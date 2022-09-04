ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 South Dakota Prep Volleyball Scores

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Florence/Henry, 25-23, 26-21, 21-25, 28-26 Bridgewater-Emery def. Menno 19-25, 25-20, 25-20, 18-25, 15-13 Canistota def. Viborg-Hurley, 23-25, 25-21, 23-25, 25-14, 15-13 Castlewood def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-7, 25-4, 25-5 Chester Area def. Baltic, 25-17, 25-17, 25-19 Clark/Willow Lake def. Iroquois/Lake Preston, 25-15, 25-19, 25-22 Deubrook Area def. Flandreau,...
No. 1 vs. No. 2 in 6-Man is the WyoPreps Small School Game of the Week

The WyoPreps Small School Game of the Week is from Class 1A-6 Man with top-ranked Little Snake River playing at No. 2 Dubois on Friday. Both teams are 1-0 after comfortable victories in Week 1 of the season. The Rattlers won at previously fourth-ranked Meeteetse, 48-0. The Rams won a neutral site game in Ten Sleep over the Hulett Red Devils, 58-14.
Boys Golf – Spearfish claims team title at Boulder Canyon Invite

STURGIS, S.D. – The Spearfish Spartans won the team title of the Boulder Canyon Invite Tuesday. Spearfish finished with a low score of 321. Sturgis placed second with a 328 and Rapid City Stevens was third with a 331. Rapid City Central with a 333 and Belle Fourche with a 356 round out the top five.
