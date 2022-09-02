ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glens Falls, NY

PHOTOS: Murals paint a new chapter for Glens Falls

By Jay Petrequin
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Drive through downtown Glens Falls from one of a few directions, and you’ll see some new sights. On Monday, a bright orange fox flashes its fur on the side of a building bordering Centennial Circle. Over on Warren Street, more animals – a bear and an owl, to name two – were well on their way.

Get the latest local news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

“We had to work together,” said local artist Hannah Williams , taking a break on day 5 of painting at 20 Warren St. “I originally had a large fox planned, but then I collaborated with (fellow artist Jesse Melanson) and he had a fox planned over there, so I changed mine to a bear to make sure we weren’t merging too closely together.”

On Monday, Williams and Melanson were both at work on their respective murals as part of a project by the Arts District of Glens Falls. Proposed earlier this year, the project highlighted several buildings around the city that could serve as the perfect canvas for some public art. Now, two of those canvases – 20 Warren St. and 144 Glen St. – are getting familiar with the brush – and the spray can.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43k6j7_0ha6IgzT00
    Hannah Williams at work at 20 Warren St. on Friday, Sept. 2, in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nCFoo_0ha6IgzT00
    Circles get filled in around hand-painted insects by Hannah Williams at 20 Warren St. on Friday, Sept. 2, in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29KbH9_0ha6IgzT00
    The city of Glens Falls is declared by name on a banner on Jesse Melanson’s finished mural at 144 Glen St. in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tq2wt_0ha6IgzT00
    The city of Glens Falls is declared by name on a banner on Jesse Melanson’s finished mural at 144 Glen St. in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IQiEN_0ha6IgzT00
    A mural in-progress by artist Hannah Williams at 20 Warren St. in Glens Falls, N.Y. on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31W1yo_0ha6IgzT00
    A mural in-progress by artist Hannah Williams at 20 Warren St. in Glens Falls, N.Y. on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OXgEP_0ha6IgzT00
    Some notes on Hannah Williams’ doodle grid. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TADur_0ha6IgzT00
    Wilhelmina Weber Furlong, an artist whose life ended in Glens Falls, is remembered in the outline visage of a bear on a mural by Hannah Williams at 20 Warren St. in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Jay Petrequin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gEp7U_0ha6IgzT00
    A mural by California-based artist Jesse Melanson at 144 Glen St. in Glens Falls, N.Y. on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IJSgw_0ha6IgzT00
    A mural by California-based artist Jesse Melanson at 144 Glen St. in Glens Falls, N.Y. on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZHJqs_0ha6IgzT00
    Part of Melanson’s doodle grid pokes through a hot air balloon that hasn’t yet been painted. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RL4Yq_0ha6IgzT00
    Part of Melanson’s doodle grid pokes through a hot air balloon that hasn’t yet been painted. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
Tannery Pond Center becomes self-owned at 20 years

On Monday, Williams was spray-painting swaths of dark blue where monotone colors were needed along a series of outlines she had traced in previous days. Williams prefers to use a brush, but tackling a wall-sized project means expanding your arsenal of tools. One of those tools is the aerial lift she uses to reach the top of the three-story building, which she had to go through certification training in order to use. Otherwise, the mural is a familiar story by now – it’s her third outdoor mural, among a total of 22 total in the last decade.

“Last year was a good crash course. I did one at Rock Hill Bakehouse, at the Shirt Factory, on shipping containers. That one prepped me to be prepared for the weather, make sure I eat and have enough fluids, and use sunscreen,” she said.

Williams says she and Melanson have both heard their share of public comments from passersby while painting. Early on, some Glens Falls residents worried about whether the finished projects would accurately portray the Adirondack community.

Classic boats cruising to Lake George this month

Melanson started first, arriving in mid-August and painting over the last week and a half. That means that the doodle grid – a series of scribbled outlines of plans to come, not dissimilar to graffiti – had some time to leave the wrong impression for locals.

“The majority of people really liked it – and they did think it was the finished artwork,” said Melanson. “It made me think, maybe someday I will do a finished project that looks like a doodle grid. I think it looks interesting.”

Melanson’s mural is in its final stages, although a circle of that doodle grid could still be seen on Monday, where a hot air balloon will be painted into the sky, joining two others. The balloons weren’t part of the first draft. Melanson is a mural artist from California , with three years of experience painting walls. When he came to Glens Falls, his first plan was centered around a moose head, but upon meeting city officials and spending some time in Hometown U.S.A, the plan went through several revisions.

Final pieces added to New York Birding Trail

Williams’ doodles have something to say. In between the carefully-painted outlines of a bear’s cheeks and a plant’s leaves, the artist has written notes on what her work is all about. Some have stats on what murals can do for local tourism revenue (a 50% increase, according to some studies). Williams’ family’s names are visible. So, too, is the name of German-American artist Wilhelmina Weber Furlong, whose life ended in the Glens Falls area.

Williams takes pride in being the first woman to create art on this scale in Glens Falls. Her work can be found at the Glens Falls Shirt Factory, various local businesses, and in public space in Warrensburg. She’s always been fascinated with the natural world, and recently has come to think more about educational value when getting her hands dirty.

“I look towards nature for that. I would love to connect people more with nature – with things they might see out there – and then, hopefully, they can connect with those things when they’re back out there with nature again.”

Williams expects to be finished within the next 2-3 weeks, weather permitting. Melanson expects to finish by Friday. Revisit this story over the coming weeks for more photos of the progress.

Johnsburg History Weekend features reenactment fun

Paint yet to splatter

Further down Warren Street from Williams’ project, one more site was planned to get a mural of its own. 103 Warren St., home of Apolistic Christian Fellowship, has no paint on its walls, though. The mural project was funded by Downtown Revitalization Initiative funds from the city of Glens Falls, and the city says the building isn’t quite “downtown” enough.

“That came as a surprise to us,” said Kate Austin-Avon, organizer of the Arts District of Glens Falls . “Even though the arts district goes outside of the downtown district, they denied it. Now we’re trying to work with the city to find other forms of funding.”

So far, Austin-Avon and the city have looked at three potential funding routes to paint the Warren Street building – which already has an artist ready to get to work. Two of those funding routes have been denied, and one remains pending. Should it meet the same fate as the other two, Austin-Avon says that community fundraising may be the only way forward.

‘I do it for the kids’: North Country foster mother shares success story

It’s not all bad news, though. The funding originally intended for the second Warren Street mural can now be used elsewhere, and the city knows just the spot. City and Arts District personnel are currently reviewing proposals for the alleyway between Charles R. Wood Theater and Spot Coffee, connecting pedestrian traffic from Glen Street to LARAC and City Park. A meeting is slated for later this week to see more into the future of the alleyway as yet another canvas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2USJQe_0ha6IgzT00

Public art in Glens Falls didn’t start in 2022. Last year, the Arts District and the city hired several artists – Williams among them – to paint electrical boxes throughout the city . On Monday, the city put out a call for applicants to come and bring color to three more, joining the likes of dogs, plants and more that dot spots along Glen, Bay and Warren streets.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 4

Related
NEWS10 ABC

New Stewart’s ice cream honors SUNY Adirondack

SUNY Adirondack has teamed up with Stewart's Shops to ring in the start of another school year in the tastiest way possible. A special flavor celebrating academia will be available behind the counter at select locations around Queensbury and Saratoga Springs, for a limited time - and will be served on campus on the first day of school.
QUEENSBURY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glens Falls, NY
Glens Falls, NY
Entertainment
City
Warrensburg, NY
City
Lake George, NY
Hot 99.1

One Lucky Take 5 Grand Prize Winner Sold at Stewart’s in Mechanicville

The winning numbers for Monday's Take 5 midday drawing were 3,12,16,20, and 30, and one grand prize winner cashed in on $17,782 from a ticket sold in Saratoga County!. It was one lucky Labor Day for someone in the Capital Region on Monday afternoon after it was announced by the NY Lottery that a grand prize-winning ticket for "Take 5" was sold at the Stewart's in Mechanicville located at 2 Vosburgh Road in Mechanicville.
MECHANICVILLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Rainy Lake George Labor Day doesn’t spoil the fun

On Labor Day, the rain sprinkled down slow and steady over the village, from a stony grey sky. It wasn't exactly the most beautiful weather to end a holiday weekend and summer season - but the rest of the weekend was plenty busy in its own right, according to the local chamber of commerce that keeps a close eye on its streets, sidewalks and - pivotally - businesses.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murals#Spray Paint#Painting#Fox
newyorkalmanack.com

Call to Artists for Glens Falls Electrical Boxes

Launched in 2015, the Arts District of Glens Falls was created by the nonprofit arts and cultural organizations of Glens Falls to build a connection between member organizations, attract tourists and residents to arts and culture offerings throughout the City, and engage in public art. This program will enhance the cultural experience of the art-centered district.
GLENS FALLS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Paintings
NEWS10 ABC

Off the Beaten Path: Nourish Designs

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Started in 2019, Nourish Designs creates apparel and gift items featuring original hand-drawn mandala designs by Betsy Seplowitz.  Every purchase made through Nourish provides meals for kids through the Regional Food Bank of Northeast New York. In November, the business moved into its first storefront. From t-shirts to totes, each item […]
BALLSTON SPA, NY
NYS Music

Jazz at the Lake in Lake George Lineup Announced

The Lake George Arts Project’s Jazz at the Lake is back for 2022, with a lineup including some of the most outstanding performers in jazz. The festival will take place from Sept. 16-18 in Shepard Park in Lake George. The free event will have a lineup full of great jazz performers, with eight acts over a few days.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
earnthenecklace.com

Jenn Seelig Leaving WTEN: Where Is the Albany Reporter Going?

Jenn Seelig has been WTEN-TV’s go-to news source for the people of Albany for two years. Albany residents always enjoyed her reporting, and she added so much to the news team. Now the fantastic reporter is moving to the next step of her career. Jenn Seelig announced she is leaving WTEN in September 2022. Her announcement surprised the News10 ABC viewers. They want to know where the news anchor is going next and if her new job is also taking her away from Albany. Here’s what Seelig said about her departure from News 10 ABC.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany PD investigate a homicide on Madison Ave

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday morning inside a building on Madison Avenue. Police say two people were shot during a large party. This shooting incident marks Albany’s 10th homicide. On Sunday, around 3:15 a.m., officers responded to 136 Madison Avenue for reports of shooting. Upon […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

34K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy