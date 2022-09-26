Read full article on original website
What Duluth Project Made MNDOT’s Transportation Spending Plan?
The Minnesota Department of Transportation has approved funding for a Planning Assistance contract to help with long-range planning. Thirteen communities across the state are included on the list to get their share of $400,000 in consultation support. And while the majority of these funding grants are settled near the Twin Cities Metro or to the south of us, one Twin Ports project was included.
Castle On The St. Croix River Hits The Market In Minnesota
All I can say about this one is WOW! A castle has hit the market in Minnesota and as if that wasn't amazing enough, it also sits right along the St. Croix. It's a home fit for a queen or a king. This is one of many unique listings to...
Remembering The Old Playfront Castle In Duluth & Where To Find Ones Like It
Remember the old wooden castle at Playfront park in Duluth? A few similar ones still exist today if you're willing to do a little road trip for it. Some of my best childhood memories took place at this park. No amount of splinters could stop me from having the time of my life. I remember begging my parents countless times to bring me to Playfront. Even in high school my friends and I would play capture the flag at the park.
Traffic Changes Coming For I-35 In Duluth Starting in October
Whether you drive it every day as part of your commute or you just pass through once in a while, this is the road construction news many have been waiting for: The Minnesota Department of Transportation has announced that they will be making lane shifts for I-35 within the Twin Ports Interchange Project.
Fundraiser Started for Duluth Veteran Who Lost All in Recent Medical Equipment Fire
Recently, the Lake Superior Medical Equipment building in Duluth suffered a total loss due to fire. The fire not only damaged their business, but it also severely damaged that a Duluth veteran called home. Mark Winans lost everything in the fire and now a GoFundMe drive has been started to...
Will We See Any Impacts From Hurricane Ian In Duluth + Superior?
You've likely heard about Hurricane Ian by now. The massive storm is set to hit Florida very soon. (At the time of writing, it had yet to make landfall but was headed that way.) While it may seem impossible for a tropical storm or hurricane to make it all the...
Interesting Minnesota Craigslist Listings Include A 19th Century Log Sauna & More
Who doesn't like the word free? The word free can definitely be enticing and sometimes, you can find some hidden gems. Check out some of the most interesting things currently found under the free section of Craigslist in Minnesota. Whenever combing through Craigslist, Facebook marketplace, or garage sales, some items...
Video Shows Surfers At Park Point In September – A Gnarly, Cold Experience
When you think of surfing, usually a warm sunny beach comes to mind. You don't generally think of Duluth Minnesota on a cloudy, cold, windy day. However, around here that seems to be when you take notice of people grabbing their surfboards and hitting the waves. Many come from around the region to Lake Superior, and this time of year brings some of our best rolling waves.
A & Dubs Announces 2022 Closing Date
Whether we like it or not, summer is over and fall is here. The turning of the seasons is always bittersweet for many reasons but one of the saddest? Some of our favorite businesses are seasonal and fall means they close up shop for the winter. One of those is...
Cheeky! Most Popular Cosmetic Activities in Minnesota + Wisconsin Revealed
Living a healthy lifestyle is a priority for countless Americans and that can include healthy eating, a commitment to varying levels physical fitness and activity and at-home activities or procedures. According to a new study from Shiny Smile Veneers, interest in at-home beauty procedures has skyrocketed over the past year...
Recall Details On Salad Dressing Sold At Aldi Stores In Minnesota + Wisconsin
A mislabeling issue in the manufacturing process has led to a recall on a brand of salad dressing sold at Aldi stores nationwide - including Minnesota, Wisconsin, and the Northland. According to details shared by the United States Food and Drug Administration, TreeHouse Foods, Inc. is voluntarily recalling a specific...
Prepare For Winter! Duluth, Superior Area to Receive First Freeze of Fall Season
Fall officially began on September 22 and soon the Northland will receive its first widespread freeze of the season. After a windy Sunday, the National Weather Service in Duluth says overnight temperatures will soon be dropping to the point where residents should start preparing for winter. The National Weather service...
Parkland Shooting Survivor David Hogg to Lead Rally in Duluth Saturday
A 'Rally for Peace' will be held Saturday in Duluth and it will feature a very well-known keynote speaker. The rally is being presented by Peace United Church of Christ and, according to the Duluth News Tribune, it's purpose is to recognize the 150th anniversary of the church and to recognize their work toward peace and justice.
It’s Here! Snow Caught on Video Falling This Morning in Northern Minnesota
Well, it's here, our old friend snow made its first appearance of the season in Northern Minnesota, see for yourself. Temperatures in Northern Minnesota got as low as 26°F in Celina, MN, which is about 20 miles west of Cook, Hibbing hit a low of 30°F, and the National Weather Service office in Duluth had a reading of 34°F. These temperatures were surely cold enough to produce snow, and there were confirmed reports of the white stuff falling from the sky according to the NWS.
Minnesota DNR Asking Deer Hunters to Make Wildlife Sighting Reports
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking deer hunters to do something for them that helps them manage wildlife. Archery deer season is open now through the end of the year, and firearm season starts on November 5th and wraps up at various times throughout the state before the end of November. While you are out in the woods driving deer or sitting in a stand, the DNR is asking that you observe and report the deer and any other wildlife spotted on the hunt.
Snow Blower Maintenance Tips Before Winter In Minnesota + Wisconsin
I won't throw out a guess as to when we will get our first substantial snowstorm this year, but being that it's almost October, we know it's not far off. Like most years, I'm not really looking forward to winter. I don't snowmobile or ski anymore, and I barely get out ice fishing. My mid-section would tell you I should be out and more active all year round, but I just don't care for the cold.
Whoops, Minnesota Could Be Collecting More Money From THC Edibles
Now more than ever there are lots of different ways Minnesota residents can legally purchase THC products whether, in gummy form, liquid, and now seltzers infused with hemp-derived THC, made possible by a recent law allowing small amounts in food and drinks. Every time someone buys a THC product whether...
3,000 Year Old Canoe Pulled Out Of Wisconsin Lake
They say that a lake keeps its secrets. But sometimes - every now and then - it lets one of them out. Divers in Lake Mendota in southern Wisconsin pulled up the remains of a dugout canoe that is estimated to have sunk to the bottom of the water around 3,000 year ago. The canoe was brought to the surface on September 21 under a coordinated effort of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the Wisconsin State Historical Society, and members of the Ho-Chunk Nation.
One of Minnesota’s Most Popular Fish is Getting Smaller, But Why?
One of the most popular fish in Minnesota is currently shrinking, so much so that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is investigating. Anglers all over Minnesota fishing one of its over 10,000 lakes often encounter this species of fish that is perfect for a fish fry and are essential to the ecosystem as they often feed lake predators lake walleye, but the yellow perch seems to be getting smaller, but why?
Minnesotan Cast On Next Season Of The Bachelor
We know who we hope snags that final rose this season! A Minnesotan has been cast on the upcoming season of The Bachelor, which means we have a big reason to tune in. She will be fighting for the love of lead Zach Shallcross. We've had many Bachelor connections over...
