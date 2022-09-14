ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Reuters
Reuters
 1 hour ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HPFzH_0haEjDTC00

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) believed from the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that BioNTech SE (22UAy.DE) used its intellectual property in producing a rival vaccine, Chief Executive Stephane Bancel said on Wednesday. read more

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, click on COVID-19: MacroVitals for a case tracker and summary of news. https://amers2.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1775942723

ASIA-PACIFIC

* New Zealand scrapped mask-wearing rules and vaccine mandates on Monday, bringing an end to some of the toughest COVID-19 pandemic rules in the world about two years after they were put in place. read more

* China reported 1,062 new COVID-19 infections on Sept. 13, of which 237 were symptomatic and 825 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday. read more

EUROPE

* Sweden's government said it would donate 500,000 vaccines developed by Pfizer (PFE.N) and BioNTech (22UAy.DE) to Ukraine.

* A German court sentenced a 50-year-old man to life for murdering a petrol station worker who insisted he follow rules and wear a mask to prevent the spread of COVID. read more

* The World Health Organisation expects a rise in COVID-19 in Ukraine to peak in October, possibly bringing hospitals close to their capacity threshold, WHO's director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday. read more

AMERICAS

* Asking the world to prioritise saving lives in the world's poorest countries is increasingly challenging in a world still rocked by the COVID-19 pandemic, the threat of climate change, rising energy costs and the war in Ukraine, according to Bill Gates. read more

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR.O) will advance global phase 3 registrational study of Bemnifosbuvir in high-risk non-hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

* The European Medical Agency's (EMA) CHMP approved a new manufacturing site for the active substance of vaccine Valneva.

* Novavax (NVAX.O) and Serum Institute of India announced full product registration in South Africa of Novavax COVID-19 vaccine.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Asian stocks tumbled on Wednesday as U.S. data dashed hopes for an immediate peak in inflation, although the dollar paused its relentless run against the yen as Japan gave its strongest signal yet it was unhappy with the currency's sharp declines. read more

* Business confidence of Japanese manufacturers retreated in September from a seven-month high, while service firms' sentiment fell to a five-month low, as unyielding cost pressures hit the corporate sector, the Reuters Tankan poll showed. read more

* Lower fuel prices caused an unexpected fall in British consumer price inflation in August, official figures showed on Wednesday, offering some relief to households and the Bank of England after the CPI rate hit a 40-year high. read more

Compiled by Rashmi Aich and Alessandro Parodi; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 31

Ann Sarantos
14d ago

Covid is not over and variant’s gives long Covid. This administration has cut testing. Data is off and home test results can’t be counted. Corrupt and dangerous president

Reply(2)
6
ron harding
14d ago

we the people oppose any of the garbage that you put out. you few dictators in the crowd of God's people will put you down and turn our backs on you.

Reply
2
Related
Daily Mail

Most Chinese adults say the world should show the country more respect and the US 'regularly bullies' Beijing, study finds

More than half of Chinese adults believe the US is a 'bully' and say the world should show China more respect, according to a new survey. The poll conducted by business intelligence company Morning Consult across a nationally representative group of 1,000 people found 67 percent of those questioned felt their country was being disrespected by foreign powers.
FOREIGN POLICY
UPI News

India makes rare accusation against China over Taiwan dispute

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The government of India has condemned China for its actions in the Taiwan Strait, marking a rare accusation from a country that already has issues with Beijing along its own border. India's High Commission in Sri Lanka made the accusation to China's ambassador to Sri Lanka...
INDIA
Fortune

‘Each passing day life is becoming unbearable’: How Putin’s war in Ukraine is wreaking economic havoc from Pakistan to Sri Lanka and destabilizing governments worldwide

Chinthamba Gama, who runs a small business in the African country of Malawi that is involved in fish farming, raising livestock, and growing crops like maize, chilies, and beans, is more than ready for Russia’s war on Ukraine to end. “I hope that by the grace of God, something will happen,” he told Fortune.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avir#Pharmaceuticals#Factbox Latest#German#Who
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Country
India
Country
Sweden
Country
Japan
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
The Hill

Could China invade South Korea after Taiwan?

Taiwan and South Korea both invite comparisons with Ukraine. If Russia’s President Vladimir Putin could order his troops into his neighbor with impunity, surely China’s President Xi Jinping might finally decide to recover Taiwan, the island province that has remained staunchly independent ever since Mao Zedong’s Red Army finished his conquest of the mainland in 1949.
POLITICS
The Independent

Priti Patel signs deal to send ‘foreign criminals’ back to Pakistan

Priti Patel has signed a deal to send “foreign criminals and immigration offenders” from the UK back to Pakistan.The Home Secretary met with Pakistan’s interior secretary, Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, and high commissioner to the UK, Moazzam Ahmad Khan, to sign the reciprocal agreement on Wednesday.I make no apology for removing dangerous foreign criminals and immigration offenders who have no right to remain in the UKPriti PatelMs Patel said: “I make no apology for removing dangerous foreign criminals and immigration offenders who have no right to remain in the UK.“The British public have quite rightly had enough of people abusing our...
IMMIGRATION
The Associated Press

Philippines ending compulsory mask wearing outdoors

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has approved a recommendation to end the mandatory wearing of face masks outdoors across the country more than two years after it was imposed at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, top officials said Wednesday. The Philippines and Myanmar are the last countries in Southeast Asia still requiring the compulsory wearing of masks outdoors, Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos said, adding the change in the country’s masking policy will take effect after Marcos Jr. issues an executive order. A study showed the lifting of the mandatory requirement in other countries has not led to an alarming upsurge in infections when people continue to take precautions, he said. Abalos appealed to people to keep maintaining distance and washing hands and urged the elderly and those afflicted with other illnesses to continue wearing mask outdoors.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

India is quietly laying claim to economic superpower status

The rise of China has been the biggest story in the global economy in recent decades. But amid concern about its stumbling property market and global fears about inflation, the emergence of its neighbour, India, as a potential new economic superpower may be going under the radar. You won’t find...
ECONOMY
maritime-executive.com

Entrepreneur May Sell Strategic Pacific Islands to Chinese Interests

A private Australian businessman is preparing to sell a chain of 21 coral atolls located some 500 nm to the northeast of Cairns, Australia - to Chinese interests. Ian Gowrie-Smith, a retired entrepreneur who had a hand in oil, gas, mining and pharmaceutical ventures over the decades, is the owner of the Conflict Islands in Papua New Guinea. Located between the Solomon Sea and the Coral Sea, the small island chain is home to 30 permanent inhabitants, a turtle conservation program, a small resort, and enough land for a 3,000-meter strategic runway.
WORLD
Markets Insider

Germany is reportedly working on a new trade policy to reduce dependence on China, as economy minister says the country can't allow itself to be 'blackmailed'

Germany is drafting a new trade policy to reduce dependence on China, according to Reuters. "We cannot allow ourselves to be blackmailed," German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said. China is Germany's top trade partners, with overall trade volume climbing to 245 billion euros last year. Germany is reportedly working on...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine worked to secure territory reclaimed from occupying Russian forces in a swift counter-offensive and reiterated plans to win back all occupied regions, as U.S. President Joe Biden predicted "a long haul" ahead. read more.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

590K+
Followers
354K+
Post
271M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy