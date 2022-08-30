Same-day arrest made in stabbing that killed 16-year-old in San Jose, police say

San Jose police officers have made an arrest in Saturday morning's early double stabbing near Quimby Road and Caraston Way.

Officers arrived at 1:36 a.m. on Saturday and found two people suffering from at least one stab would each.

A 16-year-old male suffered a life-threatening injury and died at the hospital. His death marked the city's 26th homicide of 2022.

The teen victim has been identified as Sunny Suy

The second victim was an adult male, who was also transported to the hospital.

SJPD said the motive and circumstances surrounding the early morning stabbing are still under investigation.

In the hours that followed the deadly stabbing, SJPD identified their primary suspect in the homicide. At 10:45 a.m. on the day of the incident, 18-year-old Michael Obiols was located and taken into custody near his home on Remington Way in San Jose.

SJPD said the department's homicide investigators have solved 24 of the City's 26 homicides this year alone.