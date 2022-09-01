13-year-old injured, student in custody after shooting at East Oakland school, police say

A 13-year-old is recovering after being shot at Madison Park Academy in East Oakland Monday afternoon.

Police say the shooter was then taken into custody.

From the view of ABC7 News' chopper, dozens of community members could be seen outside Madison Park Academy shortly after the 13-year-old boy was shot, then a 12-year-old boy taken into custody.

"Officers were able to quickly and safely take the shooter into custody, as well as provide medical aid to the student," said Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong.

Officers have not explained the circumstances behind the shooting, but parents and community members are concerned.

Karina Sanchez has a daughter who was going to school at Madison Park but opted to transfer her daughter due to safety concerns. In fact, she picked up her daughter for the last time, 20 to 30 minutes before Monday's shooting.

"When I heard her voice this morning, it sounded like a plea for help and it gave me a chill, and definitely, I felt well if she's not feeling safe, then I have to do something," said Sanchez.

Selena Wilson and Landon Hill run the East Oakland Youth Development Center. On Monday, they talked with their middle school age students about what had happened at Madison Park.

"We do have kids who are afraid to go from point A to point B. That something could happen on their way home from school to the center, we have kids that are afraid to sleep to close to the window because a bullet might come through it," said Wilson.

Wilson says that, sadly, she and many of the kids are not shocked by what happened Monday. She believes that systemic oppression and barriers are the root cause of much of the recent violence seen across the Bay Area.

"We cannot sustain this kind of extreme income wealth gap we have in the Bay Area and not expect crime to go up as well, because you literally have people who are in desperate situations doing desperate things to survive," said Wilson.

"If they don't feel secure and safe to come and tell you what's going on, you know they are going to go and feel secure and safe with somebody else that's gonna definitely give them a gun," said Sanchez.

As for that 13-year-old who was shot, at last check doctors tell police that he is in stable condition. Madison Park Academy is back in session on Tuesday.