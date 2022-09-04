Read full article on original website
Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 South Dakota Prep Volleyball Scores
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Florence/Henry, 25-23, 26-21, 21-25, 28-26 Bridgewater-Emery def. Menno 19-25, 25-20, 25-20, 18-25, 15-13 Canistota def. Viborg-Hurley, 23-25, 25-21, 23-25, 25-14, 15-13 Castlewood def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-7, 25-4, 25-5 Chester Area def. Baltic, 25-17, 25-17, 25-19 Clark/Willow Lake def. Iroquois/Lake Preston, 25-15, 25-19, 25-22 Deubrook Area def. Flandreau,...
The third week of the season brings about a preview of the state championship course. Meets are scheduled for three days this week. Riverton and Big Horn host events, but the big one is in Ethete on Saturday. There are 14 teams that will compete out of state. This is...
The second week of the prep football season in Wyoming features games on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Every team in the state will play a game this week. Two of them are making their season debut. This is the Week 2 Scoreboard. This is the spot to find game scores...
The WyoPreps Small School Game of the Week is from Class 1A-6 Man with top-ranked Little Snake River playing at No. 2 Dubois on Friday. Both teams are 1-0 after comfortable victories in Week 1 of the season. The Rattlers won at previously fourth-ranked Meeteetse, 48-0. The Rams won a neutral site game in Ten Sleep over the Hulett Red Devils, 58-14.
STURGIS, S.D. – The Spearfish Spartans won the team title of the Boulder Canyon Invite Tuesday. Spearfish finished with a low score of 321. Sturgis placed second with a 328 and Rapid City Stevens was third with a 331. Rapid City Central with a 333 and Belle Fourche with a 356 round out the top five.
