latest news, rumours and done deals below.

