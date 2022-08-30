ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
93-year-old woman dead after seniors served dishwashing liquid at San Mateo senior living facility

 5 days ago

A 93-year-old woman was pronounced dead after police confirmed she ingested toxic chemicals at Atria senior living facility in San Mateo.

"I'm concerned that the level of care is not adequate because issues like this shouldn't happen. This is very major since it resulted in a death," said June Lee, Hillsborough resident.

We met Lee outside of the facility. She was planning to register her husband into this home this week.

"I will not consider this assisted living facility any longer," said Lee, adding, "Did they mention anything about the incident? No, the sales director did not mention the incident."

The incident took place on Sunday night. Atria's team said two other residents were also hospitalized. In their statement, they revealed what the toxic chemical was: "We can confirm three of our residents were recently transported to the hospital after mistakenly being served dishwashing liquid as drinking juice."

San Mateo's District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe confirmed San Mateo police brought this case to his attention Monday morning.

"At least at this point anyway, we concluded that whatever occurred we don't think at this point, doesn't mean we rule anything out, but at this point we don't think it was an intentional act by someone trying to harm people," said Wagstaffe.

If the current evident points to this not being intentional, then what happened? DA Wasgstaffe said negligence hasn't been ruled out.

"If it was people not being careful with the liquids and people suffered harm or death by it, that would be of course could be a very significant lawsuit out of it. Technically there is a thing in the criminal law called criminal negligence," said Wagstaffe.

This facility also confirmed they are conducting an internal investigation and the employees involved have been suspended for the time being.

Read Atria's full statement below:

"We can confirm three of our residents were recently transported to the hospital after mistakenly being served dishwashing liquid as drinking juice. We have been working with local authorities, who have informed us that one resident passed away. Our sincerest condolences are with the family.

When this occurred, our staff immediately contacted authorities, and the residents were transported to the hospital for evaluation and treatment. We are conducting our own internal investigation, and the employees involved have been suspended until this investigation concludes. We will continue working with the police and Department of Social Services to fully review and assess the incident, after which we will take additional actions as needed. The safety and well-being of our residents remain our top priorities at all times. Out of respect for the people involved, we cannot comment further."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0haQzTv800

Comments / 27

rodger Rodger
5d ago

As a former Dietary Manager of a SNF/Retirement Residence this is very a difficult thing to do. You have to go out of your way to make that mistake or your staff is so poorly trained that they can't read either language, English or Spanish. This also means you're storing dangerous chemicals near or with food items. Even liquid hand soap is obviously considered a dangerous chemical. Fortunately for me I had a very good staff to work with. I started out as a cook and went back to school at night to get certified as a Dietary Manager. So I had worked side by side with everyone at one point or another. I earned the respect of 95% of the staff. Some were just rotten people and were even disliked by they're co-workers. I eventually fired them for legitimate.

Reply
8
Laura Pietrzykowski
5d ago

There is NO WAY that was in error. These facilities are horrid and need close monitoring and full background checks and strict educational requirements for employees. Poor elderly people are just sitting ducks for abuse.

Reply(1)
8
Brenda Foster
5d ago

How does one "mistakenly" serve dishwashing liquid as juice? I'm sorry, but no bueno. This was a deliberate and heinous act.

Reply(1)
6
 

