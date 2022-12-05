ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Did VPR’s Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz Breakup? Everything We Know About Their Divorce

Over for good. Vanderpump Rules stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz finalized their divorce in October 2022, Life & Style confirmed, three years after they tied the knot during a televised wedding. Fans were saddened to learn that the first and longest-lasting Vanderpump Rules couple called it quits, but why did they break up? Keep reading to find out.

When Did Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz Split?

Katie filed her divorce documents at the Van Nuys Courthouse East in March 2022, according to Los Angeles County Superior Court case information viewed by Life & Style at the time.

The “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcaster had previously broken the news of their split via Instagram one week prior, as breakup rumors were swirling after she was spotted without her wedding ring.

“After 12 years on an adventure through life together, Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose,” her statement read. “We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain, and we cherish our friendship. Although we may be on different paths we will continue to love and support one another’s happiness.”

The Tom Tom co-owner released his own statement the same day, alongside throwback photos of the duo. “Well, this sucks. How am I supposed to capture 12 years of love in a f–-kin canned Instagram caption?” his caption read. “What picture am I supposed to use? Is there a go-to break up font?” he continued.

“We had some of the most blissful, romantic, fun times humanly possible over the course of our relationship. I’m talking heaven-on-earth-level joy. She taught me so much about love and being a better partner.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oKMnn_0haGxnYC00

Why Did Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz Split?

The reality personality went deep into her marital troubles during an April appearance on the “We Met at Acme” podcast hosted by Lindsey Metselaar . According to Katie, her needs weren’t being acknowledged or fulfilled in the marriage, which led to mental and emotional health struggles.

"I wasn't able to pinpoint it yet because I wasn't able to admit or realize yet that it could be my relationship," she said. "I didn't want to, because obviously I was in love with him, and he was the person I wanted to be with. It's just a really hard thing to come to terms with."

What Happened to Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz's Home?

Katie posted an emotional Instagram caption in June alongside a photo of herself sitting in the empty home that she and Tom lived in before their split. While admitting that the “goodbye” hurt “a lot,” the Bravolebrity shared her favorite moments while living in the house.

“The emotions and words are hard to pin down. Closing this chapter on my life feels like attending my own funeral. But I’m very much alive,” her  caption read. “Thank you house for being the coziest brightest home, for the memories, for being my sanctuary, for letting me dress you up like a hallmark movie set at Christmas and for being OURS. I’m going to miss coming home .”

Have Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz Moved On Since Their Split?

The Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner reportedly hooked up with VPR costar Raquel Leviss at Scheana Shay 's wedding in August.

“Apparently there was some heavy drinking involved,” an insider told Us Weekly at the time while admitting they heard “through the grapevine” that “more happened” between the reality stars.

Reps for Tom and Raquel did not immediately respond to Life & Style 's requests for comment. A rep for Katie had "no comment" when reached by Life & Style 's request for comment regarding Tom and Raquel's hookup.

Though they have yet to comment on their fling, Tom previously admitted that she was “cool as f--k,” during an appearance on Scheana's “Schenanigans” podcast that aired in August.

“I was so caught up in my own little world and I was married — I never took time to get to know Raquel,” he said. “She was always cool. I just never really took [the] time to invest in her."

Prior to the wedding hookup situation, Tom and Katie noted that they had remained friendly after their split. Tom gushed over his amicable split from his ex during an August appearance on Katie’s podcast while raving that they did a “damn good job” divorcing one another.

“We're still hanging out, not in an unhealthy, exorbitant way, but we give each other space, boundaries," he shared. "We're still buddies, we still check in on each other."

As for Katie, she’s been casually dating. “I've just been like kind of going out, flirting, hanging out, just taking it not too seriously,” Katie said during a December 4, 2022, episode of “The Papaya” podcast, noting she’s “having a good time.”

Are Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz Divorced?

The reality stars officially reached a settlement in their divorce on September 19, according to court documents obtained by Life & Style . The former couple waived any claims to current or future spousal support and noted that there was an uncontested agreement dividing their shared assets. Their divorce was finalized on October 12, 2022.

What Has Katie Maloney Publicly Said About Her Divorce From Tom?

Katie revealed she is “proud of herself” for making the decision to file for divorce from Tom during a December 2022 appearance on “The Papaya” podcast.

“Everyone, whether they watched us or they're close to us, witnessed us go through so much for so long and for all the reasons that I left my marriage or wanted to end my marriage were the same reasons I stuck around” she explained.

The Bravo star added, “They would say like, ‘Katie, he doesn't have your back. Do you really wanna put up with this?’”

