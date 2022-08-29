Read full article on original website
wmsy
4d ago
And Joey wants to re-enter the horrible nuclear deal with Iran which will likely transfer $100'sB so they can continue to developing their drones from the technology they stole from us and give to Russia so we can send more weapons to Ukraine to counter our own technology. Wow, how can this get more bizarre?
Reply(1)
8
Related
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
US is sending Ukraine VAMPIRE rocket launchers that can turn a regular pickup truck into a drone killer
The latest US aid package to Ukraine includes a portable VAMPIRE rocket system. The VAMPIRE kit can be used on pickup trucks, turning them into mobile weapons platforms. "It is a significant capability," Stacie Pettyjohn of the Center for a New American Security said. Ukrainian forces will soon be able...
Ukrainian Forces Kill 82 Russians, Destroy 30 Units of Equipment: Report
Ukraine reported inflicting heavy damage on Russian forces during the first day of a major counteroffensive in southern Ukraine.
americanmilitarynews.com
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers
An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
americanmilitarynews.com
US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked
Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
Russia 'abandons 20,000 troops' near Kherson: 'Stupid orcs' cut off as commanders flee across river in the face of Ukrainian counter-attack, governor says
Russia has abandoned 20,000 troops near Kherson in the face of a Ukrainian counter-attack, the regional governor has claimed. Vitaly Kim said Russia is relocating command posts on the west bank of the Dnipro River to the east, leaving 'stupid orcs' - his term for Kremlin soldiers - behind. Ukraine...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Nuclear winter' from a US-Russia conflict would wipe out 63% of the world's population
More than 5 billion people — roughly 63% of the world's current population — would die of famine in the aftermath of a full-scale nuclear war between the United States, Russia and their allies, a new study has revealed. According to the researchers, the conflict would create widespread...
International Business Times
13,000 Belarus Ex-Military And Police To Join War In Ukraine; 'Key Motive' Is Money
Thousands of active and former Belarusian military and police members are expected to join the war in Ukraine to fight alongside the Russian army, a Ukrainian official said Thursday. Oleksii Hromov, head of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said at least...
John Bolton says he's 'embarrassed' that an Iranian Revolutionary Guard member offered the 'low price' of just $300,000 to assassinate him
The Department of Justice announced Thursday that Bolton, former national security advisor under Trump, was the target of a failed assassination plot.
Russia Missile Launch Goes Spectacularly Wrong in Video
The missile deviated off-course, and hit a district in the Russian city of Belgorod, Ukraine's military said.
Russian Spy in NASA T-Shirt Caught Hunting HIMARS, Ukraine Says
The "agent of the Russian Federation" was "hunting" for the positions of the Ukrainian HIMARS, officials said.
Putin’s troops tell Ukrainian workers at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to ‘take holiday’ sparking nuke disaster fears
VLADIMIR Putin's troops have told workers at Europe's biggest nuclear plant to "take holiday" - sparking fears of a nuke disaster. The Zaporizhzhia plant has been in the hands of Putin's forces since the early stages of the Ukraine war, with the world staring down the barrel of another radiation nightmare.
Drone strike hits Russia's Black Sea fleet in Ukraine's occupied Crimea
Russia’s naval headquarters for its Black Sea fleet in Ukraine’s occupied Crimea was hit by a drone Saturday, a Russian official said. The Moscow installed governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, took to Telegram to confirm the hit and said a drone crashed into the roof of the building.
Putin loses his 100th colonel as US says 80,000 Russian troops have been either killed or wounded during invasion of Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has now lost at least 100 colonels in the war in Ukraine, as the US says up to 80,000 Russian troops have been killed or wounded in the fighting. Lieutenant-Colonel Vitaly Tsikul, 36 and a tank commander, was confirmed dead by Russian media which showed footage of his funeral taking place in the town of Chebarkul, central Russia.
‘We realized that there’s no way we can return’: Russia’s best and brightest are leaving the country in record numbers. 6 young Russians explain why they left
"We realized that there's no way we can return to Russia anytime soon. Once we get in, we might not be able to get out."
Experts say the Russian hypersonic missile Kinzhal is not a 'hypersonic weapon.' Here's why
In March this year, the Russian Ministry of Defence announced that it had used its hypersonic Kinzhal missile during the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The announcement was nothing more than a marketing gimmick to pump Russia's position as a defense supplier, Sandboxx News reported last week. Hypersonic weapons are the...
Ukrainian Secret Agents Are Scaring the Kremlin Shitless With Deadly Explosions and Covert Poison Ops
Ukrainian saboteurs and special forces are said to be causing chaos against Russian targets behind enemy lines—with their most spectacular operation to date going off with a bang Tuesday. After a series of explosions ripped through a Russian air base on the occupied Crimean peninsula, the Russian defense ministry...
CNN
1M+
Followers
164K+
Post
949M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 20