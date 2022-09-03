ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverton, WY

One Shot Antelope Hunt Announces 2022 New Hunt Teams

LANDER -Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon will be hosting the 78 th Annual One-Shot Antelope Hunt beginning Thursday, September 15 th . The One-Shot Antelope Hunt is the oldest invitational hunt in the country. It originated in Lander, WY and continues to be hosted in Lander every year since 1940. Through the years the event has continued to be a huge economic boost to the community and surrounding areas. As the oldest invitational hunt in the country, the longevity speaks volumes to the quality of the event.
LANDER, WY
Violent Summer Crime Continues In Riverton, Wyoming’s Felony Capital

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Already the felony capital of Wyoming, Riverton is seeing a crime wave this summer, its police chief said Thursday. In the past week alone, Riverton has had multiple alleged stabbings, an assault with a handgun, and a homicide investigation that began...
RIVERTON, WY
Labor Day Fire Claims Building and Contents: No Injuries

Around 8:00 P.M. on Labor Day, a building on S. 2nd St. West was reported to be on fire. Upon arriving the Riverton Fire Department found a warehouse engulfed in flames. The Fire appeared to start in the South Bay of the storage structure owned by Tim Shaw of Riverton who was on scene Tuesday morning to survey the damage and make the proper notifications. The storage bays are rented by independent businesses and private parties for storage and automotive work.
RIVERTON, WY
