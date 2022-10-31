Read full article on original website
15 Actors From Horror Films Who Were Traumatized By The Experience Long After Cameras Stopped Rolling
"People don't even think about it. I think a lot of people just think, Oh, it's just a movie. You're just going to do it. It's not real. ... It's f***ing real when you're there."
The horror film that's had people fainting and puking in the cinema is now doing insane numbers at the box office
Terrifier 2 has now made over 30 times its original budget, and even the film's own director can't believe it
Shelley Duvall Breaks Twenty Year Acting Hiatus for New Movie, First Look Released
Two decades after her last film appearance in 2002's Manna From Heaven, award-winning The Shining and Annie Hall star Shelley Duvall is returning to Hollywood with a new movie role. According to Deadline (via Entertainment Weekly), Duvall returns in the upcoming independent horror-thriller The Forest Hills. The film comes from writer-director Scott Goldberg and also stars Edward Furlong, Chiko Mendez, and Dee Wallace. The film tells the story of a disturbed man (Mendez) who finds himself tormented by nightmarish visions after enduring head trauma while camping in the Catskill Mountains. Duvall is set to play the man's mother. A first look at the film and DuVall's return has been released as well, and you can check that photo out below.
5 more depraved and banned horror movies to watch this Halloween
If you’ve never seen a “video nasty” then you’re in for a dubious treat this Halloween. This was the name the tabloid media slapped on a string of cheap, unpleasant, and gory horror and exploitation films released in the U.K. during the 1980s, forcing a confused and unprepared government to ban the worst offenders.
37 horror movies that will actually scare you
For filmmakers, horror is one of the toughest genres to get right.Mastering a scare is something that only the most gifted of directors can manage, and there are a lot of films out that that fall very short when trying to terrify their audience.Those that do deliver, though, succeed with aplomb: John Carpenter, George Romero and Get Out director Jordan Peele to name but a few.For those on the hunt for scares, it can be quite hard out there, but fret no more – we’ve compiled the scariest horror films on offer, ranging from German Expressionist films from the...
These seven real homes inspired horror movies
As horror flicks dominate screens across the world in the run-up to Halloween, many viewers won’t realise that some terrifying plot lines were actually inspired by true stories. Hollywood may take significant creative licence and play with the facts, but real homes from coast to coast – and the creepy goings-on within them – have formed the basis for some of horror fans’ favourites. Here, we look at seven homes still standing that caught the attention of screenwriters for their histories, mysteries and straight-up scariness, THE AMITYVILLE HORROR HOUSEAround 3am on November 13, 1974, 23-year-old Ron DeFeo Jr walked...
‘Jeepers Creepers’ Controversial History Unearthed in New Dread Central Podcast
Now deep into October, horror fans have been feasting on new releases, from franchise beasts like Halloween Ends to indie box office hits like Terrifier 2. As the spooky season's hours dwindle away, we genre fans begin to find ourselves in a horror-barren land of rom-coms, in search of scary content. This year, Dread Central's Josh Korngut has the perfect remedy with his podcast Jeepers Creepers Unseen, a true crime deep-dive into the murky history of the Jeepers Creepers franchise. This limited series explores the concept of whether or not art can, or should, be viewed separately from its creator, and offers up facts and information for fans to make an educated decision. The podcast premieres October 25, on DREAD Podcast Network.
New Avatar: The Way of Water trailer proves it could be the best movie of 2022
The official trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water has been released online – and we don't think there'll be a more beautiful film to arrive in theaters for a long time. The latest teaser for the long overdue Avatar sequel reveals a bit more about its family-based drama at the heart of its story. Much like its predecessor, which is the highest-grossing movie of all-time, though, it's Avatar: The Way of Water's awe-inspiring visuals that'll have viewers replaying the trailer until the movie's release later this year.
What Horror Movie Is Absolutely Brilliant, But Too Disturbing For You To Ever Rewatch?
Midsommar was fantastic, but seeing it once was enough to freak me out for a lifetime.
'Evil Dead Rise' Image: Bruce Campbell Shares Bloody First Look at High Rise of Horrors
It’s finally Halloween which means it's a great day to look forward to some of the exciting horror films coming in the new year. One of the most iconic horror franchises getting a revival in 2023 is Evil Dead in the appropriately titled Evil Dead Rise. The film is getting a theatrical release next April and, in honor of the spooky holiday, fans have been given a new look at the highly anticipated film.
‘M3GAN’ just received its content rating, and horror lovers are ready to throw in the towel
When it comes to horror, most fans know what they want. They want to be scared out of their skin, be it psychological terror, gore and blood, jump scares, or slow burns that mess with your mind. What they don’t want is something “safe” and with the much-anticipated horror movie, M3GAN‘s recent rating, some are already beginning to lose interest.
Stranger Than Fiction: The Paranormal Researcher Who Inspired Shirley Jackson
Before electromagnetic field detectors and infrared thermometers were used to measure paranormal activity, Shirley Jackson framed ghost hunting as a scientific endeavor in The Haunting of Hill House. Her novel opens with Dr. John Montague recruiting test subjects to stay at a supposedly haunted house for the summer. As a “man of science,” he hopes to record evidence of the supernatural that even skeptics can’t deny—though he’s careful not to label Hill House “haunted” before he has proof.
Twister Sequel Twisters in the Works 26 Years Later with The Revenant Screenwriter
Twister, starring Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton, was a box office hit when it debuted back in 1996 A sequel to 1996's Twister is on its way. PEOPLE confirmed that Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment are working on a follow-up, titled Twisters, 26 years after Twister hit theaters. Mark L. Smith, who wrote 2015's The Revenant, has signed on to write the sequel, with Jurassic World Dominion producer Frank Marshall producing. Twister starred Helen Hunt and the late Bill Paxton and became a hit earning over $494 million at...
12 Behind The Scenes Facts About Children In Horror Movies That Actually Make The Movies They Were In 10 Times More Interesting
If you can guess which "Halloween" star is now a Real Housewife, you're a horror movie expert.
The best horror movies on Hulu right now
Although Hulu is mainly known for its horror TV shows like Hannibal, American Horror Story, and The Exorcist, the streaming service also has a decent amount of scary films. With this list, we cover 10 horror films that you should catch during the spooky season this year. 10. Little Monsters...
Cartoon Network Apologizes For Its Scooby Doo Blair Witch Parody 23 Years After The Fact
Zoinks! Cartoon Network has issued a formal apology (ish) for airing its hilarious but admittedly terrifying Scooby Doo Blair Witch Project parody to its target audience of, you know, children during a 1999 Halloween marathon. The now 23-year-old short film was a mix of everyone’s favorite nostalgic animated characters with...
‘Friday the 13th’ Prequel Series ‘Crystal Lake’ From Bryan Fuller Ordered at Peacock
UPDATED: Peacock has given a straight-to-series order to a “Friday the 13th” prequel currently titled “Crystal Lake,” Variety has learned. Exact plot details are being kept under wraps, although it is described as an “expanded prequel.” The show will be written by Bryan Fuller, who is also the showrunner and an executive producer. Victor Miller, who penned the original film in the franchise, will also executive produce along with Marc Toberoff, Rob Barsamian, and A24. A24 will also serve as the studio behind the series. “’Friday the 13th’ is one of the most iconic horror franchises in movie history...
‘Doctor Sleep’ Works Because Mike Flanagan Put His Own Spin on Stephen King
On the definitive list of movies that absolutely do not need a sequel, surely Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining ranks somewhere near the top. That film’s unerring sense of bone-deep terror is both resolute and hypnotically all-encompassing in a way that can largely be attributed to the fervent meticulousness of its maker. The soul-shattering ambiguity of The Shining’s climax suggests, teasingly, that it may in fact be one of Kubrick’s most personal statements disguised as a thriller of hermetic, debilitating isolation.
How the Classic Vampire Movie 'Nosferatu' Cheated Court-Ordered Death
'Nosferatu' was not the first vampire film, but it is (arguably) the oldest surviving one. Which is ironic because someone was actively trying to kill it.
Shazam! Fury of the Gods: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the superhero movie
The superhero train keeps rolling along at the movies, with Shazam! Fury of the Gods joining the list of 2023 new movies set in the DC Universe (formerly known as the DC Extended Universe). But there’s definitely a level of excitement for this one, as it’s a sequel to the surprise hit Shazam! that was released back in 2019, plus it's a character with ties to the newest superpowered being to hit the big screen in Black Adam.
