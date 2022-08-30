ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Same-day arrest made in stabbing that killed 16-year-old in San Jose, police say

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DwIKm_0haHGYMj00

San Jose police officers have made an arrest in Saturday morning's early double stabbing near Quimby Road and Caraston Way.

Officers arrived at 1:36 a.m. on Saturday and found two people suffering from at least one stab would each.

ALSO: Family says SJ teen was fatally stabbed by friend while allegedly defending another

A 16-year-old male suffered a life-threatening injury and died at the hospital. His death marked the city's 26th homicide of 2022.

The teen victim has been identified as Sunny Suy

The second victim was an adult male, who was also transported to the hospital.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Teen dies after being stabbed in San Jose, police say; city's 26th homicide of year

SJPD said the motive and circumstances surrounding the early morning stabbing are still under investigation.

In the hours that followed the deadly stabbing, SJPD identified their primary suspect in the homicide. At 10:45 a.m. on the day of the incident, 18-year-old Michael Obiols was located and taken into custody near his home on Remington Way in San Jose.

SJPD said the department's homicide investigators have solved 24 of the City's 26 homicides this year alone.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Detective Sergeant Barragan #4106 or Detective Ramirez #4201 of the SJPD Homicide Unit via email: 4106@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4201@sanjoseca.gov.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0haHGYMj00

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Bay Area

Suspect in San Jose Fatal Shooting Arrested Near Mexican Border

A suspect wanted in connection to a deadly San Jose shooting was arrested Friday morning while trying to flee the country, officials said. The shooting, which was reported Thursday night at a strip mall on the 1100 block of East William Street, left a woman dead and a man hospitalized. It marked San Jose's 27th homicide this year.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose homicide suspect captured trying to escape into Mexico

SAN JOSE -- A woman was killed and a man wounded Thursday night in a San Jose shooting, triggering a statewide manhunt that ended with the California Highway Patrol arresting the suspect as he tried to flee into Mexico at the San Ysidro border crossing.San Jose police said officers responded to a call reporting a shooting in the 1100 block of East William Street at 10:31 p.m. Once at the scene, the officers discovered two victims suffering from at least one gunshot wound each.The woman was declared dead at the scene. Her identity was being withheld pending the notification of her next of kin. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and expected to survive.In the hours since the shooting, San Jose detectives developed information about a possible suspect and initiated a statewide search.That search ended Friday morning with an arrest by the CHP of the male suspect at the San Ysidro border crossing. The suspect's name has not been released.No other information was immediately available.The death was San Jose's  27th homicide of the year.  At this time last year, police had investigated 24 homicides in the city.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#Violent Crime#Remington Way
FOX40

Stockton homicide suspect arrested in Bay Area by Marshals

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police said a suspect was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on Aug. 11.  The suspect was identified as 43-year-old Leonard Allen Alexander. According to police, Alexander allegedly shot and killed a 23-year-old man near a Golden 1 Credit Union on Pacific Avenue.  Police said he was […]
STOCKTON, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas attempted murder suspect arrested in Seaside

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside Police said they assisted Salinas Police by arresting a man Wednesday wanted for various felony crimes. Seaside Police said they were made aware of Jaymes Maurice Lambert, 38, last week. He was wanted for suspected attempted murder in Salinas. A Seaside Police officer called Lambert, recognized him from previous contact, and The post Salinas attempted murder suspect arrested in Seaside appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
ABC10

Suspect arrested in deadly Stockton Golden 1 Credit Union shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — Authorities said the suspect in a deadly Stockton shooting at the Golden 1 Credit Union is behind bars. The Stockton Police Department said Laonard Allen Alexander, 43, was arrested in connection to the deadly shooting Thursday. Police said he was taken into custody in San Pablo, California without incident.
STOCKTON, CA
sanjoseinside.com

U.S. Judge Hands Down Four-year Sentence for 23 Robberies in Santa Clara County and East Bay

A Union City man was sentenced Thursday to 48 months in federal prison for multiple robberies of small stores and gas stations in Santa Clara County and East Bay communities. Nelson Enrike Ramirez, 41, of Union City, California, was charged in December 2021 with committing robberies in November 2020 of a 7-Eleven convenience store in Campbell and a 7-Eleven in Fremont.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KION News Channel 5/46

Police: Two arrested in Monterey for DUI and two ghost guns

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey Police said two men were arrested Monday after a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle. Nicholas Liang was found to be driving while under the influence of alcohol, said police. He was arrested and charged with DUI. Liang's passenger Adam Tran was smoking marijuana and was found to be carrying two The post Police: Two arrested in Monterey for DUI and two ghost guns appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police release photos of vehicle possibly tied to triple homicide

OAKLAND, Calif. - As Oakland police investigators work to solve a triple homicide that occurred last week, they shared photos of a vehicle sought in connection with the crime. Investigators believe a Chevrolet Caprice may be tied to the case as it was seen leaving the area around the time of the shooting on Aug. 26.
OAKLAND, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Deputies: Man arrested in Aptos parking lot for selling narcotics

APTOS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said a man was arrested while selling illegal narcotics to a minor, according to deputies. Suspect Benjamin Reynolds was contacted at the Safeway parking lot in Aptos. He had on him numerous baggies of cocaine, marijuana, and psilocybin mushrooms, all of which were packaged for sale, The post Deputies: Man arrested in Aptos parking lot for selling narcotics appeared first on KION546.
APTOS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

DEPUTIES: A ‘trove’ of stolen property recovered from a Pebble Beach burglary. One person arrested

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - Monterey County Detectives say they recovered a ‘trove’ of property after a Pebble Beach burglary. Detectives with the Property Crimes Unit followed up on a home burglary there. They located a house on the 1100 block of W. Alisal Street in Salinas. After serving a warrant there, investigators say they found The post DEPUTIES: A ‘trove’ of stolen property recovered from a Pebble Beach burglary. One person arrested appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Morgan Hill police release more evidence in 2021 homicide investigation

MORGAN HILL (CBS SF/BCN) – To further efforts in a year-old homicide investigation, Morgan Hill police released two photographs of parties detectives hope to identify with the public's help    One photo is of a person they hope the public can identify, and the other is an updated version of a vehicle believed to be connected to the shooting death of Humberto Cossio on July 20, 2021.The 33-year-old Cossio was shot and killed as he was walking south through the intersection of Monterey Road and Spring Avenue.Police said they believe Cossio had been engaged in a verbal confrontation with a group of individuals on Ciolino Avenue, but no suspects have yet been identified.Police did make some progress on the case following the department's release Aug. 14 of a photograph of a white Nissan Sentra believed to have been used by the suspect or suspects during the shooting. The department has received dozens of tips and anonymous information related to this case. Police urge anyone who may have information to contact Detective Adrian Sapien at (669) 253-4995 or email Adrian.Sapien@morganhill.ca.gov.Anonymous tips can be left at https://www.morgan-hill.ca.gov/FormCenter/Police-14/Morgan-Hill-Crime-Stoppers-88 or 1 (800) 222-TIPS.
MORGAN HILL, CA
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
65K+
Followers
9K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy