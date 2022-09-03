LANDER -Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon will be hosting the 78 th Annual One-Shot Antelope Hunt beginning Thursday, September 15 th . The One-Shot Antelope Hunt is the oldest invitational hunt in the country. It originated in Lander, WY and continues to be hosted in Lander every year since 1940. Through the years the event has continued to be a huge economic boost to the community and surrounding areas. As the oldest invitational hunt in the country, the longevity speaks volumes to the quality of the event.

LANDER, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO