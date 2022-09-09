See How They Run: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the movie

The murder-mystery/comedy genre appears to be back in full force in Hollywood. With Only Murders in the Building a big hit on TV and Knives Out a box office success in 2019 and getting a sequel, Glass Onion , See How They Run is another entry for fans to enjoy. This time, it’s Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan working a case that takes place in a West End theater in the 1950s.

Mysteries that are as funny as they are enthralling to solve have a long history in Hollywood, from The Thin Man movies in the 1930s to Peter Seller’s Inspector Closeau in The Pink Panther series to Clue . Can See How They Run be another fun addition to the genre?

Here is everything you need to know about See How They Run .

See How They Run debuts first in the UK on September 9 before it appears in the US on September 16. Here's how you can watch See How They Run .

What is the See How They Run plot?

See How They Run is an original story by Mark Chappell. Here is the official synopsis:

"In the West End of 1950s London, plans for a movie version of a smash-hit play come to an abrupt halt after a pivotal member of the crew is murdered. When world-weary Inspector Stoppard and eager rookie Constable Stalker take on the case, the two find themselves thrown into a puzzling whodunit within the glamorously sordid theater underground, investigating the mysterious homicide at their own peril."

Who is in the See How They Run cast?

The cast of See How They Run (Image credit: Parisa Taghizadeh/Searchlight Pictures)

Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan are the lead investigators of See How They Run , playing Inspector Stoppard and Constable Stalker, respectively. Rockwell and Ronan are two of the best actors working today, with Rockwell an Oscar-winning actor ( Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri ) and other strong performances ( Moon , The Way, Way Back , Jojo Rabbit ), while Ronan is a multiple Oscar-nominaee for movies like Little Women , Lady Bird and Brooklyn .

Their list of suspects, however, is also quite impressive. Co-starring in the movie are David Oyelowo ( Selma , The Girl Before ), Ruth Wilson ( His Dark Materials , The Affair ), Adrien Brody ( The Pianist , Succession ), Harris Dickinson ( The King’s Man , Where the Crawdads Sing ), Reece Shearsmith ( Good Omens , Inside No. 9 ), Charlie Cooper ( This Country ), Pippa Bennett-Warner ( Gangs of London ), Pearl Chanda ( I May Destroy You ), Sian Clifford ( Fleabag ) and Jacob Fortune-Lloyd ( The Queen’s Gambit ).

Here is who everyone is playing to keep track of all the suspects:

Sam Rockwell as Inspector Stoppard

Saoirse Ronan as Constable Stalker

Adrien Brody as Leo Köpernick

Ruth Wilson as Petula Spencer

David Oyelowo as Mervyn Cocker-Norris

Reece Shearsmith as John Woolf

Harris Dickinson as Dickie Attenborough

Charlie Cooper as Dennis Corrigan

Pippa Bennett-Warner as Ann Saville

Pearl Chanda as Sheila Sim

Sian Clifford as Edna Romney

Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as Gio

See How They Run reviews — what the critics are saying

See How They Run is getting a varied response from critics it looks like. While the movie is currently scoring a 73% "Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes , another popular film review aggregate site, Metacritic , scores it at a 55, which signals critics feel mixed about the movie.

Here's a few snippets from reviews to give you a sense of what the critics are saying:

Peter Bradshaw, The Guardian : "There's a very entertaining daftness and theatre nerdery to See How They Run ... The comedy is shallow in the right way and Rockwell's bleary world-weariness contrasts nicely with Ronan's saucer-eyed idealism."

Amy Nicholson, Variety : " See How They Run is a retro homage that surprises audiences with giggles and suspense."

Jude Dry, IndieWire : "It may be inspired by the greatest mystery writer of all time, but it's an uninspired copy at best."

Is there a See How They Run trailer?

The trailer for See How They Run is available to watch directly below. It’s hard not to find this two minute teaser of the movie delightful, as Rockwell and Ronan particularly look like a fun combo.

What is See How They Run rated?

See How They Run is rated PG-13 in the US for "some violence/bloody images and a sexual reference." The movie is rated 12A in the UK.

How long is See How They Run?

See How They Run has a runtime of one hour and 38 minutes.

Who is directing See How They Run?

Behind the camera as the See How They Run director is Tom Geroge. George is a veteran of the UK TV scene, having directed episodes for Hank Zipzer , Defending the Guilty and This Country . See How They Run is his first movie.