Military

Stanley Paige
5d ago

sure hope authorities get to the bottom of this wiping of the phones, after they were ordered to retain all communications!

Guest
5d ago

ya know, Had they taken the President where he wanted to go, maybe things wouldn't have gotten so bad at the Capitol. Trump would have been the only man to calm things down. Has ANYONE even Thought about that Possibility???

Jed Clampit
5d ago

Any time a witness pays big money to hire an attorney, then there's more to it than just a witness. If I witnessed something and they wanted me to testify to what I saw or heard, I sure as hell wouldn't hire an attorney. Of course, if I was involved in the crime, then I sure as hell would hire an attorney.

Vice

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Trump's former lawyer Alan Dershowitz says the Justice Department has 'enough evidence to indict' former president, but won't because it's not worse than Hillary Clinton's email scandal

Alan Dershowitz said the Justice Department has 'enough evidence to indict Trump,' but won't do so, because it's not worse than Hillary Clinton’s handling of State Department emails. The former lawyer for both Jeffrey Epstein and President Trump based his claim on what the calls the 'Nixon-Clinton standards.'. He...
POTUS
The Independent

Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
FLORIDA STATE
Mother Jones

The Psychiatrist Who Warned Us That Donald Trump Would Unleash Violence Was Absolutely Right

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On the afternoon of February 1, 2016, as Iowa voters prepared for that evening’s caucuses, Bandy Lee sat by the bedside of her mother, who was terminally ill with cancer. An assistant professor of clinical psychiatry at Yale, Lee had been too preoccupied with her mother’s condition to pay attention to the nascent presidential race, so she was taken aback when she saw footage of a Donald Trump rally airing on the hospital room’s small TV. What shocked her was the way Trump interacted with the crowd. “He said something about how his supporters should knock the crap out of hecklers,” she recalls, “and that if they did, he would pay their legal bills.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Former Trump staffer claims she found classified information in the women's restroom and said it was a 'known thing' that aides were sloppy with documents

Former Trump staffer Olivia Troye recalled finding classified documents left in the women's room of a bathroom in the White House complex during her time working under Vice President Mike Pence. 'I found classified information in the ladies' room of the White House one time in the Eisenhower Executive Office...
POTUS
Business Insider

Trump's ex-chief of staff said it's hard to understand how such highly classified documents ended up at Mar-a-Lago and that they are 'not accidentally moved anywhere'

Some of items recovered at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were classified TS/SCI, court records said. Mick Mulvaney said such records are so "serious" that folks are supposed to track their location. "It's really hard to understand how it gets there in the first place," Mulvaney said of Mar-a-Lago. A former chief of...
POTUS
