Tennis

Serena Williams’ Final Diamond-Encrusted U.S. Open Dress Revealed

By Andre Ellington
 4 days ago

Tennis legend Serena Williams debuted an instantly-iconic outfit during the last U.S. Open of her career on Monday, donning a figure skating-inspired dress with sheer sleeves and a six-layer skirt.

The Nike dress had donned diamonds and crystals embedded on the outside with a matching jacket and tote bag. The skirt is constructed of six layers to commemorate her six singles wins at the U.S. Open throughout her career , according to ESPN .

Williams was also wearing a pair of NikeCourt Flare 2 shoes which displayed a diamond swoosh sign with her initials “SW” in rose gold on the side of the shoe.

Throughout her career, Williams’ outfits have been a staple on the tennis court. She turned heads during the 2019 U.S. Open by donning a black short bodysuit , which was decidedly shorter and more daring than a controversial outfit she wore the year before. In 2018, Williams wore another bodysuit as an ode to Wakanda, the African-inspired world from the Marvel film “Black Panther.” That outfit, considered risqué at the time, got her banned by the French Open.

After earning 23 Grand Slam titles in the singles division, Williams will retire from the sport of tennis after the 2022 U.S. Open.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 155

Gemini
4d ago

a lot of adjectives used here regarding Serena. When I look at Serena,I see a person who has come up from what could have been a disasterous life to what God has blessed her with the guidance from her father. Whatever money she's earned didn't come easy. She has chosen to leave tennis on her terms and I'm sure the hatred people show towards her is not gonna faze her one bit

Reply(20)
41
Jojozar
4d ago

She just doesn't dress to impress ... She dresses to WIN!!! She really is pumped for this year's U.S. 🇺🇸 Tournament. So I just hope and pray that she receives the trophy.🏆 Not only for her but for her baby girl too.

Reply
12
Christina Correale Buchner
5d ago

You NEVER. Hear a word about any charity work this family ever does…..only the money and frankly the arrogance of this family and the money they make and waste on themselves. They came Compton, CA, a slum and frankly they still act and conduct themselves like there from the slums

Reply(46)
33
Serena Williams
