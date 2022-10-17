All American: Homecoming season 2 — next episode info, cast and everything we know about the collegiate-based drama

For those viewers that couldn’t get enough of the popular All American spin-off series, here’s some good news. All American: Homecoming season 2 has arrived.

Given how the freshman season ended, there are a lot of questions about what happens next in the lives of these undergrads. For example, Simone Hicks (Geffri Maya) has now been promoted to an active player on the Bringston tennis team with the injury of Thea (Camille Hyde). How will she fare under the pressure of the spotlight? Perhaps more importantly from a drama standpoint, how will she move past the reignited tension that currently exists between her and Thea? Plus, what happens with that tension as it becomes more about Damon (Peyton 'Alex' Smith) and less about a spot on the tennis team?

Here’s everything we know about All American: Homecoming season 2.

When is the next episode of All American: Homecoming season 2?

All American: Homecoming season 2 premiered on Monday, October 10, and the second kicked off with a bang. Not only did Damon decide to transfer schools, but he also got into a blowup with Simone's ex Jordan. Speaking of Simone, she looks to have quite the uphill battle in trying to retain her spot on the tennis team.

The brand new episode titled "No Love" airs on Monday, October 17, at 9 pm ET/PT after a brand new episode of All American . Here is the episode synopsis:

"Simone finds herself once again at odds with her teammates. Damon is stressed about how his decision will affect those around him. Keisha is all in on her new dance major, but she must overcome a roadblock that she didn't anticipate."

Check out the episode promo of what's to come.

What is All American: Homecoming season 2 about?

Based on what happened in the finale of the freshman season we have a pretty good idea of what’s to come.

As previously mentioned, Simone is now a starting player on the Bringston University tennis team. However, this was a position that was acquired following the injury of her frenemy Thea, and Thea didn’t let Simone forget that in the finale. Given that Thea also knows her boyfriend Damon has a thing for Simone and vice versa, there are definitely going to be some explosive moments between the two ladies in the forthcoming episodes.

Speaking of Damon, having found out that he is the full-biological brother of his college bestie JR (Sylvester Powell), and that his biological father forced his biological mother to give him up as a child, his head is a bit all over the place. So much so in fact, that he was willing to go play baseball for a rival university in the finale. Will he actually go through with it? That’s to be determined.

Other storylines worth paying close attention to are the emergence of Amara (Kelly Jenrette) in her new dean position, Cam (Mitchell Edwards) trying to figure out how he’s going to pay for school and Coach Turner (Cory Hardrict) attempting to work on his mental health journey and recovery.

All American: Homecoming season 2 cast

All of the series regulars from season 1 are back for season 2 and are as follows:

Geffri Maya ( Snowfall ) as Simone Hicks

Peyton Alex Smith ( Legacies ) as Damon Sims

Kelly Jenrette ( Limetown ) as Amara Patterson

Cory Hardrict ( The Chi ) as Coach Marcus Turner

Sylvester Powell ( Five Points ) as Jessie 'JR' Raymond

Camille Hyde ( The Fix ) as Thea Mays

Netta Walker ( Chicago Fire ) as Keisha McCalla

Rhoyle Ivy King ( Pose ) as Nathaniel Harden

Mitchell Edwards ( Spinning Out ) as Cam Watkins

All American: Homecoming season 2 trailer

The CW has officially released the season 2 trailer, and to our surprise, both Spencer (Daniel Ezra) and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) make an appearance. Perhaps the Jordan/Simone story isn't quite over.

How to watch All American: Homecoming season 2

All American: Homecoming is an original series of The CW network, and new episodes premiere directly on the television channel. Those that don’t have traditional cable/satellite TV can still watch season 2 episodes live as they air with a subscription to live streaming TV services such as FuboTV , Hulu Live with TV and YouTube TV . Additionally, new episodes become available to stream on-demand the day after they premiere via The CW app . The app is not only free, but it also doesn’t require you to log in.

For UK would-be fans, once we get official word as to when the series is set to premiere in the UK, we’ll be sure to pass along the upsate.