ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Comments / 20

wmsy
4d ago

And Joey wants to re-enter the horrible nuclear deal with Iran which will likely transfer $100'sB so they can continue to developing their drones from the technology they stole from us and give to Russia so we can send more weapons to Ukraine to counter our own technology. Wow, how can this get more bizarre?

Reply(1)
8
Related
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Nuclear Weapon#Iranian#Russians#Uavs
The Independent

Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers

An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
POTUS
americanmilitarynews.com

US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked

Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Daily Mail

Putin loses his 100th colonel as US says 80,000 Russian troops have been either killed or wounded during invasion of Ukraine

Vladimir Putin has now lost at least 100 colonels in the war in Ukraine, as the US says up to 80,000 Russian troops have been killed or wounded in the fighting. Lieutenant-Colonel Vitaly Tsikul, 36 and a tank commander, was confirmed dead by Russian media which showed footage of his funeral taking place in the town of Chebarkul, central Russia.
MILITARY
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
164K+
Post
949M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy