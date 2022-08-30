Slain Greeley woman remembered as loving daughter, hard worker

Relatives & community members held a vigil on Monday to remember Angie Vega 02:37

Relatives and community members planned to honor the life of a woman police say was kidnapped and killed.

At NOCO Nutrition in Greeley, the doors remained closed and flowers piled up outside Monday ahead of a planned vigil. Each tribute was for Angelica Vega, known as "Angie" by her friends and family, a 22-year-old who customers could always count on.

"She loved her job," said Virginia Barragan, Vega's mother. "She loved greeting people and seeing how they would come in and wishing people to have a good day."

The family of Angelica 'Angie' Vega identified her as the victim of an overnight homicide in Greeley. She was 22 years old. Family photo

On Friday, Vega was set to close the family business when Greeley Police officers were called to a report of suspicious activity. When officers arrived, they found a store in disarray and a lot of blood but no Vega.

Two hours later, she was found dead inside her car at a nearby gas station.

Three days later, police still haven't shared what led them to Marcos Vallejos, the 24-year-old arrested and booked into Weld County Jail on charges of murder in the first degree and sexual assault. On Monday, a spokesman declined to comment on whether the suspect knew the victim.

Greeley Police Department

Speaking ahead of the vigil, Barragan spoke only about her daughter and the support her family has received since Friday.

"The support and the prayers we have gotten, they've been abundant," Barragan said. "We thank the community and our family friends."

Barragan called Vega a loving daughter who was passionate about food and dance. She was also working tirelessly to buy a home the family could live together in.

"She was working really hard towards that because she told me, 'Mommy, I'm never moving out,'" she said.

Barragan said her daughter also loved to bring people together, but not like this. Fighting back tears, she offered words of advice to others in the community: "Live like there's no tomorrow, love with all your heart, and forgive each other."