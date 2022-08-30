ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Trump Demands To Be Declared President Nearly 2 Years After Election

By Mary Papenfuss
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lLhXS_0haKKxoH00

If anyone needed more evidence of Donald Trump ’s mind-bending view of reality, on Monday he demanded to be declared president — nearly two years after the election he decisively lost.

But he was also open to another option. In a “minimal” alternative “solution,” someone (probably not President Joe Biden ) must “immediately” launch a do-over election, he said in a message on Truth Social.

“Declare the rightful winner or — and this would be the minimal solution —declare the 2020 Election irreparably compromised and have a new Election, immediately!” Trump wrote.

Conspiracist podcaster Alex Jones said he was ready to vote for Trump in such an election . When Trump “does something like this, it makes me love him even more,” Jones added.

Constitutional expert and Harvard Law Professor Lawrence Tribe quipped that if Trump is trying for an “insanity defense” against the various investigations against him, “it won’t work.”

Trump continues to use “Hunter Biden’s laptop” as justification for his wild demands to completely upend a legitimate election. The former president has boosted unsubstantiated claims repeatedly accusing Biden and his son Hunter of corruption, after Hunter’s laptop ended in the hands of the FBI.

Trump and right-wing media have been flogging revelations last week by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on the podcast of right-winger Joe Rogan that the FBI had warned the company should be “ on high alert ” about expected “Russian propaganda” ahead of the 2020 election.

When asked if the Department of Justice specifically mentioned Hunter Biden’s laptop, Zuckerberg responded: “No.” But he said that Facebook decided then to limit the newsfeed ranking of Hunter Biden stories by Rupert Murdoch’s New York Post for a few days while fact-checkers determined whether or not they were true .

Meta, Facebook’s parent company, pointed out in a statement last week that there was nothing new in the Zuckerberg interview. The “FBI shared general warnings about foreign interference — nothing specific about Hunter Biden,” Meta noted.

The FBI said that while it provided companies with “foreign threat indicators to help them protect their platforms,” it “ cannot ask or direct companies to take action on information received.”

Fears were raised about Russia during the 2020 election after the DOJ﻿ and a bipartisan Senate report determined that the Kremlin interfered in the 2016 presidential election to denigrate Hillary Clinton and support Trump, largely through social media.

But Trump is now claiming that the FBI intentionally “buried” Hunter Biden information before the 2020 election to hurt him.

In fact, two Republican-led Senate committees just six weeks before the election released a controversial report criticizing Hunter Biden for serving on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma while his father was vice president — but could find no evidence of any legal violation.

While they served as White House senior advisers, Ivanka Trump obtained trademarks from the Chinese government for future businesses, and Jared Kushner’s family was arranging green cards in exchange for hefty Chinese investments in the family business.

Kushner also obtained $2 billion from Saudi Arabia’s sovereign fund for his brand new investment fund a year after he left his father-in-law’s administration, which provided weapons and high praise to the controversial kingdom.

Neither has been investigated for any conflict of interest issues in those cases.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 546

Ed Goode
5d ago

Business as usual, Trump is just trying to fleece the flock. All you Trumpers, be sure to send him more of your money. He would never lie to you…

Reply(85)
211
Dee Miller
5d ago

we have to vote these Republican control freaks out, look at him! and Hawley, Cruz, and Graham who is calling for another insurrection if agent orange is charged.. this maga cult has to go. vote blue down the ballot

Reply(20)
182
Smartaleck
5d ago

Hannity and his assembly of d students are bashing the FBI and the rest of the Justice Department right as I post this. They are making veiled attempts against America's thirst for normalcy as some kind of revenge against Trump. Trump is only the head of the snake now. He has created a country destroying inigma within our democracy. AND WE ARE STILL A DEMOCRACY!

Reply(10)
100
Related
The List

Joe Biden's Approval Rating Just Took A Serious Turn

Nearly one in five Americans are saddled with student debt, according to The Washington Post. With current interest rates for undergraduates starting at 4.99%, these debts continue to grow even as the debtor attempts to pay them off (via NerdWallet). While former presidents have made efforts to reduce this debt, no one has offered loan forgiveness — until now. President Joe Biden made a historic announcement, proclaiming that nearly 43 million Americans are eligible for at least $10,000 worth of student loan forgiveness. Some people will even have their student debt completely eliminated. Furthermore, the COVID-era student loan payment pause has been extended a final time until 2023 (via The Washington Post).
BUSINESS
SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Joe Rogan
Person
Rupert Murdoch
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jared Kushner
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Eric Trump repeats false claim that his father was first US president in history not to start a war

Eric Trump reupped the old mistruth that his father was the first president in US history to not start a war while in office. This false statement, which became so widely repeated in 2021 it prompted multiple news outlets to conduct fact-checks disproving the claim, was parroted by the former president’s son during a Wednesday appearance on Newsmax. “He’s anti-war … he didn’t want to go to war,” Eric Trump told host Eric Bolling of his father. “He’s the first president in the United States history that didn’t start a war.”In 2021, Reuters and several other news outlets produced...
POTUS
The Independent

Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers

An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trump Family#Fbi#Truth Social#Harvard
MSNBC

Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago search was perfectly petty

UPDATE: (Aug. 12, 2022, 2:05 p.m. ET): NBC News on Friday obtained a copy of the warrant used in the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, as well as the related property receipt. The FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents in the search, according to the documents.
POTUS
The Independent

Jared Kushner mistakenly says ‘before I came into office’ during Fox News interview

Jared Kushner made a minor slip of the tongue while promoting his memoir, which mistakenly made it seem as though the former senior White House adviser had actually been the most senior figure in the Oval Office.While appearing on Fox & Friends to promote his new memoir, Breaking History, Mr Kushner made a seemingly innocuous swapping of a first-person pronoun – “I” – with what he likely intended to be his father-in-law’s name when he was discussing his role in the Trump administration as the Middle East point man.“You take the Middle East, the conventional thinking from John Kerry...
CELEBRITIES
The Atlantic

Trump’s Second Term Would Look Like This

Ever since the U.S. Senate failed to convict Donald Trump for his role in the January 6 insurrection and disqualify him from running for president again, a lot of people, myself included, have been warning that a second Trump term could bring about the extinction of American democracy. Essential features of the system, including the rule of law, honest vote tallies, and orderly succession, would be at risk.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Hill

Trump accuses ‘crazy’ former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao of trying to ‘get rich on China’

Former President Trump on Saturday called his former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao “crazy” and accused her and her family of working to “get rich on China.”. Trump’s attack came in a Truth Social post knocking Chao’s husband, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), for saying the GOP might face a tight race to flip the Senate, in part due to “candidate quality.”
POTUS
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
Business Insider

Trump's ex-chief of staff said it's hard to understand how such highly classified documents ended up at Mar-a-Lago and that they are 'not accidentally moved anywhere'

Some of items recovered at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were classified TS/SCI, court records said. Mick Mulvaney said such records are so "serious" that folks are supposed to track their location. "It's really hard to understand how it gets there in the first place," Mulvaney said of Mar-a-Lago. A former chief of...
POTUS
The Independent

Fox News host stone-faced as guest lists sensitive documents Trump could have been holding at Mar-a-Lago

Fox News host Jesse Waters appeared stone-faced as author and journalist Ronald Kessler listed the possible sensitive documents that could have been held at Mar-a-Lago by former President Donald Trump. Mr Kessler, 78, the author of The Secrets of the FBI and other non-fiction books about the White House, the CIA, and the Secret Service, appeared on Fox News on Thursday. “The level of classification that we're talking about here for these documents, beyond top secret, beyond Sensitive Compartmented, that could very well include the plans for counterstriking against Russia in the event of a nuclear attack,” Mr Kessler...
POTUS
HuffPost

HuffPost

137K+
Followers
8K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy