Aurora, CO

Video shows apparent theft in Aurora falling flat -- literally

By Brian Maass
 5 days ago

An Aurora homeowner's security camera caught a bumbling thief stumble and fall flat on his face as he allegedly attempted to steal bricks from a retaining wall Aug. 21.

"This guy got what he deserved trying to steal from me," said homeowner Matthew Bane. "Hope he learns not to steal. Someone is always watching!"

In this case, it was Bane's video system that was watching. It showed a van pulling up during the night and stopping in front of his home near Troy Street and Florida Avenue. A man gets out of the passenger side door and appears to try to steal bricks from the retaining wall. As he turns to walk away, he steps into a storm drain and falls flat on his face.

"Oh s**t," he exclaims as he falls face first on the pavement.

"You all right?" asks another man in the van?

The fallen man moans and groans on the ground. The driver is seen trying to help his friend get up and leave, but the injured man lays in the street for a full minute before he is able to get up and climb back into the van.

Bane said when he got up to go to work the next morning he noticed the retaining wall brick on the sidewalk and that's when he and his wife checked their camera footage.

"Honestly I couldn't stop laughing at it," said Bane. "I played it over and over again."

Watch the video here:

Joel Sc
6d ago

Oh this wasn't aurora 12 years back... it all started when Colorado legalized Marijuana and all these implants mostly from California started to move in hear.so this is California's trash.

